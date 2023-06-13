Those of you who have already binged season six of the Netflix reality series have noticed the absence of one agent - leading many to wonder why Davina left Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset is back with a bang, bringing all the drama and stunning luxury homes that fans have come to expect from the hit Netflix show. This season answered many burning questions viewers have held since the season 5 reunion aired last year, as well as introducing two new cast members - Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi - both of whom brought plenty of fresh drama with them.

But there were also a number of cast members missing from the latest season. Viewers had already been wondering why Brett Oppenheim left Selling Sunset after he disappeared a few seasons earlier, and now Christine Quinn has left the show too. Most intriguing, however, is Davina Potratz, who left The Oppenheim Group back in season 4, and since returning later that same year has been mostly absent from the show. Here's everything we know about why Davina left Selling Sunset.

Why did Davina leave Selling Sunset?

Davina left Selling Sunset after season four of the show for a new business opportunity at another real estate company called Douglas Elliman, which is located in Beverly Hills.

Confirming her departure in October 2020, Davina told PEOPLE, "My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me. It's just very in tune with my skills."

Her exit from the show was first mentioned on Selling Sunset during the early episodes of season four, when Jason revealed he was looking for her replacement. He brought in Vanessa Villela to take over, with Davina's departure coming just after her argument with Chrishell Stause over her divorce from Justin Hartley, in which Davina questioned whether Chrishell was really "blindsided" by the news.

However, following her exit from the show Davina said: "I certainly hope that I'm still part of the cast. Brett [Oppenheim] is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don't think that that's going to be an issue at all."

She added, "It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision."

Meanwhile, Jason said of Davina, "Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support."

She ended up rejoining the group part-way through the fourth season and also made an appearance during the reunion in May 2022.

Why did Davina return to Selling Sunset in season 4?

Davina returned to Selling Sunset after the new development project she had been working on came to an end. Late on in season 4 of Selling Sunset, Davina tells fellow cast member Christine Quinn that she is thinking of returning to The Oppenheim Group.

She explains that the new development project she had been working on after quitting The Oppenheim Group had ended.

While Christine told her she should come back, Davina expressed hesitation, explaining that she wasn't on the best terms with her boss Jason Oppenheim when she left.

She said: "When I left the Oppenheim Group, there was a little tension because of what had happened with the $75 million listing because that didn't sell but I feel like [Jason] wasn't supportive from the beginning and it just didn't start off the best way."

Speaking to Jason later on, Davina said: "You know I left because of a new development opportunity at the other brokerage, but the job is completed, the consulting is all wrapped up and it was a very corporate environment and while I can easily function there, I do love the closeness and the access to you and just the camaraderie you have at the Oppenheim Group."

Jason did decide to give Davina her job back and she does now work at the brokerage once again, though her appearances on the show since then have been few and far between.

What happened to Davina on Selling Sunset?

Davina is best known for trying to sell a $75 million dollar house that was causing quite the headache for the real estate agent - mostly due to the huge price tag putting off potential buyers and leaving Jason reluctant to let her take it on.

The pricey property, which belonged to the real estate agent’s client Adnan Sen, has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a home cinema, a wine cellar, a gym, and one of Beverley Hill’s biggest pools. Plus, there's a separate guesthouse with two bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

The property first appeared in Selling Sunset in season two, but made a reappearance in season five after Davina was unsuccessful in finding a buyer. She visits Adnan on the show and says to him, "I know it didn't work out on this property, but please know I'm always pitching in and I'm always mentioning it. I'm still looking for people. I'm here to see if there's something else we might be able to work together on."

Adnan is less than impressed, saying to her, "At the end, you didn't perform twice and now you want me to give another property to you?" But he eventually agrees, giving her a property for lease to work on.

Three years later, the house is still reportedly unsold - and the listing can still be viewed on The Oppenheim Group website (although it's not clear if Davina still has responsibility for the property).

As for what happened to Davina following season four of Selling Sunset, there's not much to say as she never full returned to the series. However, she is still working at The Oppenheim Group...

Where is Davina Potratz now?

The Oppenheim Group website states that Davina now works as "a Broker and Director of the New Development Division." Adding, "Throughout her career, Davina has secured property sales in excess of over half a billion dollars and served as an international sales and marketing consultant at several branded and marquee luxury developments."

And Davina did appear in Selling Sunset season 6, where she could be seen sitting at her desk in the office. And though she only said a few words throughout the season and had no storyline of her own, she also attended Emma's open house and Heather's baby shower.

Meanwhile, Davina is looking as glamorous as ever over on her Instagram, where she's shared snaps of her recent trip to Mallorca, as well as her appearances at various Netflix press events.

As for whether Davina will appear in season 7 of Selling Sunset, we'll have to wait and see...

