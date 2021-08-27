Prince William once made this heartbreaking promise to Princess Diana

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is said to have made his mother, Princess Diana a heartbreaking promise after she and Prince Charles divorced.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles finalized their divorce in 1996, after being separated for four years

Prince William is said to have made her a promise following her divorce and losing her HRH title.

Prince William reportedly made his mother, Princess Diana a poignant and heartbreaking promise following her divorce from his father, Prince Charles.

Princess Diana married Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1981. They were married for eleven years before they separated in 1992.

Princess Diana died in 1997, just one year after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized in 1996. She once opened up about the divorce calling it ‘hell’ but finally found happiness again.

The Mirror has reported that Diana was awarded a sum of £17 million, plus £350,000 a year, and was allowed to keep her Kensington Palace apartments. She was however not permitted to keep her HRH title of ‘The Princess of Wales’, meaning she would lose her official connection to the Royal family, which left her distraught.

It is said that a young Prince William, when seeing how upset this made his mother was said, ‘Don’t worry Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am King.’

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell said that his touching promise made her cry.

Prince William and Prince Harry recently reunited to attend a memorial for their mother, Princess Diana, where a statue of her was unveiled at Kensington Palace. The statue, which will be opening to the public, was commissioned to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

The brothers have shared touching tributes to their mother, Prince Harry and Meghan named their daughter, Lilibet Diana after her. The Cambridge kids also write cards to her on Mother’s day, adorably calling her ‘Granny Diana.’