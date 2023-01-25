Where can you watch Brookside? All you need to know about the soap's return

Iconic 80-90's Liverpool-based soap is returning to screens after 20 years off-air and fans want to know where can you watch Brookside?

The year of 2023 appears to be the year of returning TV shows bringing fans plenty of nostalgia - from Deal or No Deal (opens in new tab) to That 90's Show (opens in new tab) and now Brookside is being brought back to screens across the UK.

Brookside Close was the fictional setting for 13 houses on a cul-de-sac where the characters lived - among the early fan favourite cast included Bobby and Sheila and Grant, played by Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston. And the soap went on to create many TV stars including Anna Friel, Amanda Burton and Claire Sweeney.

As we look at all you need to know about the returning soap...

Where can you watch Brookside?

Brookside will be streamed by Scottish TV channel STV from 1st of February when the first 10 episode will be added to the STV Player. And going forward after that, five episodes a week will be made available. The channel can be viewed by anyone living in Britain as it is available on all major platforms, including Sky Q, NOW, Virgin Media, Amazon Fire TV and Freeview Play.

The show will be aired from the beginning in its entirety starting from its first ever episode which aired back in 1982.

STV teased the return on its Instagram, uploading a clip of the opening credits to the soap and captioned it, "There’s a little bit of Liverpool coming soon to STV Player UK..."

And fans are delighted with its return. One fan tweeted, "GREAT news about Brookside returning for a rerun. I was at that petition for over 5 years so glad it's finally happened! And to those whinging about it being available for streaming - if you don't like it just don't watch it. Simples! Don't put a dampener on it for those that do!"

Another fan put, "Loved this!"

And a third fan added, "Here's the good news about Brookside - woop-woop!... At long, long last!"

Why was Brookside cancelled?

Brookside was cancelled in June 2003 because of low ratings following a long successful run which saw it pull in 9million viewers in its heyday. From 2000 the viewing figures were in "terminal decline" and the final episode, broadcast on 4th November 2003 was watched by around two-million viewers.

The show was infamous for it's hard-hitting storylines, with some of its memorable storylines were defining moments in British TV history, such as the first pre-watershed lesbian kiss between characters Beth Jordache (Anna Friel) and Margaret Clemence (Nicola Stephenson).

Across its 21-year run, the show became renowned for tackling challenging social issues, such as rape, bullying and incest. In 1985, teenage character Gordon Collins came out to his family – making him the first ever openly gay character in a British TV series.

Is Brookside Close a real place?

Yes, Brookside Close was filmed in real, brand new houses in a real- cul-de-sac that is situated off Deysbrook Lane in the Croxteth area of Liverpool. This made it different form other soaps like Emmerdale Tour (opens in new tab) of its set and Home & Away which most of its home scenes are filmed (opens in new tab) in a studio.

The homes were built by Broseley Homes, and were custom-built in an attempt by the producers to add to the show's realism.

Its dramatic set pieces, including two thrilling sieges on the close – the latter of which ended in a helicopter crash – and the murder of abusive Trevor Jordache, who was famously found buried under the patio of number 10 in 1995.

Upon the show coming to an end, the site of the former television soap opera was included in a brochure for a property auction at the Cumberland Hotel on December 17, 2008 in London, England. Lot number 307 at the auction was for 13 houses in Liverpool which were the site of the former television soap opera. At the time the properties were sold to a phone-bidder for £735, 000.

Is Brookside ever coming back?

Brookside is coming back with a re-run of it's old episodes staring on 1st February 2023. It is not yet known if TV bosses plan to film new episodes. A spokesperson said, "Brookside is a programme that is held in deep affection at Lime Pictures. Its strong social conscience combined with a powerhouse of Northern acting talent and writers made it unmissable viewing and formed a model of storytelling that has stood the test of time.

"We are delighted that audiences will be able to revisit or enjoy investing in this era of ground-breaking television that put Liverpool into the television landscape."

