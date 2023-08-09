What happened to Luke from Below Deck Down Under and where is he now?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Below Deck Down Under fans want to know what happened to Luke and Laura, after both crewmembers were fired by the captain.

Reality TV show Below Deck Down Under is a spin-off of the popular original Below Deck, which follows a superyacht and its crew through charter season. The US-made show is popular the world over, with viewers in the UK wanting to know where they can watch Below Deck, while others are firmly invested in the lives and relationships of those on the show - with many wanting to know if Paget and Ciara are still together.

Currently, the second season of the Australian-based series is airing, and sees the Below Deck cast working on superyacht Northern Sun - which is now down two crewmembers following a shocking double firing in a recent episode. After Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne were asked to leave the boat following some alarming behaviour, fans of Below Deck want to know what exactly happened and where they are now.

What happened to Luke from Below Deck Down Under?

Luke Jones was fired from his job on Northern Sun by Captain Jason Chambers, after making unwanted advances on stewardess Margot Sisson following a night of drinking. In the episode released on Monday 7 August, viewers were shocked to see bosun Luke carry out unwanted sexual advances on fellow crewmember, Margot. The Below Deck Down Under production team were forced to step in and prevent Luke from continuing to pursue Margot, who was asleep in her cabin when Luke entered wearing only a towel and climbed into her bed.

At this point, Below Deck filming crew entered the room and asked Luke to leave. He attempted to shut the door on the camera, revealing that he is naked as he walks towards the crew, but the production team manage to prevent him from closing the door fully.

Eventually, Luke stormed out of Margot's cabin and goes back to his own room, telling the film crew to "f*** off" in the process.

Earlier in the evening, chief stewardess Aesha Scott had put a very drunk Margot to bed, at which point Margot had told her, "I am glad that you're here. I don't want to go in the jacuzzi, I want to go bed. All I want is water and bed, no Luke."

After finding out what Luke had done, Aesha later goes to check on Margot, asking her, "Did you consent to him being in here?" Margot replied: "No, I was asleep. I did not invite that at all."

Aesha then went to tell the Captain what happened, and he ordered Luke to spend the night in a hotel, before firing him the next day. In a crew meeting the following morning, Jason said, "We had an incident last night and I want to stress that this is a place that we respect each other. Our cabin is our safety zone. That door is our boundary, that door is not to be opened unless it's consensual. To walk into someone else's room without consent, indecent, is my limit.

"I accept that," Luke replied. "I'm sorry, and I'm just so disappointed in my myself."

Where is Luke from Below Deck Down Under now?

Luke is currently living in Dubai, where he has been based since late 2022. He co-owns a successful gym and spends much of his time working out and showing off his luxury lifestyle.

Luke has not addressed the incident that took place in the recent episode of Below Deck Down Under publicly, and has recently made his Instagram private, so it's hard to know what exactly he's been up to since he was fired.

However, according to ScreenRant, he posted an Instagram story the same day the shocking episode aired, writing, "Self-Improvement 1.5 years on".

It also appears that Luke is in a relationship with fitness influencer Diana Maldonado.

What happened to Laura from Below Deck Down Under?

Laura Bileskalne was also fired from her job as a stewardess after making advances on crewmember Adam Kodra. The episode showed Laura touching and getting close to Adam while in the hot tub, while he repeatedly asked her to stop.

Laura then followed Adam back to his bunk and tried to give him a massage, before a camera operator then told her: "I got a message from producers telling you to come down."

The next day, chief stewardess Aesha made a point of checking in with Adam about Laura's behaviour, and he said, "I think she thinks I'm playing around because I'm being nice about it. I don't want to get anyone in trouble or anything like that but maybe I've got to be more serious."

In addition, Laura appeared to dismiss the incident between Margot and Luke, and suggested to Margot that Luke had "meant it as a joke" and that his firing was "unfair". She also said to Margot: "If he comes naked in my cabin, I’d be like, 'Hello! Yes!'"

Margot was shocked by Laura's comments and shared the conversation with Aesha, who again escalated the problem to Captain Jason, and at the same time mentioned Laura's inappropriate behaviour towards Adam.

When firing Laura, Captain Jason told her: "Adam feels uncomfortable with some moments out and he’s tried to say no. You’ve not listened to him and his boundaries to be set.

"After my multiple speeches with the crew about boundaries, about respect, did you not go to Margot and say, 'Poor Luke. I wish he would come and see me'? You’ve disrespected exactly what I set out to do."

Why was Laura fired from Below Deck Down Under?

Laura was fired on Below Deck Down Under because she made unwanted advances on deckhand Adam Kodra, as well as the insensitive comments she made to Margot after her ordeal with Luke.

Laura has since issued an apology statement on Instagram, which read: "My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position.

"And to Margot to not been able to empathize [sic]. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show."

In other reality TV news, we've revealed if Alex and Elys are still together from Too Hot To Handle, and if Louis and Christine are still together too. We've also shared where Love Island USA is filmed, along with Channel 4's controversial new survival series Alone.