Why isn’t Loose Women on today? Fans are wondering as the show is missing from ITV’s scheduling.

Loose Women, which usually airs from 12.30pm until 1.30pm on weekdays, has been missing from the TV schedule much to fans’ annoyance.

Instead of tuning in to see the likes of Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha, Coleen Nolan and the rest of the Loose Women cast give their views on the day’s topics, the show has been replaced by Midsomer Murders.

And some viewers aren’t happy.

One took to social media to write, ‘Where the bloody hell is @thismorning and @loosewomen????’

‘No Steph’s packed lunch. No loose women. It’s hardly worth working from home,’ another joked.

Loose Women isn’t on today because it has been taken off air amid a shake-up of ITV shows following the rising Omicron variant.

It comes after ITV bosses decided to scrap Good Morning Britain’s Christmas show.

ITV has confirmed that the breakfast show will go on an “expended break” next week in order to protect those involved in working on the programme.

A spokesperson said, “GMB was due to be on air from Wednesday 29 to Friday, December 31 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tuesday, January 4 2020.”

Lorraine has also been merged into one show, while This Morning was replaced completely by Supermarket Sweep.

Presenter Andi Peters, who is stepping in for Lorraine Kelly during the Christmas break explained that ITV had “enhanced” their protocols due to the pandemic and that he would be hosting the show from the GMB studio instead.

When is Loose Women back on air?

Loose Women is set to return on Christmas Eve (Friday 24th December) for their pre-recorded Christmas special. But instead of the usual time of 12.30pm, the show will be aired much earlier in the day at 10am.

The show is expected to create some memorable moments to add to the best bits of Loose Women.

After the festive break, Loose Women will return on Tuesday 4th January 2022, as the schedule resumes along with Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

Loose Women Christmas special airs on ITV on Friday, 24th December at 10am and is available to watch on ITV+1 and ITV hub.