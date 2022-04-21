We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Netflix’s Selling Sunset Season 5 is finally upon us. Though following a shock announcement, many are still wondering why did Brett Oppenheim leave the family brokerage and if he’s still involved in the show.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next series of the glossy hit real estate reality show. And there’s certainly plenty to look forward to in Selling Sunset season 5, with viewers finally seeing Jason and Chrishell together and their relationship play out on screen. Other new season teasers include a new Oppenheim office, a group trip to Greece and the introduction of new Selling Sunset cast-member Chelsea Lazkani. Plus fan favourite Mary is also settling into her new role as a manager.

Like other Netflix shows including The Ultimatum and Love is Blind, this season of Selling Sunset looks set for lots of drama. But with the Oppenheim Group office being the focal point of the show, why did Brett Oppenheim leave the famous brokerage?

Why did Brett Oppenheim leave the Selling Sunset brokerage?

Brett Oppenheim left The Oppenheim Group to start his own brokerage, Oppenheim Real Estate. On the firm’s website, Brett is listed as ​​the president and Broker of the company. While his twin brother, Jason, is listed as founder and president of The Oppenheim Group.

While he still features in Selling Sunset alongside his brother, fellow cast member Christine Quinn confirmed that he had left the group. She said to Glamour: “Brett has left to start his own brokerage.”

Christine also hinted that Brett may end up poaching some of The Oppenheim Group’s agents for his own firm. She said: “We don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages!”

The brokerages both list premium properties in LA, so is there competition between the brothers?

Did Brett and Jason fall out?

While there have been rumours of a feud between the brothers, Jason has confirmed that there is no bad blood between him and Brett. In fact, he even said that he and his twin still work together, and it seems both their firms are actually tied together.

Oppenheim Real Estate and The Oppenheim Group both have explanations on their websites that in 1889, Jacob Stern, Jason and Brett’s great great grandpa, founded The Sterm Reality Co. This was later changed to The Oppenheim Group.

They both describe the companies as family businesses, meaning they technically still work together.

Jason said of Christine’s comments about Brett leaving: “I think Christine tried to fan those flames. He’s not starting his own brokerage and hiring agents and competing. We’re still working together.”

So this would explain why Brett still appears on Selling Sunset, and why the twins still get on so well!

What is Brett Oppenheim’s net worth?

Brett Oppenheim is worth a whopping $50million (£37.8million), according to Celebrity Net Worth. His twin brother, Jason, is worth the same amount. This makes them the richest cast members of Selling Sunset, which is hardly surprising given they run the business.

Brett studied law at university and went on to enjoy a successful career as a lawyer before focusing on real estate full-time with Jason.

Today, they are two of the most successful realtors in LA, and have sold properties to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Meryl Streep, Orlando Bloom and Dakota Johnson.

It isn’t known exactly how much The Oppenheim Group is worth, but the business reportedly sells over 100 properties each year, and is responsible for over $1billion worth of sales.

Is Brett Oppenheim single?

Yes, Brett Oppenheim is currently single. He dated Australian model Tina Louise for eight months, but confirmed they had split in December last year. While answering fans’ questions on Instagram, when one asked if he was single, he replied: “As of very recently, actually, yes.”

Following their split, he dedicated an Instagram post to his ex, confirming they were still on good terms. He wrote: “I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship.”

Brett and Tina’s split came shortly after his twin brother Jason and Chrishell Stause revealed they had also split.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another,” Jason confirmed in an Instagram post.

Video of the Week: