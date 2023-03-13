What time is the Love Island final on tonight? 2023 finalists and favourites to win
Who is your winner?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The action takes place TONIGHT - but what time is the Love Island final on screens?
Winter Love Island (opens in new tab) is almost over for another year. But before we bid adieu, there's the matter of the all-important finale to see to, with viewers desperate to find out which Love Island cast (opens in new tab) members will be this year's winners. New host Maya Jama (opens in new tab) has certainly been a hit with fans, taking over presenting duties after Laura Whitmore quit (opens in new tab) following two series.
There's been plenty of sun, strained relationships and love triangles to sink our teeth into this year - most recently after the always explosive Casa Amor (opens in new tab) episodes. But the end is nigh and the finalists have been revealed. All you need to do now is make sure you're sofa ready to watch the final live at this time tonight...
What time is the Love Island final?
The Winter Love Island 2023 final starts at 9pm on Monday, March 13 (tonight). Maya Jama will host the live final from the South African villa, announcing the runner-ups before crowning this year's winners.
This year's finalists include Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins, Tanya Manhenga, Shaq Muhammad, Kai Fagan, Sanam Harrinanan, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi. The four couples will battle it out for public votes and the chance to win £50,000.
A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Previous Love Island finals have always taken place on a Monday, following 8 weeks of fun in the sun. Take the summer 2022 series as an example, which started on Monday 6 June and ended on Monday 1 August 2022.
Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned your winners and thankfully they remain one of the Love Island couples that are still together (opens in new tab) today.
Love Island 2023 finalists:
1. Ron and Lana
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins are currently boyfriend and girlfriend and one of the couples in the running to win Love Island 2023. After proving his loyalty in Casa Amor, Ron returned to the main villa and made things official with Lana - they've been together since.
Whilst committed now, Ron was open to exploring a connection with other women in the villa - including Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Ellie Spence. But ultimately Ron and Lana found their way back to each other.
"I've never had a relationship or anything like that, so for me it's like a massive thing," said Ron when asking Lana out. "And we've said to each other about being exclusive, but that's not enough for me. I want the title."
2. Shaq and Tanya
Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad coupled up together on Day 1 of Love Island 2023 - so it seems rather fitting that the two are now Finalists. That being said, loyalties were tested and a few recouplings occured after Casa Amour.
Tanya got close to Martin Akinola in the rival villa and chose to bring him back to the main villa instead of sticking with Shaq. The rejected security guard was "lost for words" and claimed that their romance was over for good as a result.
Luckily these two lovers reconnected and have gone from strength to strength since. During their last date of the series, surrounded by flowers, fairy lights and an orchestra, Shaq took the opportunity to ask Tanya to be his girlfriend. Unsurprisingly, she said yes and the two are now favourites to take the Love Island 2023 crown.
4. Tom and Samie
Bagging a place in the Love Island final 2023 are couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. The two are currently on a high after enjoying time in the Hideaway together last week.
Kai is an original Love Islander who has been around the block a bit. He first coupled up with Tanyel Revan, before recoupling with Anna-May Robey, Samie Elishi and Olivia Hawkins.
Kai was with Olivia when the two headed off for Casa Amour. It was here that Kai decided to recouple with Sanam. The decision left Olivia furious - despite also choosing to recouple with Maxwell.
Since joining up at Casa Amour, Kai and Sanam have remained together - with the Mancunian proving to be smitten with the Bedford beauty.
4. Tom and Samie
Also up for the £50,000 prize are finalists Tom Clare and Samie Elishi. Things certainly haven't been plain sailing for the two, with head-turning Tom having earnt himself the nickname "Terrace Tom".
During his stint, Tom coupled up with Zara Lackenby-Brown, flirted with Olivia Hawkins and turned his attentions towards Ellie Spence. Samie arrived a little later - and after initially coupling up with Kai Fagan - the two were drawn to each other.
Then came the drama of Casa Amour. Tom locked lips with new arrival Lydia Karakyriakou, but later expressed his regret and decided to remain loyal to Samie.
An explosive Movie Night saw Samie come very close to calling it quits with the footballer - but a second chance was offered. Things have settled down between the two since and they now find themselves in the Love Island 2023 final.
Who are favourites to win Love Island 2023?
According to Paddy Power (opens in new tab), Kai and Sanam are currently the favourite couple to win this year's Winter Love Island. The couple are closely followed by other favourites Samie Elishi and Tom Clare and Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall.
Kai and Sanam has risen in popularity with fans and have taken the number one spot as fan favourites after the departure of Jessie and Will in the semi-final.
- Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan: 2/7
- Samie Elishi and Tom Clare: 7/2
- Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall: 7/1
- Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad: 50/1
Related features:
- Where is Winter Love Island filmed? (opens in new tab)
- Are Faye and Teddy are still together? (opens in new tab)
- Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
What did Gary Lineker say on Twitter? The controversy surrounding the Match of the Day presenter explained
Find out what Gary Lineker said on Twitter, as his comments landed the BBC in hot water.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
What did Hugh Grant say to Ashley Graham at the Oscars?
Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's awkward Oscars moment has gone viral
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
What did Hugh Grant say to Ashley Graham at the Oscars?
Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's awkward Oscars moment has gone viral
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Endeavour series 9 ending explained: What happened to Endeavour, Joan, and Thursday as the crime drama comes to a close for the final time
Endeavour series 9 ending explained, as the popular crime drama draws to a close. Here's everything that happened to your favourite characters.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
How much does Gary Lineker earn? BBC salary and net worth
Amidst a falling out with the BBC, people are curious to learn how much Gary Lineker earns for presenting Match of the Day - plus what he makes from his football coverage at other broadcasters.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Austin Butler's girlfriend: Who is Kaia Gerber and how long have they been together?
Many are seeking information about Austin Butler's Girlfriend Kaia Gerber, the model with famous parents who has been at the Elvis star's side during the 2023 awards season.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is The Bay filmed? All you need to know about its season 4 return
The popular police drama is back to solve a new series of mysteries as we speak EXCLUSIVELY to one of its stars...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is Colin Farrell married and does he have children? The Banshees of Inisherin star's family life
Find out if Colin Farrell is married and more details of the Irish actor's family life.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Michelle Yeoh partner and children - Details of the Everything Everywhere All at Once star's family life
Pipped for an Oscars win and dazzling audiences in Everything Everywhere All at Once, we reveal all the details about Michelle Yeoh, her partner and whether she has children.
By Emily Stedman • Published