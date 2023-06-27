Where is Before We Die filmed? Filming locations of the Channel 4 drama

The return of the crime thriller has viewers asking where Before We Die is filmed.

Starring Lesley Sharp, Channel 4's Before We Die is adapted from the hit Swedish series of the same name, which first aired in May 2021. Now, it's returned for a second series, seeing DI Hannah Laing return as she tries to protect her estranged son from crime boss Dubravka Mimica. The original series was filmed in Stockholm, but the latest season will feature some locations familiar to UK viewers, with much of the action shot in Bristol.

Much like TV fans want to know the details of the filming locations for other TV detective dramas, from where the BBC's Better is filmed to Death in Paradise and it's spin-off, Beyond Paradise, many are asking the same of Before We Die. With season two spanning three countries, fans are eager to know more about where Before We Die is filmed.

Where is Before We Die filmed?

Before We Die is filmed mostly in Bristol, but some scenes were also shot in Belgium and Spain. Areas of Bristol that appeared in season one include Victoria Square, Brandon Hill Park and The Paragon in Clifton; York Road in Montpelier; The Horsefair in the city centre; and Stokes Croft.

The exact Bristol locations for season two haven't been revealed, but thanks to the producers and cast spilling the beans, we do know that the crew also shot scenes in Brussels and Almeria. Brussels was also used in season one of the show, with the locations dressed to look like Bristol.

Director Jan Matthys said: "For me, part of the challenge was making Belgium match with the other scenes in Bristol - which was interesting. We became specialists in 'Anglifying' Belgium."

Season two of Before We Die also features scenes that are set in Costa Rica, which were filmed in Almeria in southern Spain. One of the show's stars, Patrick Gibson, said of filming in Spain, "It was lovely to shoot out there and the location guys found some amazing places - I was shocked by how much it felt like Costa Rica. The whole show feels quite elevated this year in terms of production design."

He added that the process was "gruelling but rewarding, because it was 32 degrees when we were shooting some of those fight sequences in the street."

Where is Before We Die set?

Before We Die is set in Bristol, though some scenes in season two are also set in Costa Rica and Belgium.

On shooting in Bristol, executive producer Jo McGrath said: "We wanted to set it in a port city, as that is important to the drug trafficking storyline. We were looking for something a little less familiar and Bristol is one of those cities that actually has been used as a backdrop for filming a lot, but you wouldn’t know it because a lot of series are filmed there but not set there."

Executive producer Walter Iuzzolino added when speaking to Radio Times, "We just thought it was such an interesting, quasi-European with all this renaissance grandeur and the sea and the lovely posh Notting Hill-ish type village of Clifton."

Before We Die cast

Lesley Sharp plays Hannah Laing (previously seen in Scott & Bailey, Clocking Off, Bob & Rose and Afterlife)

plays Hannah Laing (previously seen in Scott & Bailey, Clocking Off, Bob & Rose and Afterlife) Patrick Gibson plays Christian Radic (previously seen in The OA, Tolkein, Their Finest)

plays Christian Radic (previously seen in The OA, Tolkein, Their Finest) Vincent Regan plays Billy Murdoch (previously seen in Poldark, Vera, Luther: The Fallen Sun)

plays Billy Murdoch (previously seen in Poldark, Vera, Luther: The Fallen Sun) Kazia Pelka plays Dubravka Mimica (previously seen in Brookside, Heartbeat, The Bill, Doctors and Casualty)

plays Dubravka Mimica (previously seen in Brookside, Heartbeat, The Bill, Doctors and Casualty) Issy Knopfler plays Bianca Mimica

plays Bianca Mimica Steve Toussaint plays Leonard Kane (previously seen in It's A Sin, Our Girl, Death in Paradise, Line of Duty)

plays Leonard Kane (previously seen in It's A Sin, Our Girl, Death in Paradise, Line of Duty) Priyanga Burford plays Nicky Harris (previously seen in Silent Witness, Casualty, The Thick Of It and No Time To Die)

plays Nicky Harris (previously seen in Silent Witness, Casualty, The Thick Of It and No Time To Die) Mark Strepan plays Goran (previously seen in New Blood, Call the Midwife, Strike Back)

Where can I watch Before We Die?

Before We Die is available to watch on Channel 4 and All4. Season two first aired Saturday 25 June 2023 at 9pm, and the series continues every night at 9pm until the final episode airs on Thursday 29 June.

The entire series is already available on Channel 4's streaming service, All4, where you can also watch all episodes of the first season too.

