The creative summer activity Kate Middleton uses to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis busy

The craft is a 'favourite of the royals'

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
(Image credit: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
published

Kate Middleton uses a calming and creative activity to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis busy throughout the long school Summer holidays. 

Just like many parents across the globe, Kate Middleton also understands the struggles of keeping the kids busy in those long school Summer holidays. But before she begins doing the school run again, sending the kids back to school with the best new school shoes and school supplies, there are a few more weeks to fill with fun activities. 

The Princess may be getting a bit of a break as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis blow off steam with their cousins, including Princess Beatrice’s baby Sienna who shares this 'bossy' personality trait with Princess Charlotte, and there is still a fun family tradition to look forward to during their summer stay at Balmoral, but until then, it's important to keep those idle hands busy. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

While the family-of-five like to keep a low profile during their kids break from school, they cannot keep cooped up in their Windsor home of Adelaide cottage for the entirety of the season. 

They often set off for their country retreat of Anmer Hall, which sits on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and was a wedding gift to the couple from Her late Majesty.

Hello! Magazine reports that the home's biggest draw is the privacy it offers but the area itself is also a brilliant upside to keep the children active and creative while not at school. 

The publication reports that Kate regularly takes George, Charlotte and Louis to a nearby ceramics studio called Mabel’s Paint Pot in Burnham Market, where they can do some pottery painting. According to Hello!, "It seems the ceramics store and traditional sweet shop is a favorite of the royals."

One source told the publication, “Kate is a regular at Mable’s Paint Pot. She always pops in with the children and nobody pays any attention. That’s why she likes it so much here. They consider Norfolk their real home, and it’s because everybody treats them totally normally here and lets them get on with their lives.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It's expected that the family are, or will be, spending time in Norfolk this summer before heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for their annual family reunion. But before they head off, the Wales' will definitely be spending time on Norfolks gorgeous beaches which they appear to enjoy immensely. 

A Norfolk local told Hello! Magazine, “They’ve been spotted on a yacht just off Holkham Beach. It’s the perfect way for them to be able to enjoy the beach but be away from the crowds. 

"Holkham is amazing—it’s the beach from Shakespeare in Love—huge, white sand with sand dunes, and although it’s very popular it never feels busy, as it’s so big. But even still, it would be hard for the royal family to come down and enjoy it during peak summer season. Being on a boat gives them privacy and security, but they still get to enjoy their local beach.” 

Explore More
Kate Middleton Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Royal News and Entertainment writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸