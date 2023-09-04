Meghan Markle celebrates her ‘amazing’ mum’s birthday with the perfect gift that any parent would adore
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland were spotted dancing the night away at a Beyoncé concert this weekend
Meghan Markle took her mum out for the perfect birthday celebrations last weekend, giving her 'amazing' mother the perfect gift that any parent would enjoy.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Doria Ragland's birthday by taking the mother out to a Beyoncé concert last weekend.
- The trio were seen dancing from their seats and having the time of their lives as they enjoyed the music.
Buying the perfect present feels like an unattainable undertaking. Whether it's scouring through the year's best toys for childhood birthday parties, finding thoughtful gifts for parents and mums-to-be, or trying to land the perfect baby shower gift that soon-to-be parents will use and love, gift buying can be stressful.
But Meghan Markle knew exactly how to treat her mum for her 67th birthday this year and children across the globe should take note of the thoughtful and fun-filled present as any parent would adore the celebration.
Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted with Doria Ragland attending Beyonce's Renaissance tour last weekend, dancing the night away as they listened to their favourite music. As reported by Hello! Magazine, the trio followed the singer's request for her fans to wear silver to the Friday night show, with Prince Harry donning a grey jacket and jumper, Meghan stepping out in a stunning silver-sequined skirt, and Doria looking every-bit the birthday girl in a metallic blouse.
The thoughtful birthday gift just goes to show how close of a bond Meghan shares with her mother. Doria has been there for her daughter through some of her biggest milestones in the previous years, staying with her at Cliveden House the night before her royal wedding to Harry and accompanying her during her first solo royal engagement at the Hubb Community Kitchen before she stepped down as a senior royal in 2020.
Since Harry and Meghan moved their family to LA, Doria, who is a yoga teacher, has stepped up to help them raise their two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She even reportedly spent £5000 on grandparenting classes in preparation for Harry and Meghan's children's arrivals.
According to MailOnline, Doria took classes from Cradle Company in Los Angeles where star-studded celebrities including the likes of Megan Fox, Rosamund Pike and Julia Stiles have reportedly prepared for the ups and downs of parenting.
Whether it's the lessons or the natural instinct of a grandma, Doria has been an incredibly hands-on influence in Archie and Lilibet's life. In a sweet comment made ahead of Prince Archie's birth, Meghan's uncle, Joseph Johnson, told MailOnline, "I think she'll [Doria will] be a great grandmother if she helps raise that child anything like Meghan was raised."
The pair have always been close, even before Meghan became a parent herself and began to rely on her mum for guidance and advice. In 2014, she shared a sweet message to her mum on Mother's Day, sharing just how much she is consistently inspired by Doria.
Writing on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan shared, "Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green's soul classic 'Call Me,' just forget it.
"She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you've ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she's been dancing since the womb. And you will smile. You won't be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy. I'm talking about my mom.
"As a kid, you don't really get it. You don't get that your parents are real people. There are just your parents. She was just my mom."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
