What is Love Island: All Stars? Everything we know about the spin-off show
The rumours are true... here's everything we know so far about Love Island: All Stars
ITV have confirmed the rumours around their spin-off dating show - and fans want to know what Love Island: All Stars is and when it could arrive on TV screens.
Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island has been a huge success since it first aired in 2015, but while it remains one of ITV's flagship shows, its viewership has declined in recent years. The winter series has been axed, while the 2023 summer series attracted 1.3m viewers for its first episode - more than a million down on the previous year. Perhaps that's why ITV have made the decision to introduce a brand new spin-off show, Love Island: All Stars.
For those who keep up to date with which Love Island couples are still together, they might be able to make some guesses at which familiar faces will be returning to the luxury villa. And just like the recent news that Married At First Sight UK is soon returning, reality TV fans want to know everything about Love Island All Stars.
What is Love Island: All Stars?
Love Island: All Stars will see the return of previous Love Island cast members for a brand new series of the show. After months of rumours, broadcaster ITV confirmed plans for the spin-off show.
Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment, said: "It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX."
The rumours are true! 💛 #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/6LCku4bdWDSeptember 5, 2023
Meanwhile, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller added: "After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we're delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.
"Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit."
When does Love Island: All Stars start?
No exact date has been confirmed for Love Island: All Stars, but we do know that it will be hitting screens in 2024 on ITV2 and ITVX.
The former stars will be heading to the South Africa villa for the series - suggesting that it will take place during the UK's winter, and therefore could arrive as early as January.
Winter Love Island 2023 was also filmed in South Africa, with a start date of January 16. The winter series has since been axed, with Love Island: All Stars expected to replace it.
Who will star in Love Island: All Stars?
The cast of Love Island: All Stars hasn't yet been announced, but rumoured favourites to appear include Megan Barton-Hanson and Georgia Steel, both of whom appeared on series four of Love Island in 2018.
Meanwhile, many previous Love Island stars can be ruled out, having got married or entered committed relationships during the show. These include Molly Mae and Tommy Fury, who welcomed their daughter Bambi, in January 2023 and recently got engaged, as well as Olivia Attwood, who also got married earlier this year.
Another favourite to appear on Love Island: All Stars is Maura Higgins from season five, but she has reportedly ruled herself out due to now being in a relationship with Hollywood stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton.
Love Island's Dani Dyer recently gave birth to twin girls, quickly revealing their unique names to excited fans. If you're inspired by her choices, we have a full list of unusual baby names to look at too.
