When is The Repair Shop Christmas special 2022 on?
We can't wait!
If you're wondering when The Repair Shop Christmas special 2022 will grace our screens this month, you've come to the right place.
The BBC One show has been unmissable TV ever since its first series premiered in 2017, entertaining folks across the nation with its restoration of family heirlooms and their heartwarming background stories. The Repair Shop's expert presenters (opens in new tab) have been well received by audiences, with host Jay Blades' focus on sustainability inspiring many viewers to rejuvenate - rather than dispose of - their own forgotten pieces. If you're a fan of The Bidding Room (opens in new tab), you'll almost definitely like this.
With the show's popularity only growing in recent years, producers have bagged themselves a well-earned spot on the highly competitive Christmas TV schedule (opens in new tab). We share when you catch this year's The Repair Shop Christmas special.
When is the Repair Shop Christmas 2022 special on?
The Repair Shop's Christmas special 2022 will air on BBC One on Boxing Day at 8 pm. The episode is an hour long and fans will also be able to stream it on BBC iPlayer shortly after its television premiere.
According to its synopsis, the team will restore "five festive items", including a century-old 'bedraggled' Christmas tree at their charmingly decorated workshop where the Repair Shop is filmed. (opens in new tab) Viewers can also expect "a repaired projector" that "brings footage of loved ones back into focus."
In a teaser clip for the upcoming special, fans see a special toy Santa broght into the workshop by one family that proves to be extra sentimental. "Santa reminds us of my husband," says the mother-daughter duo, who explain how the much-missed father took much joy in putting the Father Christmas figure up during the festive season. A treasured heirloom, the late patriarch had a go at repairing it himself on one or two occasions (though admittedly with less success).
In a second clip, experts Steve and Kirsten decorate a Christmas tree that has been at the heart of family festivities for over 100 years. It's safe to say that owners Keith and his son George are delighted by the end result.
The BBC have confirmed that all your favourite The Repair Shop faces including Suzie Fletcher (opens in new tab), Steven Fletcher, Brenton West, Julie Tatchell, Amanda Middleditch and Will Kirk will be appearing. Alongside Dominic Chinea, Kirsten Ramsay, Mark Stuckey and Pete Woods.
Last year, The Repair Shop broadcast its festive special on Christmas Eve. The team restored four festive antiques, including a special mechanical doll, a traditional German Christmas decoration, an aging harmonium, and a toy train set from Kenya.
Most recently the show was back on screens in a one-off special given the royal seal of approval. King Charles I appeared on The Repair Shop (opens in new tab) in October to have an 18th-century clock at Dumfries House rejuvenated shortly after his ascension to the throne. His Majesty spoke candidly about his love of clocks on the show, calling them "reassuring, in a funny way."
"I just love the sound, the tick-tock but also if they chime, that's why I love grandfather clocks," the King said. "They become really special parts of the house... the beating heart of it. So that's why they matter to me."
Four Christmas episodes of The Repair Shop have been made since the show first hit screens, and this year proves to be no exception. Happy viewing!
