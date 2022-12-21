When is the Great British Bake Off Christmas special on?
All you need to know about Channel 4's Great Christmas Bake Off special and when it will air...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
When you're looking for what to watch this Christmas on the TV schedule (opens in new tab) then as a Great British Bake Off fan, you'll will want to put the Great Christmas Bake Off special on your to-watch list.
Fresh out of judging Great British Bake Off 2022 (opens in new tab), Judges Paul Hollywood (opens in new tab) and Prue Leith (opens in new tab) will be back to judge the best Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge and pick their season winner.
And if you're looking for some great festive food inspiration or best Christmas Recipes (opens in new tab) for your Christmas dinner it's well worth a watch as we look at all you need to know...
When is the Great British Bake Off Christmas special on?
The Great British Bake Off Christmas special is on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve, 24th December at 8.25pm. But for anyone who cannot tune in at that time, the special episode will be available to stream live and on catch-up on All 4.
The contestants will go it alone to create their best bakes within the three disciplines, in the hope of not getting a 'soggy bottom' but instead getting a Paul Hollywood handshake.
And the heat will be on as they have the single episode to impress the judges and tickle their tastebuds.
A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Who is on the Great British Bake Off Christmas special?
The Great British Bake Off Christmas special will see five celebrities - Broadcaster Terry Christian, TV presenter Gaby Roslin, actor Sir Tony Robinson, Popworld presenter Miquita Oliver and actress Claire Sweeney, who many will recognise from noughties soap Brookside. They will go against each other in the famous Bake Off tent in the hope of being crowned Festive Star Baker.
Speaking ahead of starring on the show, Gaby tweeted, "I have always loved @BritishBakeOff & watched it since day 1! And I have never ever baked a cake before, let alone followed a recipe! #GBBO."
Last year, It's a Sin actor Nathaniel Curtis won The Great Christmas Bake Off when he was crowned star baker.
The Great Christmas Bake Off is back! Joining @PrueLeith @noelfielding11 @RealMattLucas and me in the tent are:@terrychristian @GabyRoslin @Tony_Robinson @clairesweeney @miquitaoliver Tune in on Christmas Eve at 8.25pm on @Channel4 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/03JA3YSU8nDecember 13, 2022
Related Channel 4 content:
- I Am Ruth (opens in new tab)
- Vardy v Rooney: A courtroom drama: Channel 4 air date and cast confirmed (opens in new tab)
- Why is Escape to the Chateau ending? (opens in new tab)
- David Baddiel: Jews Don't Count (opens in new tab)
- Somewhere Boy (opens in new tab)
Video of the week
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
The best red lipstick shades for every complexion - tested by our beauty experts
Not sure how to pick the best red lipstick shades to suit you? Our beauty team of experts is here to help, with options for every complexion and budget.
By Rhiannon Derbyshire • Published
-
When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on?
If you're wondering when is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on, we've got all the details - including which cast members are returning and what to expect from the plot.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on?
If you're wondering when is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on, we've got all the details - including which cast members are returning and what to expect from the plot.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Why is Gorka Márquez not on the Strictly Come Dancing tour?
Why is Gorka Márquez not on the Strictly Come Dancing tour this year?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is The Teacher filmed? Filming locations of the Channel 5 show
Find out where is The Teacher filmed, after the Channel 5 drama enjoys a resurgence in popularity now it's arrived on Netflix
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Strictly Come Dancing live tour 2023: Who will be there and how to get tickets
Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour is returning to UK arenas but which celebs are going to be there?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Emily in Paris recap: What happened in the season 2 ending and what was Emily's decision?
As season 3 arrives, here's your Emily in Paris recap on what happened in the season 2 ending and where that leaves our perky American.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas: Recipes, guest stars and where to watch
BBC viewers can enjoy a slice of Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas in December, with the British chef sharing recipes, tips and tricks to cooking the perfect Christmas dinner.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is Call the Midwife filmed? Christmas special filming locations and behind-the-scenes details revealed
Fans of the BBC One show are wondering where Call the Midwife is filmed as anticipation builds for its upcoming Christmas special
By Emma Dooney • Published