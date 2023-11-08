How many children does Robbie Williams have? Names and ages and everything we know

The former Take That star is putting his life under a microscope with the release of his documentary series, and viewers are wondering how many children does Robbie Williams have.

The singer-songwriter shares 30 years of behind-the-scenes footage captured during his rollercoaster life, from being a member of boyband Take That and quitting to go solo, to becoming one of the UK's most successful solo artists and allowing cameras into his family home.

Fans have been wondering is Robbie Williams still married to his wife Ayda Field and where does Robbie Williams live as well as where Guy Chambers is now, his former producer. But another question on their lips is how many children does he have after he previously gave a heartbreaking reason why he never wanted children...

How many children does Robbie Williams have?

Robbie Williams has four children with wife Ayda Field. Their first-born child, daughter Theodora Rose, who often goes by the nickname 'Teddy' was born in November 2012 and this year she will celebrate her 11th birthday. His second child, son Charlton Valentine Williams - known as 'Charlie' - was born in October 2014 and he is currently aged nine.

Meanwhile, daughter Colette Josephine Williams, known fondly as 'Coco', who was born by surrogate in August 2018 is now aged five. Ayda announced on her Instagram that she had been born with the caption, "So we have been keeping a very special secret!"

And son Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams was born by the same surrogate in February 2020, and he is now aged three.

A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) A photo posted by on

Following the birth of their first child, Robbie described being a father as a "euphoric" feeling. At the time, he said he felt everything had changed since the birth of his daughter Theodora.

"I really do love it. I was worried before she came - I'd been a pop star since the age of 16 and I'd never done anything for myself and then all of a sudden I was being asked to take care of this life. He added, "I thought I might be this selfish person but you just melt. The baby came out and everything changed, cosmically, spiritually, life, everything. I'm a new parent and I've still that euphoria."

While Robbie and Ayda tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, daughter Teddy made her first public appearance in 2018 as a bridesmaid at Princess Beatrice's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is Robbie William's net worth?

Robbie Williams has a net worth estimated at £243 million ($300 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite starting his music career as a member of the 90s boyband Take That alongside Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, and Jason Orange, he became much more successful solo.

Having quit the band in 1995 during the middle of the band's Nobody Else world tour due to his issues with addiction and alcoholism, he went on to become one of the best-selling British artists of all time, selling more than 75 million records worldwide - and one of his most iconic singles is Angels.

The Robbie Williams documentary is available to stream on Netflix now.

In other Entertainment news, you might want to know Take That tour dates 2024 or who left Bake Off last night? And are Ros and Thomas still together?MAFS UK 2023 update.