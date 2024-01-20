Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to announce their pregnancy at an odd royal event - and not everyone would have been pleased with them stealing the limelight

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their first pregnancy at another royal's wedding, the family may have been pleased with the news but the bride was likely upset with them for stealing the limelight...

Finding out that you're pregnant is one of life's great excitements. Once you've carried out the must-do steps after seeing that positive test and figured out how to cool down when pregnant, the one thing on your mind is likely how you're going to tell everyone the wonderful news.

There's not many rules around announcing a pregnancy. It's one of the times you get to focus on no one but yourself as you share the news with friends and family and basking in the adoration and excitement everyone feels on your behalf is encouraged. But there is one unspoken rule and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke it when sharing the news of Prince Archie's imminent arrival.

That's because the couple, back in 2018, announced their pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

The fact, which had long been speculated over, was confirmed by Harry himself in his memoir, Spare. "Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for them and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people," he wrote.

"Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding. Also, the various gatherings connected to the wedding would give us a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news."

He revealed that they broke the news 'at Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom.'

The family, according to Harry, were all delighted with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton all reacting 'exactly as I'd hoped - as I'd wished,' he said.

But we can't help but think that one royal may have been a little less than happy for the couple. While we're sure Princess Eugenie was delighted for her cousin and his wife, she probably wished they had chose a different date to announce the news, maybe one that wasn't her wedding day.

Harry and Meghan aren't the only ones to cause controversy after announcing a pregnancy on someone else's big day. When one woman took to Reddit to ask whether or not she should share her news on her cousin's big day, commenters responded by saying to do so would be 'the ultimate limelight-stealing faux pas.'

She tried to justify the act by saying 'it will be very noticeable that I am not drinking and refusing shots.' But, when the comments started flooding in, it became very clear that no one should be announcing a pregnancy at someone else's wedding.

We don't know how Eugenie felt about the news being shared on her big day but we'd recommend not letting the cat out of the bag while another couple is exchanging vows.

