Robbie Williams' wife shares controversial travel rule she hopes will keep their kids grounded - but she’s worried it makes them seem like bad parents

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda has opened up about the controversial travel rule the couple have imposed on their children in the hopes that it will keep them from growing up spoiled. But it's pretty strict and she has admitted she worries it makes them look like bad parents.

Robbie Williams' recent Netflix docuseries has placed his personal life under the microscope, with many viewers wondering if Robbie Williams is still married to Ayda Field, or wanting to know details like where Robbie Williams lives as well as where Guy Chambers, his former producer, is now.

But while the show has given us a lot of insight into the singer, it hasn't stopped him opening about his family life off camera too. While some would want to keep the drama on screen to draw in the audience, Robbie's wife Ayda has now shared a controversial tidbit about her and Robbie's family life in an interview with the Sunday Times.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/WireImage)

Speaking about the four children she shares with Robbie, Theodora Rose, 11, Charlton Valentine, nine, Colette Josephine, five, and Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, three, Ayda revealed that while she sits in first class alongside her husband when they travel, their kids fly in economy away from their parents.

"My kids fly economy whenever we fly. I turn left and they turn right. That’s terrible. I mean, people will think I’m such a d***,” she told the publication. "There’s no interest in raising brats. My kids will know [economy] is where they will sit in a plane until they can pay to put themselves in a different part of the plane.”

The couple are not the only famous parents to fly first class solo. Earlier this week as he welcomed his sixth child into the world, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey revealed his strict parenting rules also include leaving his kids to fly alone in economy seats.

The star's six children, whom he shares with his wife Tana, 'haven't worked anywhere near hard enough to afford' flying first class, he shared in an interview with The Mirror, and won't taste the luxury of doing so until they've found their own success.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. I do not want them sat there with a 10 course menu with champagne. It is my wife and I’s choice to keep them real," he told the publication.

He's previously opened up about the controversial decision, telling The Sun, "When it comes to holidays, I told them, 'Don't you dare waste that money flying first class from here to New York...Think what else do with money.'

“I mean, what 14-year-old needs to sit in a reclining chair?"

It's not just aeroplane travel Ramsay is keen to keep 'normal' for his kids. There's plenty of rules he has imposed, all of which he hopes will help keep his brood 'grounded and motivated.'

"It's so important to Tana and I that they stay seriously grounded and motivated," he said. "The kids use the London underground, they used to walk to and back forth from school, and when we trained for the marathon and enlisted a trainer, we didn't give them access - you don't need a PT when you're 18.

"And for the past four years they've been in and out of Great Ormond Street hospital, helping. They've been working, working cleaning and just spending some time with the kids.”