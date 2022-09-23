Unbreakable: Who is Rob Beckett and does he have a wife?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

BBC viewers are wondering who is Rob Beckett and does he have a wife? as he is announced as host of a new couples gameshow called Unbreakable.

Six celebrity couples - including a Loose Women (opens in new tab) panelist and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab) judge - will put their relationships to the ultimate test when they compete in a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges designed to reveal whose relationship is the strongest.

The couples will compete under the watchful eyes of two experts, who will encourage them to open up about life, love and relationships. Anjula Mutanda (opens in new tab), Relationship Psychotherapist, popular TV commentator and President of Relate, believes that ‘maintaining connection, having mutual respect, and having fun together can really strengthen a couple’s relationship’. Britain’s favourite Agony Aunt Maria McErlane (opens in new tab) believes that ‘most problems can be solved with kindness and communication’.

Rob Beckett teased, "Who doesn’t like to see celebrities and their real life partners put to the test under pressure? It was an amazing experience to film, and I'll never be able to unsee Shirley Ballas get a tattoo, Denise Welch fall into a lake, or Simon Weston blindfold his wife in a maze."

As we look at all you need to know about the Unbreakable host...

Who is Unbreakable host Rob Beckett?

Rob Beckett, host of Unbreakable, is an English comedian, narrator and TV presenter. Born in London, he has four brothers and attended Edgebury Primary School followed by Coopers School in Chislehurst. By the age of 14 he had his first job on Columbia Road flower market and did a series of low paid jobs.

When he was a student he studied Tourism Management at Canterbury Christ Church University in Kent until he graduated in 2007.

In the early days of his comedy career, he started performing stand-up in 2009 and it landed him third place in So You Think You're Funny and won the Amused Moose Laugh-Off which led to him performing at Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia.

His career went from strength to strength and in 2011 he was nominated for the best newcomer award in Adelaide and in the same year he made a guest appearance as Mike in Fresh Meat on Channel 4.

And soon after, in 2012 he took his solo show Rob Beckett's Summer Holiday to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he made his debut.

Other presenting credits include Rock'N'Roll Football Sunday show on Absolute Radio from August 2014 until 2018.

A post shared by Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Rob continued to make people laugh on podcasts - starting with Dave's comedy-football podcast The Magic Sponge; an irreverent look at the lives of professional footballers. And more recently, as of April 2020, Beckett has co-hosted a podcast named Lockdown Parenting Hell, with fellow comedian Josh Widdicombe. The pair frequently interview celebrities regarding the trials and tribulations of parenting during the Coronavirus lockdown.

But that's not all, he's narrated E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2016 and been a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats since 2016. He won the third series of Taskmaster in October 2016.

He's no stranger to hosting BBC shows as in 2018 he presented Wedding Day Winners, with Lorraine Kelly, and All Together Now, with Geri Halliwell, both Saturday-night entertainment series for BBC One.

His sky series Rob & Romesh vs... saw himself and fellow comic and presenter Romesh Ranganathan travel around the world, delving into the lives and careers of celebrities whilst taking on various challenges.

Earlier this year he started hosting his new 5-7pm Sunday Show on BBC Radio 2 - a time slot he will be sharing throughout the year with Paul O'Grady (opens in new tab) on the Wireless.

A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Does Rob Beckett have a wife?

Rob Beckett is married to Louise Watts. He announced that he got married to her in 2015 during an episode of Mock of the Week. But since then he has kept much of his private life private unless he's teasing stories on his comedy tour Wallop!

At the time of the tour, he spoke of being away from his family, he said, "It’s quite nice to have a night away, ringing your missus up in the morning, saying you miss home when you’re actually loving tucking into a big hotel breakfast."

Rob recently shared a highly amusing dog walk with his wife and kids, and you can see a clip below...

A post shared by Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Does Rob Beckett have a child?

Rob Beckett has two children - daughters aged six and four. He announced the birth of his first child, on his YouTube channel, in September 2016 and it wasn't until March 2019 that he revealed to Ken Bruce on Radio 2 that he was now a father-of-two.

Since then he's opened up on his parenting dilemmas to entertain his fans, speaking about how he avoids taking his kids to the park, he joked, "Well they're a bit too young, they're four and two, so I have just told them the park is dirty, and they're cleaning it. They have been saying surely they have cleaned it by now, and I'm like no we can't go."

He hosts podcast Parenting Hell with Josh Widdecombe which they have been touring live and have just released a book of the same name - Parenting Hell (opens in new tab) which is available on Amazon.

A post shared by Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Was Rob Beckett in I'm A Celeb?

Rob Beckett wasn't in I'm A Celebrity as a contestant but he did co-host the ITV2 spin-off show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! from 2012 to 2014. He presented that show alongside Laura Whitmore and Joe Swash. But he left the show in October 2015 to concentrate on his tour and was replaced by David Morgan.

Who are the celebrity couples on Unbreakable?

The following celebrities are taking part in Unbreakable; Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley, Charlie Mullins OBE and RaRa, Simon Weston CBE and Lucy Weston, Shanaze Reade and Teddy Edwardes, Stephen Bailey and Rich Taylor plus Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor.

Ready to rise to the challenge, Loose Women star Denise Welch (64) hopes to paint a picture of perfect love with her acclaimed artist husband Lincoln Townley (49), whose sought-after contemporary works are the subject of sell-out exhibitions around the world.

After a chance meeting on a beach in Marbella eighteen months ago, Pimlico Plumber Charlie Mullins OBE (69) is set to compete alongside his partner, singer-songwriter RaRa (32). Preparing to prove their relationship is water-tight, this couple isn’t afraid to show their competitive side.

Falklands veteran and Author Simon Weston CBE (61) hopes to secure a triumphant win for Wales, with his beloved wife Lucy Weston (54) by his side. After 35 years together, this couple believes they’ve cracked the secret to long-lasting success.

World-record-breaking BMX racer and track cyclist, Olympian Shanaze Reade (33), will compete alongside event organiser and TV personality, Teddy Edwardes (32). Will ‘speedy Readey’ and ‘steady Teddy’ cross the finish line in first place?

Comedian and Presenter Stephen Bailey (35) will share the stage with his Employment Lawyer boyfriend, Rich Taylor (37). In a tale of true modern romance and dating app success, will Rich be there to defend Stephen when he’s under the spotlight, ready to bring down the book on the opposition?

And, in a surprise late addition, champion ballroom dancer and Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Shirley Ballas (61) will temporarily put her dancing shoes to one side, while she and award-winning star of the West End stage Danny Taylor (48) prove it takes two to tango. But will the all-singing all-dancing duo score a perfect 10?

