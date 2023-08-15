The creative summer activity Kate Middleton uses to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis busy
The craft is a 'favourite of the royals'
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton uses a calming and creative activity to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis busy throughout the long school Summer holidays.
- It has been revealed that Kate Middleton takes her kids to a ceramic studio near Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, where they can paint little pieces of pottery to keep them busy through the school holidays.
- The Princess reportedly enjoys visiting the studio as 'nobody pays any attention' to their family there and they are treated 'normally.'
- In other royal news, The outdated rule that means Princess Charlotte may not get same royal titles as her brothers when they grow up.
Just like many parents across the globe, Kate Middleton also understands the struggles of keeping the kids busy in those long school Summer holidays. But before she begins doing the school run again, sending the kids back to school with the best new school shoes and school supplies, there are a few more weeks to fill with fun activities.
The Princess may be getting a bit of a break as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis blow off steam with their cousins, including Princess Beatrice’s baby Sienna who shares this 'bossy' personality trait with Princess Charlotte, and there is still a fun family tradition to look forward to during their summer stay at Balmoral, but until then, it's important to keep those idle hands busy.
While the family-of-five like to keep a low profile during their kids break from school, they cannot keep cooped up in their Windsor home of Adelaide cottage for the entirety of the season.
They often set off for their country retreat of Anmer Hall, which sits on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and was a wedding gift to the couple from Her late Majesty.
Hello! Magazine reports that the home's biggest draw is the privacy it offers but the area itself is also a brilliant upside to keep the children active and creative while not at school.
The publication reports that Kate regularly takes George, Charlotte and Louis to a nearby ceramics studio called Mabel’s Paint Pot in Burnham Market, where they can do some pottery painting. According to Hello!, "It seems the ceramics store and traditional sweet shop is a favorite of the royals."
One source told the publication, “Kate is a regular at Mable’s Paint Pot. She always pops in with the children and nobody pays any attention. That’s why she likes it so much here. They consider Norfolk their real home, and it’s because everybody treats them totally normally here and lets them get on with their lives.”
It's expected that the family are, or will be, spending time in Norfolk this summer before heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for their annual family reunion. But before they head off, the Wales' will definitely be spending time on Norfolks gorgeous beaches which they appear to enjoy immensely.
A Norfolk local told Hello! Magazine, “They’ve been spotted on a yacht just off Holkham Beach. It’s the perfect way for them to be able to enjoy the beach but be away from the crowds.
"Holkham is amazing—it’s the beach from Shakespeare in Love—huge, white sand with sand dunes, and although it’s very popular it never feels busy, as it’s so big. But even still, it would be hard for the royal family to come down and enjoy it during peak summer season. Being on a boat gives them privacy and security, but they still get to enjoy their local beach.”
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Zara Tindall says she is very ‘lucky’ to have had such an ‘amazing’ childhood and wants her children to have the same experience
Zara and her brother were brought up without royal titles
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How can you support your child on A-level exam results day? We asked a careers advisor
Nervously awaiting exam results day? Here's how to get through it...
By Tyler Anderson-Graham Published
-
King Charles has found the ‘perfect’ daughter ‘he always wanted’ in Kate Middleton
The King 'admires' his 'darling daughter-in-law'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
What name will Prince George go by when he becomes King?
Tradition usually sees royals change their first name when they become monarch
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The outdated rule that means Princess Charlotte may not get same royal titles as her brothers when they grow up
It's all simply because Charlotte is a girl
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s baby Sienna shares this 'bossy' personality trait with Princess Charlotte
The York youngster has been spending time with her grandmother Sarah Ferguson
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Meghan Markle set to follow Kate Middleton in breaking this royal back-to-school tradition
The Duchess of Sussex is expected to do this parenting 'chore' herself come September
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte speaking Spanish by the age of 2 is causing a stir online
The Wales youngster, now 8 years old, is excelling - but it's receiving a mixed reaction
By Selina Maycock Published
-
The ‘sad and inevitable’ reason Prince George will grow apart from his younger siblings
"His future is set in stone - the opposite is true for Charlotte and George"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton revealed Prince Louis’ first word and the story is seriously sweet
The young Prince's first word has a surprising link to one of England's most beloved bakers
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published