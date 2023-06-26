Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue to be 'loved by the public' provided they stick to these rules, royal expert warns
Charlotte and Louis can still be adored even if they don't become working royals
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be loved by the public provided they stick to these two rules, a royal expert has claimed.
- Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be loved by the public when they grow up, even if they don't go on to be working royals, an expert claims.
- The youngest Wales children could be set to pursue 'normal' jobs when they grow up, while Prince George will be King some day.
- This royal news comes after Prince George got a taste of boarding school life as Kate and William accompanied him on prestigious visit.
The Wales youngsters stole the limelight from their brother Prince George - who is third in line to the throne in royal succession - when they appeared at the Trooping the Colour celebrations.
But if Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis want to continue to be loved by the public. - with Princess Charlotte already likened to a 'standout star' - a royal expert has warned that they will have to live their lives in a certain way.
And with reports that Princess Charlotte is unlikely to be a 'working royal', alongside her brother Prince Louis, the youngsters will have to ensure they stay in people's hearts.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star what they must do to keep public on side.
"Zara Tindall is not technically a working royal but is kept close to the fold, highly celebrated, and admired by the public."
Kinsey also explained how "no one will judge the Wales children if they opt to pursue their passions" but caveated that slightly and added, "[That is] as long as they live a moral and dignified life. The public loves them and wants to see them succeed."
The warning comes after King Charles was revealed as the hardest working royal of the decade - and the hardest working royal of 2022 was his sister Princess Anne.
Princess Charlotte made headlines when she was praised for poise and bravery after 'painful' balcony head bump with little brother Prince Louis and Prince Louis stole the show with his adorable expressions.
Prince Harry previously spoke of his fears for "young kids" like George, Charlotte and Louis in the royal family and it is thought that the Wales kids are paving the way for a future collective monarchy with their unified approach to royal engagements.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Is Hijack based on a true story? What we know about Idris Elba's Apple TV+ series
Is Hijack based on a true story? Idris Elba's Apple TV+ show is already receiving rave reviews, but is there any truth to the plot?
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Why is Doctors not on BBC1 today? Plus, when it's back on screens
Viewers of the long-running daytime soap want to know the reason why Doctors is not on BBC1 today and when it will return to screens. We reveal all.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis helps Prince William experience this heartfelt moment he once shared with mum Princess Diana
The youngest member of the Wales family copies an iconic pose his dad William is familiar with
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte praised for poise and bravery after 'painful' balcony head bump with little brother Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis bumped heads during a sweet Buckingham Palace balcony moment
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte 'tells on' Prince George for doing this gross thing during King Charle's birthday parade, lip reader reveals
The Wales youngster is ever keeping her big brother's behaviour in check
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
George, Charlotte and Louis' Father's Day portrait has a sweet nod to the late Queen that you might have missed
The Wales youngsters posed with their dad Prince William but did you notice what made it even more special?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How Kate Middleton being bullied at school is shaping her parenting style with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has chosen to keep her children close by
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life
The Wales youngsters are said to be behind the upcoming royal tour changes
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to make another very special royal appearance - and it's sooner than you think
The Wales children are expected to join King Charles on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace for his Birthday Parade
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis set for jealousy over mum Kate's latest exciting outing
The Wales youngster has missed out on his favourite game as the Princess of Wales gets sporty.
By Selina Maycock • Published