Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted trick-or-treating with Archie and Lilibet, and fans are all asking the same thing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted out trick-or-treating with their children Archie and Lilibet, and fans all want to know this same detail.

Most kids love getting dressed up and if like many parents, you found yourself taking your children around the neighbourhood knocking on doors to say "trick-or-treat" in return for sweets or chocolate (and sometimes money) you might be surprised to learn that the Sussexes have been spotted doing it too.

The Sussexes have previously celebrated Halloween with a party at home when their children, son Archie, now four, and daughter Lilibet, aged two, were younger but this year, it looks like the royal parents decided to take their kids out trick-or-treating near where they live in LA.

Squad_sussex96 shared on the X platform (formerly Twitter), "Trick or Treat. Harry and Meghan enjoy Halloween with their kids. Wonder how much candy Archie and Lilibet were able to collect."

Pictured from afar, it appears to be Meghan holding Lilibet who is dressed in pink in her arms while carrying a canvas tote bag on her right shoulder walking next to Prince Harry who is holding an orange pumpkin-shaped sweet collection bucket in his left hand. He is holding hands with a little boy who appears to be Archie with his right hand. Archie is also holding a pumpkin bucket in his right hand.

And royal fans have all been asking the same thing.

One fan tweeted, "They’re getting so big! Wonder what their costumes were."

Another fan added, "So cute. I wonder what Archie & Lili were dressed as."

And a third noted, "Prince Archie is growing fast. Looks like he will be tall just like his dad."

The Sussexes enjoying family time comes after Prince Harry and Meghan visited the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf back in September, leaving their kids at home, likely being looked after by Meghan's Mum Doria.

It comes after we reported Archie 'struggled to even last five minutes' in his dinosaur Halloween costume, while Lilibet dressed as a skunk.

But this year it looks like Archie might still not be a fan of costumes as he appears to have simplified his outfit, and could have just worn a black t-shirt with a white skeleton on the front and some fans suggested, "I think I read Lilibet was piglet?"

No matter what they decided to dress up as there's no doubt that they would have looked adorable!

