Matched by relationship experts in the latest Married at First Sight (MAFS) UK series, viewers have been wondering are Peggy and Georges still together?

The entertaining show that raises questions such as is Married at First Sight legally binding has returned to our screens, with a dramatic 36 episodes of MAFS UK to indulge in.

The next pair to join their fellow MAFS UK cast members and tie the knot were 32-year-old Peggy Rose and 30-year-old Georges Berthonneau.

The hopeful singles first laid eyes on each other when Peggy – a Technology Risk Partner from Kent – walked down the aisle in an embellished strapless ivory dress to meet her future husband, Georges, a Sports Rehabilitator from Surrey.

So, given the show was filmed months ago, fans are wondering are Peggy and Georges still together? Here’s what we know about the couple’s relationship status.

Are Peggy and Georges still together?

It’s too early to tell whether Peggy and Georges are still together, as the latest series has to finish before couples can divulge details about the outcome of their relationship.

That said, MAFS fans are keeping an eye on the couple’s online activity. Georges’ Instagram account , for example, is peppered with clips from season eight, including a loved-up image of the pair holding champagne glasses from early episodes.

Georges also still has his wedding day post pinned to the top of his profile which shows three slides of the two sitting at the dinner table and kissing at the altar.

He captioned the post: “Where do I even start, SHE SAID YES!! WOW WE LOOK GOOD TOGETHER 😍💍🥂 I’m not sure why she said yes but here we go beautiful people, I got hitched to the beautiful leggy @peggyroseofficial

“Rather sad they didnt show our original connect and the sparks flying but I look forward to seeing how our story develops, our journey might be short or long but certainly it was something I’d never change for the world! Even after that monster of a wedding 😂

“Oh and for everyone abusing me in my DM’s good luck because I’m made out of Champagne and baguettes and together they are an unbreakable combo!”

If the comments are anything to go by, fans of the show have mixed feelings about Georges. Some say that he is “misunderstood” and both he and Peggy are their “favourite couple” but others have sensed Georges’ red flags and encouraged the blonde bride to “run for the hills”.

Peggy and Georges' first commitment ceremony (Image credit: Simon Johns / Channel 4)

How old is Peggy from Married at First Sight?

Peggy is 32-years-old. She’s also given her followers an insight into what it’s like being married to the Sports Rehabilitator – and alludes to the fact that there were a lot of unseen moments from their honeymoon.

Jetting off to Thailand, Peggy posted a few slides on her Instagram of their post-wedding celebration, including one of the couple laughing together and another of them sharing a kiss.

She captioned the post: “Some of what you don’t see of our 8 day honeymoon in 8 minutes… 🥰".

Was Peggy on Take Me Out?

Peggy was on ITV’s Take Me Out in 2012 when she was just 19-years-old.

Eagle-eyed fans recognised Peggy as a familiar face from the dating show, which could explain why fans are quick to jump to her defence.

According to the Kent contestant’s Instagram, she was watching the show in real time with viewers on Tuesday 10 October and posted fans’ reactions on her stories.

Some were shocked with the explosive dinner party scenes and commented, “feel so sorry for @peggyroseofficial tonight” and “not our pretty @peggyroseofficial keep shining”.

Is anyone from MAFS UK still together?

There sure is! MAFS has produced many success stories who are still together – you can get all the information of couples who stayed together here.

