Queen Camilla’s ideal last meal revealed, but it isn’t one we’d choose

Queen Camilla's last ever meal isn't one we'd choose but it does support one of her passions.

Naturally royal fans have burning questions on things they'd like to know about the Royal Family including do Kate Middleton's parents have titles? And a question most people like to know is what would be their last-ever meal of choice.

The wife of King Charles III had the benefit of trying many different foods during her time spent accompanying him on royal tours.

And after Mike Tindall's 'last meal' choice was a perfect family favourite, we have discovered Queen Camilla has her favourite go-to meal, but we totally weren't expecting it to be this dish.

The Independent reports, that Camilla, who has got two children, told her food critic son Tom for a piece in You magazine, "My last supper would probably involve my own asparagus, with lots of butter."

Camilla, who is an avid gardener like her husband Charles, also explained that her last supper must include risotto.

“Angela Hartnett’s risotto. I love her cooking. Dover sole meuniére, with ratte potatoes and fresh broad beans and peas from the garden,” Camilla added.

Over the years we've seen Camilla tucking into ice cream, cakes, 'slow food' (local and traditional foods made to be savoured), organic food, Welsh cakes, tea and biscuits, and cheese to name just a few.

So it's surprising that she's opted for a healthier option for her "last supper". However, it's quite fitting given that both Camilla and Charles regularly grow kale, purple-sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of greens in their gardens.

