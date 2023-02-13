Where is Better filmed? Filming locations used in the new BBC thriller
The crime thriller promises to be the new Happy Valley
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The highly anticipated BBC crime thriller has arrived - let's take a look at where Better is filmed.
There's a new five-part series landing on the BBC, coming from award-winning content studio SISTER, which was behind hit dramas Chernobyl and This Is Going to Hurt. The latest release is being hailed as the perfect show to fill the hole left by Happy Valley season three ending (opens in new tab), and just like viewers wanted to know where Happy Valley was filmed (opens in new tab) - along with another upcoming BBC drama Beyond Paradise (opens in new tab) - now the same is being asked of Better.
The thriller follows corrupt DI Lou Slack, as she tries to take down Col McHugh - who is both the head of Leeds criminal underworld and Lou's friend - after the pair struck up a deal 19 years ago that changed their lives forever. The BBC says of the show, "Everyone has their own version of right and wrong. A corrupt copper and a Leeds gangster are bound together by decades of dishonesty. To break the ties, there's only one way out." Keep reading to find out where Better is filmed...
Where is Better filmed?
Better is both set and filmed entirely in Leeds, West Yorkshire. Co-writer of the series Jonathan Brackley said, "It was very important for us to set it somewhere with its own distinct identity. Somewhere that could become sort of a character, a part of the show in its own right."
He added: "Plumpton Rocks up near Harrogate was an amazing location to shoot. We shot there twice, once in the day and once again overnight, which serves as the finale of the show. It's such a striking, wonderful place with these amazing rock formations and a manmade lake which felt like an evocative place to set the emotional finale of our show."
Leading actress Leila Farzad spoke to the BBC about filming in Leeds, saying: "t's such a beautiful city. Being able to see the town hall every day, filming in places like the Corn Exchange, there's wonderful places to eat and being by the canal... it's a real mixture of old and new.
"It was incredible to immerse myself in it for the time that I was shooting there. Ninety per cent of the crew were based in Manchester or Leeds so talking to them every day really helped fuel the motor of Lou Slack and imbued me with an extra something."
Andrew Buchan, who stars in the show as Col, added: "Leeds is a brilliant place, it's such an amazing city. It's so vibrant and full of life with brilliant people and the banter's class!"
Better filming locations
- The Capitol Building, Bond Court, was used as the set of the Central Yorkshire Police Station
- The old Weetwood Police Station was used as a production base
- The Queens Hotel bar was the filming location of the series' opening scene
- Sheesh Mahal, Kirkstall Road, is Col's favourite restaurant
- Victoria Hotel, Great George Street, was used as the set of a drug deal
- Plumpton Rocks, Harrogate
- The Corn Exchange, Call Lane
What is Better about?
Better follows DI Lou Slack (Leila Farzad), who has built her career on corruption and is finally deciding to find redemption, following a family crisis. But that will mean taking down a man she has come to love like a brother.
That man is Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan), who Lou helped place at the head of Leeds criminal underworld following a deal the pair struck at the start of both their careers.
The BBC synopsis reads: "19 years ago, when Lou was a young police officer at her lowest ebb and Col a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer to the Leeds underworld, their paths crossed, and they struck a deal that changed their lives forever.
"The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and very powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career. A complex but special bond between the pair was forged, and so began Lou’s gradual slide into corruption. But now, when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy, she must put right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing, to have a second chance at a new, better life."
Better cast
- Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie) as DI Lou Slack
- Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Crown) as Col McHugh
- Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders) as Ceri Davies
- Carolin Stoltz (Maternal, Shetland) as Alma
- Zak Ford-Williams (Wolfe) as Owen
- Kaya Moore (Waterloo Road) as Noel Wilkes
- Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones, Andor) as Vernon
- Ceallach Spellman as Donal
- Olivia Nakintu as DC Esther Okoye
- Joseph Steyne as Joleon
- Anthony Lewis as DC Niall Ibbotson
- Junade Khan as DS Pritam Khan
- Gavin Spokes as DI Phil Cowper
- Charley Webb as Elise
- Jamie Dorrington
Leading lady Leila Farzad told What To Watch (opens in new tab), "Better is a brilliant fresh take on the morality tale. I'm excited to have the opportunity to play Lou Slack, the vehicle through which we explore the multivalent layers of good and bad. A complex, flawed yet utterly human character. I feel very lucky to be a part of such a wonderful show with an incredibly talented team attached to it."
Better launches in the UK on BBC1 on Monday 13 February at 9pm.
Related BBC features:
- Where is the new Waterloo Road filmed? Locations featured in the revived BBC One series (opens in new tab)
- Where is Make it at Market filmed? All you need to know about The Repair Shop star Dom Chinea's new show (opens in new tab)
- The Gold TV series: Cast and is it based on a true story? (opens in new tab)
- Where is Father Brown filmed? The BBC One drama locations explained (opens in new tab)
- Where is Sarah Lancashire from, does she have children and who is her husband? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Where is hot in February? 20 European breaks and family beach holiday ideas
Holidaymakers are desperate to know where is hot in February, with the current winter month leaving many seeking sun and warmer climates.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
The reason the Queen always carried a spare pair of gloves after mishap at Kate and William's wedding
The Queen suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales back in 2011
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
You season 4 filming locations: Where was the latest season of the Netflix show filmed?
Find out all the You season 4 filming locations with this list of the London spots featured in the latest series.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why did Reece leave The Apprentice? His surprise exit explained
We share the real reason why Reece left The Apprentice after his exit from the show left viewers in shock.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where can I watch Magic Mike?
Channing Tatum returns to Magic Mike: The Last Dance and here's how you can see it....
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who left The Apprentice last night?
Wondering who left The Apprentice last night? Here's all you need to know if you missed the latest episode
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Funny Woman filmed? Locations featured in the Gemma Arterton comedy drama
Funny Woman filmed across a variety of locations. For those who like to know where all the best shows are shot, look no further!
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2? Odds revealed of stars in the running
Ken Bruce is stepping down after 31 years as we look at who is rumoured to be replacing him
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is Four Good Days a true story? Inspiration behind the Mila Kunis film now streaming on Netflix
Is Four Good Days a true story? As the Mila Kunis film lands on Netflix, viewers are wondering what the inspiration behind it was.
By Lucy Wigley • Published