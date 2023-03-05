Why it may be a while until we see Princess Charlotte wear a tiara
If the youngster follows royal tradition, it could be years until she dons the iconic headpiece
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
While royal fans eagerly await King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab) to see both Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab)in tiaras, they could have to wait a lot longer to see Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) in a headpiece.
- If Princess Charlotte follows royal tradition, it could be years until the young Princess has the chance to wear a tiara.
- Just like her mother, Kate Middleton, and fellow family members, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the majority of royal women do not wear a headpiece until the day of their wedding ceremony.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton says she wants to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to UK holiday destination that ‘she misses’ (opens in new tab).
It will be a momentous occasion when Princess Charlotte steps out in public wearing a tiara for the first time. But looking to other royal women to determine when that will be suggests we will be waiting for a while yet.
It is most likely that the first time Princess Charlotte wears a tiara will be on her wedding day. There are no rules saying that she must wait until this occasion, but the majority of royal women, including Charlotte's mother, Kate Middleton, and her aunt, Meghan Markle, have waited to debut their elaborate headpieces until their marriage ceremony.
But unlike her mum and aunt, who both inherited their titles when marrying into the family, Princess Charlotte was born a royal. But, looking to other women born into the family, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, neither was seen in a tiara until they tied the knot in 2018 and 2020 respectively.
A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
However, there is a big difference between Charlotte and the York sisters. The Yorks are not working members of the royal family whereas Princess Charlotte is likely to start representing her grandfather, King Charles III, and her father, Prince William, at royal events as a working royal when she reaches a suitable age.
Looking at it this way, Charlotte may follow in the path of her great-aunt, Princess Anne, who wore tiaras prior to her wedding. Anne, the late Queen's only daughter, first wore a tiara when she was 17 and donned another headpiece for her 21st birthday picture.
This could be the tradition Charlotte follows, wearing her first tiara in an official portrait to commemorate a landmark birthday, such as her 18th or 21st.
HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, believes, "While there is a possibility that we could see Princess Charlotte wear a tiara before marriage, like Princess Anne, it seems unlikely in this day and age. Members of the royal family no longer wear tiaras for public events such as film premieres or charity dinners.
"Tiaras are usually reserved for state banquets, the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception and for Her Majesty, the State Opening of Parliament."
Related articles:
- Prince William's painful childhood golf accident revealed as George and Charlotte get to practise on 'beautiful 9 hole course' at new school (opens in new tab)
- The meal that Kate Middleton 'wouldn't dream' of giving Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis revealed (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton and Prince William 'don't want' to follow in the Queen's footsteps for this 'modest' reason (opens in new tab)
- Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana, King Charles and Prince William paint intimate family portrait away from royal life (opens in new tab)
- Prince William's Sea King helicopter has been converted into a UK glamping pod - and kids stay FREE (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
What band is Daisy Jones and The Six based on? Meet the infamous 70s band who inspired the plot for Amazon’s latest hit series
Daisy Jones and The Six may be a fictional group, but the inspiration behind their story is rooted in fact. Here we answer the question 'what band is Daisy Jones and The Six based on?'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle was ‘really good fun’ and ‘very humble’ before she ‘had to cull’ her friends after meeting Prince Harry, claims former friend
“It's interesting to have known her to see what it's like for her now”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton says she wants to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to UK holiday destination that ‘she misses’
The place holds special memories for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals she has to 'keep practising' this secret talent shared with Princess Charlotte
The Princess of Wales has opened up on the very flexible skill she could do when she was younger.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte is unlikely to be a 'working royal' when she grows up
The Wales youngster is not expected to be a full-time royal when she grows up for this reason...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William asks ‘Is that me?’ as he hilariously mistakes photo of his younger self for Princess Charlotte
Even Kate Middleton agreed the resemblance was uncanny
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate and William’s epic family getaway they’re set to take George, Charlotte and Louis on this Easter
Kate and William are predicted to take the kids on a fun-filled family ski holiday
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte to miss out on this honour after King Charles has 'change of heart'
Princess Charlotte was thought to be set for a special new title
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set to bond with King Charles over this rare school activity
The Wales kids are set to take part in this nature-based learning activity at their school
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William left “seething” after King Charles “planted” stories about Kate Middleton and their young children, Prince Harry reveals in new memoir Spare
Charles allegedly told his son he was “paranoid”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published