Where is The Chase filmed? Details of the ITV game show
Viewers want to know more about the quiz show and where it is filmed
Where is The Chase filmed? Viewers have been asking questions about the game show's setting.
TV game show The Chase has remained popular since it first aired in 2009. Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the award-winning daytime show sees four contestants work as a team answering general knowledge questions against the clock - and playing a strategic game to win a potential prize pot worth thousands of pounds. They must stay one step ahead of a ruthless general knowledge mastermind known as The Chaser.
TV fans are keen to know the studio locations of their favourite TV shows, with many BBC viewers asking where is Masterchef filmed and where is The Repair Shop filmed too, while Channel 4 fans want to know the Bake Off filming location. And on ITV, others have been wondering where The Chase is filmed.
Where The Chase filmed?
The Chase is filmed at the world-famous Elstree Film and TV Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. Other big hits including The Crown, Gangs of London, Strictly Come Dancing and Big Brother have all been filmed there, and it's attracted a host of famous names and been home to some of the greatest movies ever made.
But The Chase hasn't always been filmed at Elstree, originally it was shot at Granada Studios in Manchester when it first aired in in 2009, then moved to The London Studios from 2010-2013. In 2014, the show relocated to Teddington Studios in south-west London, before moving that same year to Elstree in for its eighth series, with Bradley Walsh remaining as the show's presenter throughout.
Hitchcock went into the record books by directing Blackmail at Elstree - the first British talking film. During the late 1920s and early 30s, the studio was involved in motion picture breakthroughs, including colour and multilingual films. The film Atlantic was shot there three times with English, French and German casts.
In 1975, Stanley Kubrick filmed his cult horror The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson, at Elstree Studios. He'd previously shot Lolita and 2001: A Space Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange there. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones films were also created there!
Is The Chase filmed in front of a live audience?
No, The Chase does not have a live audience. One ex-contestant named Rachel revealed in a TikTok what is was actually like to be on the show.
"I don’t know if many people know this. It’s the four contestants, Bradley, the Chaser, and all the camera crew and producers and stuff but yeah there’s no audience," she said.
She added, "Bradley is lovely. You don’t get to talk to him that much before and after filming but when I did get to speak to him he is so nice and just as nice as on TV."
How to watch The Chase
The Chase airs on ITV every week day at 5pm. If you can't watch the show live, you can catch up on ITVX.
And if you fancy your chances at beating the Chasers, you can apply to appear on The Chase by visiting the ITV website. You can apply at any time of year and the only rules are you must be over 18 and a legal resident of and currently live in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.
