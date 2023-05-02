American Idol contestants are being eliminated each week and as viewers tune in this week they will wonder who is replacing Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges on American Idol?

The show, which is in its 21st season, has three judges (opens in new tab) Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan and it has been a gripping season so far with Beckett McDowell dropping out (opens in new tab) of the contest while other contestants have been cut (opens in new tab) down each week.

And as the eight remaining contestants prepare to sing again, in order to be in with the chance of staying in the competition we look at why Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have been replaced...

Who is replacing Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on American Idol?

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are being replaced on American Idol by Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran (opens in new tab) who will join Luke Bryan as guest judges on Sunday (7th May).

Katy, who is mom to daughter Daisy Dove (opens in new tab) with partner Orlando Bloom, will be making the 10,000 mile round trip alongside Lionel Richie to perform for King Charles and the Royal Family and 20,000 fans at Windsor Castle as they celebrate the Kings' coronation.

Fans were given a sneaky peek at the designs for the coronation concert stage ahead of the gig that will be produced by BBC Studios. Windsor Castle will host the spectacular live concert, with over 100 countries watching from around the world.

Fans are delighted with the replacement choices.

One wrote, "Ed and Idol, my two favorite things"

Another fan put, "OMG Can’t wait for this!! So excited!"

And a third fan added, "Can’t wait!!! Gonna miss Katy and Lionel though."

Where is Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and why aren't they on American Idol?

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie aren't on American Idol this week because they are performing in the UK at King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab). But while they won't be in the studio to see contestants perform live on the ABC show, fans can Watch Katy Perry and Lionel Richie perform at the coronation concert (opens in new tab) when it airs on TV in the US (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile fans tuning in to American Idol will see Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran take a seat on the judging panel as this week's temporary guest judges.

Ed Sheeran, who is releasing a new album inspired by heartbreak over his wife Cherry Seabourne's tumour (opens in new tab), is dad of two to Lyra (opens in new tab) and welcomed a second daughter (opens in new tab) last year.

He sent a special message to fans ahead of his appearance, "I can't wait to guide you through this stage of the competition and career. This is the first time that I've done this on American Idol and I can't wait to take the iconic American Idol stage. Mostly I'm looking forward to meeting all of you and talking through life and music and I hope you're having a great time and I'll see you very, very soon. Lots of Love."

Ed will also be performing his new single and the finalists will be teaming up with each other on special duets of his hit songs like Visiting Hours (opens in new tab).

Next week @edsheeran performs his ✨ NEW SINGLE ✨ 𝙖𝙣𝙙 joins @LukeBryan and @Alanis at the judges table!The finalists will also be teaming up with each other on special 𝗗𝗨𝗘𝗧𝗦 of Ed Sheeran’s hit songs!#IDOL pic.twitter.com/5HOc3NeaSbMay 2, 2023 See more

