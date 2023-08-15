The creative summer activity Kate Middleton uses to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis busy

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton uses a calming and creative activity to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis busy throughout the long school Summer holidays.

It has been revealed that Kate Middleton takes her kids to a ceramic studio near Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, where they can paint little pieces of pottery to keep them busy through the school holidays.

The Princess reportedly enjoys visiting the studio as 'nobody pays any attention' to their family there and they are treated 'normally.'

Just like many parents across the globe, Kate Middleton also understands the struggles of keeping the kids busy in those long school Summer holidays. But before she begins doing the school run again, sending the kids back to school with the best new school shoes and school supplies, there are a few more weeks to fill with fun activities.

The Princess may be getting a bit of a break as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis blow off steam with their cousins, including Princess Beatrice’s baby Sienna who shares this 'bossy' personality trait with Princess Charlotte, and there is still a fun family tradition to look forward to during their summer stay at Balmoral, but until then, it's important to keep those idle hands busy.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

While the family-of-five like to keep a low profile during their kids break from school, they cannot keep cooped up in their Windsor home of Adelaide cottage for the entirety of the season.

They often set off for their country retreat of Anmer Hall, which sits on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and was a wedding gift to the couple from Her late Majesty.

Hello! Magazine reports that the home's biggest draw is the privacy it offers but the area itself is also a brilliant upside to keep the children active and creative while not at school.

The publication reports that Kate regularly takes George, Charlotte and Louis to a nearby ceramics studio called Mabel’s Paint Pot in Burnham Market, where they can do some pottery painting. According to Hello!, "It seems the ceramics store and traditional sweet shop is a favorite of the royals."

One source told the publication, “Kate is a regular at Mable’s Paint Pot. She always pops in with the children and nobody pays any attention. That’s why she likes it so much here. They consider Norfolk their real home, and it’s because everybody treats them totally normally here and lets them get on with their lives.”

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It's expected that the family are, or will be, spending time in Norfolk this summer before heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for their annual family reunion. But before they head off, the Wales' will definitely be spending time on Norfolks gorgeous beaches which they appear to enjoy immensely.

A Norfolk local told Hello! Magazine, “They’ve been spotted on a yacht just off Holkham Beach. It’s the perfect way for them to be able to enjoy the beach but be away from the crowds.

"Holkham is amazing—it’s the beach from Shakespeare in Love—huge, white sand with sand dunes, and although it’s very popular it never feels busy, as it’s so big. But even still, it would be hard for the royal family to come down and enjoy it during peak summer season. Being on a boat gives them privacy and security, but they still get to enjoy their local beach.”