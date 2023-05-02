Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday portrait has royal fans all saying the same thing
The Wales youngster had her photo taken by mom Kate but fans are distracted by this remarkable likeness
Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday portrait has fans all saying the same thing.
- Princess Charlotte's new 8th birthday portrait shows a remarkable likeness to Prince William, as royal fans react.
- The Wales youngster looks grown up and grins for the camera.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton says Prince Louis is the ‘only one of her kids who actually looks like her’ (opens in new tab).
Princess Charlotte has been likened to her dad Prince William as all reacted the same way to her 8th birthday portrait.
The Wales' middle-child, who is a 'huge fan' of Disney Pixar movie Toy Story (opens in new tab), is pictured sitting on a wicker chair, wearing a white sleeveless floral dress complete with frill collar and has her hair down.
Her mom Kate, in keeping with her family portrait traditions, took the photo and captioned it, "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow."
And fans are all saying how alike she is to her dad the Prince of Wales.
One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Charlotte. Charlotte looks like both her dad and amazing grandmother...Lady Di."
Another fan put, "Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte, you are so cute and all very grown up already. I love the outfit. I hope you have a lovely day tomorrow. We all love you dearly."
While a third commented, "Oh my gosh so lovely, daddy's double! Diana would be delighted."
A fourth fan pointed out, "Diana said Copy paste and was reborn in a male form in William. Then William told Charlotte Copy Paste and came back as a girl The Windsor and Spencer Genes won this battle, Catherine. Happy 8th Birthday to HRH Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana" as they shared a snap of Princess Charlotte and a young Prince William side-by-side for comparison and the resemblance is just canny!
Another fan commented on how the youngster, who is set to prove Prince Harry wrong, looked mature in the latest snap and previously looked grown up in some sweet family snaps released earlier this year.
Diana said Copy paste and was reborn in a male form in William. Then William told Charlotte Copy Paste and came back as a girl😍 The Windsor and spencer Genes won this battle, Catherine🤭❤️Happy 8th Birthday to HRH Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana🎊🎁 pic.twitter.com/kyKovHIOwWMay 1, 2023
While Princess Charlotte has previously shared a sweet mother-daughter moment (opens in new tab) she appears to be taking after her dad in the looks department.
Some fans have also commented on her likeness to Princess Diana and also the late Queen Elizabeth II.
"Just like a young Elizabeth!" one fan wrote.
Royal fans will have to watch the King's coronation on TV (opens in new tab) to catch a glimpse of the royal kids, at the celebration which is costing approximately $123m (opens in new tab) (£100m) and features a coronation concert over the weekend.
