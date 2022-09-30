Who is Jayde Adams on Strictly Come Dancing and does she have a husband? All you need to know

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Comedian and actor Jayde Adams is paired up with professional dancer Karen Hauer who is back from a painful injury (opens in new tab), but Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab) fans are wondering who is Jayde Adams?

As a self-confessed Strictly fan, Jayde admitted during the Strictly launch show (opens in new tab), “I feel like it’s not real, I feel like someone made a Strictly themed birthday party and I’m in the middle of it!”

And on being partnered with Strictly pro (opens in new tab) Karen, Jayde was delighted, “Karen IS Strictly”, as was Karen, who said, “I’m absolutely excited, I have so many ideas, too many ideas, this is going to be a golden moment for me.”

We look at all you need to know about Jayde off the dance-floor...

Who is Jayde Adams on Strictly?

Jayde Adams is a comedian and actor who is originally from Bristol and is currently competing in the 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing. Jayde's love of comedy began when she started telling jokes as her sister Jenna lay in hospital with a brain tumour. Jenna wanted Jayde to help cheer everyone up as she found it hard to cope with the pressure of her terminal diagnosis making people sad. The experience no doubt led Jayde into a career as an award-winning comedian.

Jayde, who is an Ambassador of Brain Tumour Support (opens in new tab), recalled, "When my sister died, I was determined. I had this new sense of responsibility to live not just my own life, but hers as well."

The comedian’s experience of grief has certainly influenced her life and her achievements have included being named Britain’s top female comic with the Funny Woman Award 2014, award-winning shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, filming a stand-up special for Amazon Prime, hosting the 2019 BAFTA nominated TV show Snackmasters, and most recently hosting Netflix/Channel 4’s Crazy Delicious.

(Image credit: Brain Tumour Support)

Jenna died aged 28 and to mark the 10th anniversary in 2021, Jayde highlighted the importance of the UK charity Brain Tumour Support in helping individuals and families to cope after they have received an unexpected brain tumour diagnosis.

Jayde and her mum Gail have supported the charity for the last decade through fundraising events including charity balls.

Approximately 45 people every day in the UK are diagnosed with a brain tumour, and they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other type of cancer. A diagnosis can often have a complex and long-lasting impact on the life of a whole family.

Jayde recalled how, shortly before she died, Jenna said to her: "Can you make sure that no-one forgets me."

A post shared by Jayde Adams (@msjaydeadams) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Does Jayde Adams have a husband?

Yes, Jayde Adams has a husband, she is married to Clayton Wright. The couple, who recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary have shared loved up snaps on their Instagram to mark their marriage milestone.

Clayton shared a series of throwback snaps which he captioned, "15 years ago, I married this beaut, and now she’s transcending into a gorgeous @bbcstrictly star!"

It continued, "This is a @msjaydeadams appreciation post. She will not only smash this Strictly moment, so tune in and you’d better vote! @msjaydeadams embodies love, laughter, and Bristolian grace (yes… she can dance… and she’s a pirate) and she’s about to dazzle you. Are you ready for TV gold?



"Babes… I support you wifey and I’m very proud of you 🥹 Big love to those at our wedding, think Sara Cox and Mystery Jets were there, I’m not sure to be honest. Request a tag please



He concluded, "Also, I’m willing to sell my story to main stream media so get in touch cos I have loads to say… mostly advice on a successful marriage ❤️‍🔥 #bbcstrictly"

And Jayde responded to his sweet post. She gushed, "I’ve loved you for so many years. In my life you are as constant as a stream. You’ve picked me up you’ve carried me you’ve loved me you’ve made me laugh you’ve looked after me you’ve interested me you’ve supported me during the darkest times in my life. I love you husband."

She also uploaded an anniversary post of him feeding her spaghetti bolognaise and captioned it, "My husband. From being vicars, to funerals for sisters, from introducing me to all the best people I’ve met to feeding me this ragu. @clayton_wright_ here’s to the next 14 years my love.”

A post shared by 💥 Clayton Wright 💥 (@clayton_wright_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jade previously explained why she wanted to compete in a same-sex pairing on Strictly. She explained, "I said it on Twitter four years ago," she said. "I was watching the show and then I was like, 'If I was on Strictly, I'd like to be with a woman because then I could lift her."

She continued, "Because whenever you have partnerships where you have a plus size guy, it's easy for him because he can always lift the girl. But when you have it the other way round, and you have that imbalance, it's like, you know, the guys are great but they're not rugby players."

She went on to explain that she felt she'd be able to "get into all the acrobatics" if she had a female dance partner, adding: "And now I've got the person to do that with."

A post shared by Jayde Adams (@msjaydeadams) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Jayde Adams a trained singer?

Yes, Jayde Adams is a classically trained singer. She has merged her comedy with singing to create Amusical - a live show turned TV series featuring comedians performing their favourite musical theatre numbers, that she hosts alongside Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Dave Cribb.

Jayde has displayed her singing talents on Comedy Central UK when she performed The Serious One as pop princess Sofia Gloss. You can watch a video of the performance below...

