The Pride of Britain Awards are back for 2022 honouring some of the most-deserving members of the public and fans are wondering when is it on TV?

The annual awards ceremony, which is in its 23rd year, celebrates the achievements of ordinary people who do extraordinary things in what is the biggest national event of its kind in the UK.

A star-studded guest attendance, including the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab), This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby (opens in new tab) and Phillip Schofield (opens in new tab), reality TV stars plus sporting personalities and some from the political world, as they join remarkable people on the night in association with The Princes' Trust.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman (opens in new tab) and Diversity's Ashley Banjo, the Pride of Britain Awards attracts seven million viewers each year and here's all you need to know about the show...

When is the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 on TV?

Pride of Britain Awards is on TV this Thursday, 27th October 2022 on ITV at 8pm. Tune in to watch the awards ceremony which was held on Tuesday be broadcast to viewers. Host Carol Vorderman teased, "We’ll have 12 incredible winners again this year, but it's difficult for the judging panel because we have thousands of nominations and everyone on the shortlist could easily win.”

Where is Pride of Britain held?

The Pride of Britain Awards is held at Grosvenor House, London. Attendees gathered on Tuesday, 24th October and walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. And the awards is traditionally followed by an afterparty.

Come on @Lionesses ⚽️@NicolaAdamsOBE, @LauraKenny31 and Dame Kelly present the team with the ‘Inspiration’ award. Girl power! 💜✨#prideofbritainawards #thisisus #thisistheprideofbritain pic.twitter.com/FdlkwhFwevOctober 24, 2022 See more

When can I watch Pride of Britain on catch up?

If you're unable to tune in on Thursday night to watch the awards you can watch the Pride of Britain Awards (opens in new tab) on catch up later using the ITV hub once she show has ended. If you can't wait until then, you can watch some of the red carpet arrivals below, filmed earlier this week...

A post shared by Pride Of Britain (@prideofbritain) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Daily Mirror in partnership with TSB sponsors the annual Pride of Britain Awards. A statement from TSB reads, "Pride of Britain is a fantastic way of celebrating the nation’s unsung heroes who make a real difference to the lives of others. This snapshot of ordinary people doing extraordinary things really shows what can be achieved when we help each other and work together.

"Community spirit can be a powerful and inspiring force, as Britain’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has shown.

"Supporting our customers and their communities is at the heart of what we do at TSB day in, day out. As a proud partner of Pride of Britain, we want to shine a light on the inspirational people working hard to make their communities a better place."

