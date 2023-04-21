Kate Middleton shares rare unseen photograph of George, Charlotte and Louis with the Queen and it's so special
The Princess of Wales has shared a treasured photograph from her collection to mark the Queen's first birthday since her passing.
Kate Middleton has shared a rare unseen snap of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with the Queen and it's so special.
- Kate Middleton has shared a rare snap of her kids with the Queen to mark what would have been her 97th birthday.
- The Princess of Wales got behind the camera to capture the treasured image.
This royal news comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'cut short' coronation prep so Princess Charlotte's special day isn't forgotten.
Kate Middleton has shared a rare and unseen snap of her children George, Charlotte and Louis with the Queen as they posed alongside her grandchildren (opens in new tab) and great-grandchildren (opens in new tab).
The late monarch would have celebrated her 97th birthday today and after the Royal Family paid tribute to the late Queen's 'incredible life' (opens in new tab), the Princess of Wales has shared a treasured snap from her family album which shows the Wales kids with the Queen as never seen before.
The picture, which was captioned, "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer."
The photo, with credit given to The Princess, shows the late Queen Elizabeth II sat on a green sofa at Balmoral, with Savanna Phillips and Mia Tindall sat beside her.
On Mia's knee is Lucas Tindall and perched on the arm of the sofa is Lena Tindall.
Meanwhile on the middle row standing behind the couch is Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, and Prince Louis, with the Queen's grandchildren Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.
And royal fans are delighted to see the rare insight into the royal children.
One fan commented, "Charlotte is so much like her!"
Another fan put, "Fantastic photograph. Happy heavenly birthday, Queen Elizabeth."
And a third fan added, "Thank you for sharing this beautiful picture with all of us!"
While a fourth said, "Beautiful photograph! What a precious memory. The kids are adorable, all of them!"
But missing from the photos were the Queen's remaining great grandchildren August and Sienna and also Prince Archie and Lilibet.
One fan wrote, "I think it's sad the Sussex kids will not really know their cousins."
Following the Queen's death, King Charles takes the throne and a coronation is being held next month which can be watched on TV in the UK and US (opens in new tab). The celebration is rumored to cost $123m (opens in new tab) (£100million) and includes a coronation concert (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton is no stranger to taking gorgeous pictures of her family and traditionally releases a snap of her children on each birthday.
Kate Middleton is expected to release a new snap when Prince Louis turns 5 (opens in new tab) tomorrow and Princess Charlotte who celebrates her 9th birthday just over a week later.
