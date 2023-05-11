What happened to Reynolds in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Fans of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story have been left wondering what happened to Reynolds after a heartbreaking final scene.

The Bridgerton spin-off has finally landed on Netflix, and viewers will be please to hear there are just as many steamy scenes as the original show. The prequel follows a young Queen Charlotte as she navigates her complicated marriage to King George, and has left many fans wanting to know more about the true story behind the show, from whether Queen Charlotte was a real Queen and what illness King George had, to where Queen Charlotte was filmed.

And as well as the romance between the two main characters, the love story between the King's secretary, Reynolds, and Queen Charlotte's right hand man, Brimsley, has earned the pair a place as one of Bridgerton fans' favourite couples.

And as well as the romance between the two main characters, the love story between the King's secretary, Reynolds, and Queen Charlotte's right hand man, Brimsley, has earned the pair a place as one of Bridgerton fans' favourite couples. But with one member of the duo missing from Queen Charlotte's final scenes, viewers have been left asking what happened to Reynolds.

What happened to Reynolds?

Hugh Sachs, who plays an older Brimsley, revealed in an interview with Vulture that Reynolds and Brimsley split up. He added that this was originally planned to be revealed at the end of the show, but the scene was cut.

He said: "There was a scene that we didn’t film, because it was cut, where I was going to meet the older Reynolds. He was the love of his life, and for whatever reason, they could not stay together."

"So, when they would pass each other in the passageway in the deleted scene, it wasn’t a toxic moment. Because of the world they inhabited, it was still a hangable offence to be gay, and it was just not possible."

In one of the final scenes of episode six, Reynolds and Brimsley are seen dancing together at the ball. Cut to the current Bridgerton timeline and Brimsley is seen dancing by himself.

This left fans wondering whether Reynolds might be dead, but Bridgerton writer Shonda Rhimes has confirmed that Reynolds is still very much alive. In a post on Shondaland.com, she said: "Reynolds is not dead. There's a lot more I could write about that. It was sexy, and it was fun, and it felt very romantic to watch them also have a very real complicated love."

Meanwhile, Freddie Dennis and Sam Clemmett, who play Reynolds and Brimsley respectively, have their own theories as to where Reynolds is now. "On holiday in the Maldives," Dennis joked to Netflix's Tudum. Clemmett argued, "Reynolds is obviously in Barbados. Did Freddie say the Maldives? He has no idea."

And Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has an idea too, telling Insider, "I want Reynolds to be a secret duke. He is so duke-y. Especially the way Freddie plays him."

What happened to Brimsley?

Brimsley is still Queen Charlotte's right-hand man. In episode six, he revealed to Queen Charlotte that he is single, and questions how he could be in a relationship with anyone, when he's by her side at all times.

And with Bridgerton renewed for a third and fourth season, it's likely we'll see more of Brimsley in the future.

Who plays Reynolds in Bridgerton?

Reynolds is played by Freddie Dennis in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. He recently graduated from the Oxford School of Drama and has previously appeared in HBO series The Nevers.

On his role in Queen Charlotte, Dennis told Tudum, "I'm filled with a sense of pride to bring the first central LGBTQ+ storyline to this incredibly rich and diverse world. I hope that fans love the storyline as much as Sam and I loved telling it."

He also spoke about that final scene where Reynolds and Brimsley are seen dancing together, saying: "It required a vulnerability on my part as well because I’m not a comfortable dancer."

Who plays Brimsley in Bridgerton?

Young Brimsley in played by Sam Clemmett, while the older Brimsley is played by Hugh Sachs. Clemmett previously portrayed Albus Potter in the original West End Palace Theatre production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, while Hugh Sachs is known for his role in Benidorm.

Speaking to Tudum about Brimsley and Reynolds' love story, Sam Clemmett said, "These are two young men that lead these very isolated lives within the monarchy. Their No. 1 duty in life is to serve the crown. But in their downtime, the only other person they have is [each other]."

He added: "They have this really beautiful emotional support system for each other, and they seek solace in each other."

