Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue to be 'loved by the public' provided they stick to these rules, royal expert warns

By Selina Maycock
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be loved by the public provided they stick to these two rules, a royal expert has claimed.

The Wales youngsters stole the limelight from their brother Prince George - who is third in line to the throne in royal succession - when they appeared at the Trooping the Colour celebrations. 

But if Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis want to continue to be loved by the public. - with Princess Charlotte already likened to a 'standout star' - a royal expert has warned that they will have to live their lives in a certain way.

And with reports that Princess Charlotte is unlikely to be a 'working royal', alongside her brother Prince Louis, the youngsters will have to ensure they stay in people's hearts.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star what they must do to keep public on side.

"Zara Tindall is not technically a working royal but is kept close to the fold, highly celebrated, and admired by the public."

Kinsey also explained how "no one will judge the Wales children if they opt to pursue their passions" but caveated that slightly and added, "[That is] as long as they live a moral and dignified life. The public loves them and wants to see them succeed."

The warning comes after King Charles was revealed as the hardest working royal of the decade - and the hardest working royal of 2022 was his sister Princess Anne.

Princess Charlotte made headlines when she was praised for poise and bravery after 'painful' balcony head bump with little brother Prince Louis and Prince Louis stole the show with his adorable expressions.

Prince Harry previously spoke of his fears for "young kids" like George, Charlotte and Louis in the royal family and it is thought that the Wales kids are paving the way for a future collective monarchy with their unified approach to royal engagements.

Senior Entertainment Writer

