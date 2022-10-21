Love is Blind season 3 cast: Meet the new contestants

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The unorthodox dating show has returned to Netflix for a third season, but who's in the Love is Blind cast?

This season is set in Dallas and sees 30 new singles enter the infamous pods in the hope of finding love. If you know anything about who's still together from season one (opens in new tab) and which couples lasted after season two (opens in new tab), then you probably also know that the odds are... not great. Even Deepti and Kyle are no longer together (opens in new tab), despite appearing as a couple on After the Altar.

But while the show's romantic success rate may not be the best, it's been one of Netflix's most popular series. So it's no surprise that everyone wants to know who's in the Love is Blind season 3 cast?

Love is Blind season 3 cast

1. Alexa Alfia

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner

"The celebrity couple I'd model my relationship after is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds."

2. Brennon Lemieux

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 32

Occupation: Water Treatment Engineer

"I have a strong personality that is very honest and I speak my mind."

3. Cole Barnett

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Realtor

"I want someone who appreciates me being crazy and weird, not someone who wants to 'tone it down'."

4. Zanab Jaffrey

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 32

Occupation: Realtor

"I am looking for someone who's loyal, supportive and all in."

5. SK Alagbada

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 34

Occupation: Data Engineer

"I wouldn't model my relationship off anyone because I believe it will be uniquely mine."

6. Raven Ross

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Pilates Instructor

"I've never really given myself the time to get to know someone before jumping into things."

7. Bartise Bowden

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Senior Analyst

"My grandma and mom say I just haven't met a girl as cool as them, but my friends say I'm too picky."

8. Nancy Rodriguez

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 32

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

"My biggest pet peeve is guys who are rude to customer service employees."

9. Colleen Reed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 26

Occupation: Ballet Dancer/Digital PR Strategist

"I'm a firm believer that you will get an instant feeling when meeting 'the one' and I haven't felt that yet."

10. Matt Bolton

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 28

Occupation: Private Charter Sales Executive

"I want someone to break down my walls and allow me to open back up."

11. Andrew Liu

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 30

Occupation: Director of Operations

"The key to my heart is constant snuggles."

12. Amanda Langston

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 31

Occupation: Stylist

"I am terrible at communicating so I need to know expectations in a relationship."

13. Ashley Randermann

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Chiropractor

"I have a big heart and I know I deserve the same."

14. Chelsey Jordan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Customer Success Manager

"I believe in going after what I want in life and if that means finding love in a box then I'm willing to do it!"

15. Tony Taylor

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 34

Occupation: Medical Device Sales Rep

"My best qualities are being open, accepting and loving."

16. Dakota Easley

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

"I'm looking for someone who doesn't take themselves to seriously."

17. Valerie Truong

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 35

Occupation: Dermatologist

"My biggest pet peeve is lack of accountability."

18. DaVonté Black

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Fitness Development Coach

"If I have a specific type it's women I can identify as bold, strong, independent, fitness-loving, and intellectual."

19. Anthony LaScalea

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 33

Occupation: Attorney

"My usual type is easy to get along with, the life of the party, down-to-do-anything personality."

20. Kalekia Adams

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 31

Occupation: ICU Nurse Practitioner

"I might still be single because I invest in guys who are undeserving and overlook red flags."

21. Dale Dalida

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 32

Occupation: Cybersecurity Student

"The hallmark of a good relationship is 3am conversations."

22. Kim Clarke

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 30

Occupation: Teacher/Coach

"I believe I can build a lasting love, rather than another superficial relationship."

23. Jess Gumbert

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 30

Occupation: Senior Event Producer

"If someone doesn't know what they want or doesn't voice their intentions, it drives me crazy."

24. Julian Torres

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 34

Occupation: Managing Director of Operations

"I love women with a magnetic personality, not because they seek attention, but rather because they're naturally charming and nice."

25. Charita Scott

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 35

Occupation: Make-up Artist

"I have been attracting men who are emotionally unavailable."

26. Zach Gordon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 29

Occupation: Med School/Interior Quality Control Manager

"The key to my heart is genuine commitment, and my stomach. I love food."

27. Simmer Bajwa

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 27

Occupation: Director of Marketing Technology

"I'm still single because I haven't put myself out there enough."

28. Loren Langeneck

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 36

Occupation: Medical Device Rep

"The key to my heart is adventure... and pancakes."

29. Brannigan Maxwell

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 35

Occupation: Critical Care Nurse

"I know my worth and what I deserve. I will not and shouldn't settle for less."

30. Nash Buehler

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 34

Occupation: Realtor

"The key to my heart is warm apple pie."

