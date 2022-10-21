Love is Blind season 3 cast: Meet the new contestants
Here's who's entering the pods this season
The unorthodox dating show has returned to Netflix for a third season, but who's in the Love is Blind cast?
This season is set in Dallas and sees 30 new singles enter the infamous pods in the hope of finding love. If you know anything about who's still together from season one (opens in new tab) and which couples lasted after season two (opens in new tab), then you probably also know that the odds are... not great. Even Deepti and Kyle are no longer together (opens in new tab), despite appearing as a couple on After the Altar.
But while the show's romantic success rate may not be the best, it's been one of Netflix's most popular series. So it's no surprise that everyone wants to know who's in the Love is Blind season 3 cast?
Love is Blind season 3 cast
1. Alexa Alfia
Age: 27
Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner
"The celebrity couple I'd model my relationship after is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds."
2. Brennon Lemieux
Age: 32
Occupation: Water Treatment Engineer
"I have a strong personality that is very honest and I speak my mind."
3. Cole Barnett
Age: 27
Occupation: Realtor
"I want someone who appreciates me being crazy and weird, not someone who wants to 'tone it down'."
4. Zanab Jaffrey
Age: 32
Occupation: Realtor
"I am looking for someone who's loyal, supportive and all in."
5. SK Alagbada
Age: 34
Occupation: Data Engineer
"I wouldn't model my relationship off anyone because I believe it will be uniquely mine."
6. Raven Ross
Age: 29
Occupation: Pilates Instructor
"I've never really given myself the time to get to know someone before jumping into things."
7. Bartise Bowden
Age: 27
Occupation: Senior Analyst
"My grandma and mom say I just haven't met a girl as cool as them, but my friends say I'm too picky."
8. Nancy Rodriguez
Age: 32
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
"My biggest pet peeve is guys who are rude to customer service employees."
9. Colleen Reed
Age: 26
Occupation: Ballet Dancer/Digital PR Strategist
"I'm a firm believer that you will get an instant feeling when meeting 'the one' and I haven't felt that yet."
10. Matt Bolton
Age: 28
Occupation: Private Charter Sales Executive
"I want someone to break down my walls and allow me to open back up."
11. Andrew Liu
Age: 30
Occupation: Director of Operations
"The key to my heart is constant snuggles."
12. Amanda Langston
Age: 31
Occupation: Stylist
"I am terrible at communicating so I need to know expectations in a relationship."
13. Ashley Randermann
Age: 29
Occupation: Chiropractor
"I have a big heart and I know I deserve the same."
14. Chelsey Jordan
Age: 27
Occupation: Customer Success Manager
"I believe in going after what I want in life and if that means finding love in a box then I'm willing to do it!"
15. Tony Taylor
Age: 34
Occupation: Medical Device Sales Rep
"My best qualities are being open, accepting and loving."
16. Dakota Easley
Age: 29
Occupation: Aerospace Engineer
"I'm looking for someone who doesn't take themselves to seriously."
17. Valerie Truong
Age: 35
Occupation: Dermatologist
"My biggest pet peeve is lack of accountability."
18. DaVonté Black
Age: 29
Occupation: Fitness Development Coach
"If I have a specific type it's women I can identify as bold, strong, independent, fitness-loving, and intellectual."
19. Anthony LaScalea
Age: 33
Occupation: Attorney
"My usual type is easy to get along with, the life of the party, down-to-do-anything personality."
20. Kalekia Adams
Age: 31
Occupation: ICU Nurse Practitioner
"I might still be single because I invest in guys who are undeserving and overlook red flags."
21. Dale Dalida
Age: 32
Occupation: Cybersecurity Student
"The hallmark of a good relationship is 3am conversations."
22. Kim Clarke
Age: 30
Occupation: Teacher/Coach
"I believe I can build a lasting love, rather than another superficial relationship."
23. Jess Gumbert
Age: 30
Occupation: Senior Event Producer
"If someone doesn't know what they want or doesn't voice their intentions, it drives me crazy."
24. Julian Torres
Age: 34
Occupation: Managing Director of Operations
"I love women with a magnetic personality, not because they seek attention, but rather because they're naturally charming and nice."
25. Charita Scott
Age: 35
Occupation: Make-up Artist
"I have been attracting men who are emotionally unavailable."
26. Zach Gordon
Age: 29
Occupation: Med School/Interior Quality Control Manager
"The key to my heart is genuine commitment, and my stomach. I love food."
27. Simmer Bajwa
Age: 27
Occupation: Director of Marketing Technology
"I'm still single because I haven't put myself out there enough."
28. Loren Langeneck
Age: 36
Occupation: Medical Device Rep
"The key to my heart is adventure... and pancakes."
29. Brannigan Maxwell
Age: 35
Occupation: Critical Care Nurse
"I know my worth and what I deserve. I will not and shouldn't settle for less."
30. Nash Buehler
Age: 34
Occupation: Realtor
"The key to my heart is warm apple pie."
