When you're looking for what to watch this Christmas on the TV schedule then as a Great British Bake Off fan, you'll will want to put the Great Christmas Bake Off special on your to-watch list.

Fresh out of judging Great British Bake Off 2022, Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back to judge the best Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge and pick their season winner.

And if you're looking for some great festive food inspiration or best Christmas Recipes for your Christmas dinner it's well worth a watch as we look at all you need to know...

When is the Great British Bake Off Christmas special on?

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special is on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve, 24th December at 8.25pm. But for anyone who cannot tune in at that time, the special episode will be available to stream live and on catch-up on All 4.

The contestants will go it alone to create their best bakes within the three disciplines, in the hope of not getting a 'soggy bottom' but instead getting a Paul Hollywood handshake.

And the heat will be on as they have the single episode to impress the judges and tickle their tastebuds.

Who is on the Great British Bake Off Christmas special?

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special will see five celebrities - Broadcaster Terry Christian, TV presenter Gaby Roslin, actor Sir Tony Robinson, Popworld presenter Miquita Oliver and actress Claire Sweeney, who many will recognise from noughties soap Brookside. They will go against each other in the famous Bake Off tent in the hope of being crowned Festive Star Baker.

Speaking ahead of starring on the show, Gaby tweeted, "I have always loved @BritishBakeOff & watched it since day 1! And I have never ever baked a cake before, let alone followed a recipe! #GBBO."

Last year, It's a Sin actor Nathaniel Curtis won The Great Christmas Bake Off when he was crowned star baker.

The Great Christmas Bake Off is back! Joining @PrueLeith @noelfielding11 @RealMattLucas and me in the tent are:@terrychristian @GabyRoslin @Tony_Robinson @clairesweeney @miquitaoliver Tune in on Christmas Eve at 8.25pm on @Channel4 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/03JA3YSU8nDecember 13, 2022 See more

