We’ve seen their relationship unfold on Selling Sunset. But after witnessing all their ups and downs, are Mary and Romain still together?

The wait is over and season 5 of the hit Netflix reality show is finally here. Amongst all the drama, catfights and quality real estate on show, fans are also looking forward to checking in on Selling Sunset couple Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. The unlikely pairing and their age gap has been under scrutiny by many co-stars on the show. And viewers have seen the pair themselves but heads over several important life issues in the first four series.

As audiences settle into season 5, we give an update on the status of this fan-favourite couple. Whilst also sharing the details on Jason and Chrishell being together and the introduction of new cast member Chelsea Lazkani.

Are Selling Sunset’s Mary and Romain still together?

Despite some split rumours circulating, Mary and Romain are still together. Mary recently posted a photo of the pair enjoying time together at Coachella in April. And Romain similarly posted a sweet snap describing Mary as a “beautiful lady.” So it seems the two are just as loved up as ever.

However, that’s not to say the couple haven’t had their ups and downs. In season 1, lots of Mary’s peers weren’t sure if Romain was right for her due to their 13 year age gap and being at different stages in life.

In season 3, we saw the couple clash over plans to start a family. And in season 4, they disagreed over finances.

Mary has admitted that the pair find it hard to spend time together due to their conflicting schedules. She said: “The show keeps getting bigger. We get more clients from it. All the different things, collaborations, travel, stuff like that. We didn’t see much of each other before, so we probably see even less of each other. So maybe [that’s] why it works.”

When did Mary and Romain get married?

Mary and Romain tied the knot at the end of season 2 of Selling Sunset. But it was later revealed the pair were actually already married before the show even started, with records showing they wed in March 2018.

Explaining their decision not to disclose this, Mary said: “We didn’t really tell anybody. It was for personal reasons, and no one knew.”

Did Mary and Romain have a baby?

In season 3, Mary and Romain came to blows over whether to start a family. The couple have not had a baby, but Mary has frozen her eggs. Confirming the news in 2020, she said at the time: “I’m getting ready to turn 42 in the summer and this is something I have to prioritise.”

At that point, the couple weren’t in a rush to have a baby any time soon. Mary explained: “We have so many great things going on. We have so much we want to take advantage of. We’re both workaholics, and we want to see how far we can go and push ourselves, before we slow down.”

She added: “Neither of us wants to slow down just yet, and we love travelling. We love just going to dinner and stuff and I’m like, ‘I’ve had a kid. I know what it’s like.’”

However, she added that they probably would “in two years,” which would mean they might have a baby this year.

Mary is already mum to son Austin from a previous relationship, who was born in 1999 when she was just 16.

Romain has opened up about how well he gets on with his step-son, saying: “I love Austin! I really haven’t seen him since the pandemic started, but Mary and I are hoping to go visit him in Scottsdale once we’re able to.”

What does Mary’s husband Romain do?

Romain Bonnet is a model and project manager, who first came to Hollywood as a pastry chef from France. It was revealed last year that Romain had started working as a project manager for the Oppenheim Group, where Mary is a broker.

“He does construction now,” Mary says. “He’s a project manager for a bunch of our listings, a lot of people don’t know that. So he’s been working on all of our projects.

“He’s a great leader and an incredibly hard worker. Since the market has been crazy, he has been slammed with jobs as a project manager.”

Speaking about how they worked throughout the pandemic, she explained: “It’s been great, it’s pretty much the same.

“Romain and I have both been very lucky that we’ve been able to work through this whole quarantine. Both of us in our careers and industries are essential workers.”

Mary is the main breadwinner in the marriage, which caused some tension between her and Romain in season 4 of Selling Sunset. She wanted to buy a new home, but Romain wasn’t financially ready and was adamant about paying 50 per cent of the down payment.

Jason and Mary Selling Sunset: Their relationship history

Mary and Jason Oppenheim dated for a year. The two lived together whilst dating and adopted two dogs – Zelda and Niko – who they share to this day. The pair have admitted that the relationship was on-and-off and happened long before the Netflix show started.

Speaking about how long they dated for, Jason said in season 1 of Selling Sunset: “I mean, it depends if you count the breakup period. Six months to a year.” While Mary added: “Yeah, we had a lingering kind of period. We lived together. We broke up but still dated. Interesting history but it works.”

Mary offered a similar – and confusing – explanation of how their relationship worked: “We broke up but still dated. It’s an interesting history but it works and I found the most amazing man.”

When fellow realtor Chrishell Stause – who dated Jason last year – asked why they broke up, Jason said: “That’s probably more on me. We were good friends before and we’re much closer now.”

Indeed the two have managed to stay on friendly terms despite their romantic history. And season 4 saw the two throw a brithday party for their beloved dogs Zelda and Niko.

