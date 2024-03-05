Which MAFS couples have babies? Contestants from the UK and Australia series' who've welcomed children
The couples whose love extended to building a family together
Are you wondering which MAFS couples have babies? We take a look at contestants from the UK and Australia who went on to make baby announcements.
Married at First Sight is the sort of engrossing, addictive TV that keeps audiences coming back for more. Always on the lookout for the latest season, those asking for the MAFS Australia start date for this year are eager to meet the 2024 cast from the other side of the world. As soon as a series comes to an end, fans furiously search to find out whose love went the distance, and who is still together when the credits have finished rolling.
For the couples whose relationships survived, viewers hope they'll take their commitment to the next level, and brings MAFS babies into the world. For anyone wondering which MAFS UK and Australia success stories have gone on to make baby announcements and hear the pitter patter of tiny feet - here's everything you need to know.
Which MAFS couples have babies?
Tayah and Adam
Tayah and Adam were one of the matched couples from MAFS UK in 2021. Just after their first anniversary, the couple announced via Instagram they were expecting their first child. In April, 2022, Tayah shared a picture of the pair and her blooming bump, with the caption "The news is finally out and I still can’t quite believe I’m typing this, but we’re having a baby."
Daughter Beau arrived the following October, with Tayah again using Instagram to write "7th October, the day our lives completely changed. Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way. To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart."
Little Beau marks the first, and only MAFS baby from any UK series.
A post shared by Tayah Aveling (@tayahvictoria)
A photo posted by on
Cam and Jules
Cam and Jules Robinson were one of the MAFS Australia season six success stories. Just after their 2020 wedding, Jules shared a video of herself in labour, to announce the arrival of their son. The star wrote "I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant. Our little man has arrived healthy and beautiful, and my heart is full."
In February this year, Jules announced the couple were expecting baby number two. Alluding to possible difficulties conceiving, she wrote "We are having a baby! We are beyond so happy to share our wonderful news! It’s Been a long time in the making but we finally did it!" The new arrival is due in July, 2024.
A post shared by Cameron (@cammerchant)
A photo posted by on
Bryce and Melissa
Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson took part in season eight of MAFS Australia. Despite initially not looking like they'd go the distance, the couple remain together and now have adorable twin boys. Identical duo Levi and Tate were born 10 weeks early, in October 2021.
At the time, Melissa wrote on Instagram "On October 16th, 2021, our lives changed forever. Our beautiful twin boys, Levi and Tate Ruthven entered this world 10 weeks earlier than expected. Our love for them is greater than anything we could have ever imagined and while these next 9 weeks are going to be agony as they battle their way through NICU and SCN, I cannot wait for that moment where they are in my arms on their way home."
After sharing their NICU journey, the boys appear to be thriving and keeping their doting parents on their toes. They celebrated their second birthday with some Bluey themed antics, and Melissa's account of motherhood is very honest and refreshing.
A post shared by Bryce Ruthven (@bryceruthven)
A photo posted by on
Zoe and Alex
Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner got together all the way back in the first season of MAFS Australia. Daughter Harper-Rose arrived in November 2016, but Zoe and Alex split in 2018. The former couple continue to co-parent their daughter together, and Alex now has a new partner named Jen McCann. Alex and Jen have a son together, named Hudson. Zoe has gone quiet on social media, and hasn't posted to Instagram since 2020 - it is unknown whether she is in a new relationship.
The publication 9Now reported on the reasons Zoe offered for the couple's split. She said, "In hindsight, I have learned that you don't know who you've married until you have a child. Sometimes it's not what you agreed and it's not how you thought things were going to go. I was surprised to find that I was doing a lot more than I thought I would be doing, often all by myself. Day in day out."
Zoe continued "I would say I'm quite a modern woman. I have modern views about parenting and gender roles. But I would say that that wasn't a shared attitude." She added, "I didn't really realise this until after we had our child. I've learned a lot from that experience."
A post shared by Alex Garner (@alex_garner_)
A photo posted by on
If you're wondering what became of your other favourite MAFS couples, we've got the lowdown on whether Matt and Adrienne are still together, and what you need to know about Ros and Thomas. If you've pondered what became of Ella and JJ - we've also got this one covered.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Lucy is a mum-of-two, multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ of experience writing about parenting, family life, and TV. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and sharing why you - and your kids - should watch them.
-
-
Is Wicked Little Letters a true story and what happened to Rose Gooding and her family?
Is Wicked Little Letters a true story and what happened to Rose Gooding? When Rose was suspected of sending obscene letters, an unbelievable tale unfolded.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
6 things kids love to hear their parents say to each other, according to a couples counsellor
Kids pick up on everything - including what you say to your partner. Here are six phrases you'll want them to hear...
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Is Wicked Little Letters a true story and what happened to Rose Gooding and her family?
Is Wicked Little Letters a true story and what happened to Rose Gooding? When Rose was suspected of sending obscene letters, an unbelievable tale unfolded.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Why I love watching the Gladiators reboot with my kids - from reminiscing about my own childhood to finding a connection with my family, it's about more than the nostalgia
Sharing the joy of Gladiators with my kids, has been one of the best moments of the year so far. Here's everything I love about watching the show with them.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is Avatar: The Last Airbender for kids? What you need to know about the Netflix live action's age rating
Is Avatar: The Last Airbender for kids? Here's what you need to know about the live action version of the Nickelodeon animation, as it lands on Netflix.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
What is The Zone of Interest based on and what happened to the real Rudolf Höss and his family?
What is The Zone of Interest based on? The haunting film has also left audiences wondering what happened to the real Rudolf Höss and his family.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
When does MAFS Australia start in 2024 and when can you watch it in the UK?
Reality TV fans are eager to know when MAFS Australia start in 2024 and how they can watch it in the UK
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Is Madame Web suitable for kids? What you need to know about the new Marvel movie's age rating
Is Madame Web suitable for kids? We have everything you need to know about the film starring Dakota Johnson, and the age kids should be to enjoy it.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where is Liz Golyar now from Lover, Stalker, Killer?
Where is Liz Golyar now? After tuning in to Netflix's Lover, Stalker, Killer, viewers horrified by her crimes want to know what happened after she was caught.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
What happened to Griselda Blanco's three husbands? What we know about Dario Sepúlveda, Alberto Bravo and Carlos Trujillo's real lives
Griselda Blanco's three husbands are a part of the crime lord's incredible story. Here's everything we know about what happened to Dario Sepúlveda, Alberto Bravo and Carlos Trujillo.
By Lucy Wigley Last updated