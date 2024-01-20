Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to announce their pregnancy at an odd royal event - and not everyone would have been pleased with them stealing the limelight
Their decision likely ruffled some feathers
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their first pregnancy at another royal's wedding, the family may have been pleased with the news but the bride was likely upset with them for stealing the limelight...
Finding out that you're pregnant is one of life's great excitements. Once you've carried out the must-do steps after seeing that positive test and figured out how to cool down when pregnant, the one thing on your mind is likely how you're going to tell everyone the wonderful news.
There's not many rules around announcing a pregnancy. It's one of the times you get to focus on no one but yourself as you share the news with friends and family and basking in the adoration and excitement everyone feels on your behalf is encouraged. But there is one unspoken rule and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke it when sharing the news of Prince Archie's imminent arrival.
That's because the couple, back in 2018, announced their pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding.
The fact, which had long been speculated over, was confirmed by Harry himself in his memoir, Spare. "Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for them and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people," he wrote.
"Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding. Also, the various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news."
He revealed that they broke the news 'at Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom.'
The family, according to Harry, were all delighted with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton all reacting 'exactly as I'd hoped - as I'd wished,' he said.
But we can't help but think that one royal may have been a little less than happy for the couple. While we're sure Princess Eugenie was delighted for her cousin and his wife, she probably wished they had chose a different date to announce the news, maybe one that wasn't her wedding day.
Harry and Meghan aren't the only ones to cause controversy after announcing a pregnancy on someone else's big day. When one woman took to Reddit to ask whether or not she should share her news on her cousin's big day, commenters responded by saying to do so would be 'the ultimate limelight-stealing faux pas.'
She tried to justify the act by saying 'it will be very noticeable that I am not drinking and refusing shots.' But, when the comments started flooding in, it became very clear that no one should be announcing a pregnancy at someone else's wedding.
We don't know how Eugenie felt about the news being shared on her big day but we'd recommend not letting the cat out of the bag while another couple is exchanging vows.
You can find more royal news about Harry and Meghan on our homepage with coverage like Where do Harry and Meghan live?, Prince Archie and Lilibet expected to take “excellent care” of the ‘beautiful’ new addition to their family (royal title TBC), and The late Queen Elizabeth II was as ‘angry as I’ve ever seen her’ over Princess Lilibet’s name 'permission' a royal insider claims.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Spicy salmon tray bake
This spicy salmon tray bake has four steps in the method and takes only 25 minutes to cook.
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Prince William is relying on this close family member to help him ‘look after the kids’ while Kate Middleton recovers from surgery
The Princess of Wales will be off duty for the foreseeable future
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The royal tradition Prince Harry is glad Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet missed out on this Christmas - and it’s completely understandable
The youngsters may be missing out on some fun royal traditions, but there's one their dad isn't so keen on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle recalls ‘wonderful’ Christmas with Royal Family that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet missed out on and reveals how the celebrations fulfilled her biggest childhood wish
Meghan has fond memories of her festive celebrations with the royals
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana returned most of Prince William and Harry’s childhood Christmas presents for this frugal reason
Princess Diana's former bodyguard has revealed why the Princess was keen to keep the amount of childhood Christmas gifts to a minimum
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The 'heartbreaking' question King Charles was asked about his grandchildren, and it's bound to have hit a nerve
The King might not have expected this
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might have just had a secret-family reunion with this special relative - and we’re sure Prince Harry was delighted
Prince Harry may be estranged from the Royal Family but he has his maternal relatives to lean back on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry reportedly believed King Charles did not want to ‘see his grandchildren anymore’ after evicting the family from Frogmore Cottage claims new royal book
Prince Harry lives in LA with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Top 10 tips for building relationships with ‘estranged’ grandparents in light of Meghan Markle’s ‘text updates to King Charles’ about Prince Archie and Lilibet
'It's not our decision as parents to completely cut them off'
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Meghan Markle says she’s ‘enjoying every moment’ of Christmas preparations with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The Sussex family have some sweet holiday traditions
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published