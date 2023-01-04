Princess Charlotte's adorable go-to hairstyle is so simple it can be done before the school run

The Wales' youngster has been wearing her hair differently lately and parents can easily re-create the style for their kids

Princess Charlotte at the Christmas Day Sandringham church service and drop in of Princess Charlotte's plaited hair at the back
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Princess Charlotte has an adorable go-to hairstyle and it's so simple to recreate that it's perfect to do before the school run.

Princess Charlotte has been turning heads with her adorable simple yet stylish half-up, half-down hair style - and it's easy to recreate.

The youngster, who attends Lambrook School (opens in new tab) near the Wales' family home in Windsor, has been pictured wearing her hair in this go-to style from the Royal Family Christmas carol concert (opens in new tab) to the royal's Christmas Day church service at Sandringham (opens in new tab).

And we can see why it's a favourite for the seven year-old because not only is is a simple style, but it adds a touch of glamour to an outfit and makes a change from her summer plaited pigtails.

Princess Charlotte has been wearing her beautiful burgundy coat and during the last few festive engagements she has chosen to keep her hair in the same style too - wearing her hair down with a section tied back which was french plaited and topped off with a burgundy ribbon.

And these simple styles are said to be a hit with parents as they keep a child's face free from flyway hairs while maintaining its neatness and reducing the knotting that a complete hair down style would pose.

Princess Charlotte hair plaited half up and half down

(Image credit: getty)

Princess Charlotte appears to be a trend-setter just like her mum with royal fans keen to see what she's wearing as well as how her hair style changes.

And back in 2021 fans feared she's had a controversial beauty treatment (opens in new tab) and there's not forgetting the adorable hair flipping habit she picked up from mum Kate (opens in new tab).

But it's not always easy for Princess Charlotte to look effortlessly good - her mum has previously opened up on the struggles she has with her daughter in getting her ready (opens in new tab) for school in a morning, she particularly noted the problems she has with plaiting her daughter's hair neatly - which might explain why Princess Charlotte has this more relaxed half-down plaited style than a full on french braid.

You can watch a beginners video on how to French braid below...

Explore More
Princess Charlotte
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸