Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday portrait has royal fans all saying the same thing

The Wales youngster had her photo taken by mom Kate but fans are distracted by this remarkable likeness

Princess Charlotte
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday portrait has fans all saying the same thing.

Princess Charlotte has been likened to her dad Prince William as all reacted the same way to her 8th birthday portrait.

The Wales' middle-child, who is a 'huge fan' of Disney Pixar movie Toy Story (opens in new tab),  is pictured sitting on a wicker chair, wearing a white sleeveless floral dress complete with frill collar and has her hair down. 

Her mom Kate, in keeping with her family portrait traditions, took the photo and captioned it, "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow."

And fans are all saying how alike she is to her dad the Prince of Wales.

One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Charlotte. Charlotte looks like both her dad and amazing grandmother...Lady Di."

Another fan put, "Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte, you are so cute and all very grown up already. I love the outfit. I hope you have a lovely day tomorrow. We all love you dearly."

While a third commented, "Oh my gosh so lovely, daddy's double! Diana would be delighted."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A fourth fan pointed out, "Diana said Copy paste and was reborn in a male form in William. Then William told Charlotte Copy Paste and came back as a girl The Windsor and Spencer Genes won this battle, Catherine. Happy 8th Birthday to HRH Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana" as they shared a snap of Princess Charlotte and a young Prince William side-by-side for comparison and the resemblance is just canny!

Another fan commented on how the youngster, who is set to prove Prince Harry wrong (opens in new tab), looked mature in the latest snap and previously looked grown up in some sweet family snaps (opens in new tab) released earlier this year. They wrote, "Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte, you are so cute and all very grown up already. I love the outfit. I hope you have a lovely day tomorrow. We all love you dearly."

See more

While Princess Charlotte has previously shared a sweet mother-daughter moment (opens in new tab) she appears to be taking after her dad in the looks department.

Some fans have also commented on her likeness to Princess Diana and also the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Just like a young Elizabeth!" one fan wrote.

Prince William and Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty)

Royal fans will have to watch the King's coronation on TV (opens in new tab) to catch a glimpse of the royal kids, at the celebration which is costing approximately $123m (opens in new tab) (£100m) and features a coronation concert over the weekend.

Princess Charlotte
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

