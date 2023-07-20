The unusual detail on Prince George's birth certificate that caused confusion

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There was an unusual detail on Prince George's birth certificate that caused some confusion among royal fans when the document was released after his birth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their son into the world nearly ten years ago, but there is still some confusion over a small detail on Prince George's birth certificate.

The new parents, who were then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, put their occupations down on the document as the 'Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom' despite being known by different titles at the time.

Almost ten years ago, on 22 July 2013, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their firstborn child in to the world. Immediately securing his position in the royal line of succession, the newborn Prince was given the name George Alexander Louis.

Protected from the public eye by his grandfather Michael Middleton's brilliant plan, the young Prince and his new parents were wrapped in the joy of their new life together and the family soon grew with the addition of George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte in May 2015 and Prince Louis in April 2018.

But while Kate and William are fiercely protective of their children’s privacy, there are still some aspects of their lives open to scrutiny and one has been raging on ever since the day Prince George was born.

(Image credit: Getty Imges)

Despite being royals, as new parents, Kate and William had to fill out George's birth certificate, including the time and place of his birth. It's all admin, but one aspect of the document raised eyebrows.

Despite Kate being known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time of George's birth, The Express reported that she noted down her occupation as 'Princess of the United Kingdom.'

Similarly, William's occupation was filled in as 'Prince of the United Kingdom' although he was working as an RAF helicopter pilot at the time.

While the detail is unusual, it's not completely inaccurate. William holds the title of Prince as is his birth right, but in 2013 Kate was only a Princess through her marriage to William. At the time of George's birth, the couple's Duke and Duchess titles took precedence, whereas now their titles of Prince and Princess of Wales do.

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

But for the young Prince, these small details on his birth certificate are likely not even a passing thought as he gears up to celebrate his tenth birthday this weekend.

As he grows up, a lot of things are changing for George. As well as getting a taste of boarding school life, his future as monarch is looming. But his parents are doing all that they can to give him as 'normal' of a life as they can.

It was recently confirmed that George won't be forced to follow in Prince William's military footsteps, meaning he may be the first monarch not to receive military training, and George's home life with his siblings is just like that of any older brother as he navigates sibling arguments and receives no special treatment that excludes Prince Louis or his sister Princess Charlotte - he didn't even know he was going to be King until recently!