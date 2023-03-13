What time is the Love Island final on tonight? 2023 finalists and favourites to win

The action takes place TONIGHT - but what time is the Love Island final on screens?

Winter Love Island (opens in new tab) is almost over for another year. But before we bid adieu, there's the matter of the all-important finale to see to, with viewers desperate to find out which Love Island cast (opens in new tab) members will be this year's winners. New host Maya Jama (opens in new tab) has certainly been a hit with fans, taking over presenting duties after Laura Whitmore quit (opens in new tab) following two series.

There's been plenty of sun, strained relationships and love triangles to sink our teeth into this year - most recently after the always explosive Casa Amor (opens in new tab) episodes. But the end is nigh and the finalists have been revealed. All you need to do now is make sure you're sofa ready to watch the final live at this time tonight...

What time is the Love Island final?

The Winter Love Island 2023 final starts at 9pm on Monday, March 13 (tonight). Maya Jama will host the live final from the South African villa, announcing the runner-ups before crowning this year's winners.

This year's finalists include Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins, Tanya Manhenga, Shaq Muhammad, Kai Fagan, Sanam Harrinanan, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi. The four couples will battle it out for public votes and the chance to win £50,000.

Previous Love Island finals have always taken place on a Monday, following 8 weeks of fun in the sun. Take the summer 2022 series as an example, which started on Monday 6 June and ended on Monday 1 August 2022.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned your winners and thankfully they remain one of the Love Island couples that are still together (opens in new tab) today.

Love Island 2023 finalists:

1. Ron and Lana

(Image credit: Future/ITV)

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins are currently boyfriend and girlfriend and one of the couples in the running to win Love Island 2023. After proving his loyalty in Casa Amor, Ron returned to the main villa and made things official with Lana - they've been together since.

Whilst committed now, Ron was open to exploring a connection with other women in the villa - including Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Ellie Spence. But ultimately Ron and Lana found their way back to each other.

"I've never had a relationship or anything like that, so for me it's like a massive thing," said Ron when asking Lana out. "And we've said to each other about being exclusive, but that's not enough for me. I want the title."

2. Shaq and Tanya

(Image credit: Future/ITV)

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad coupled up together on Day 1 of Love Island 2023 - so it seems rather fitting that the two are now Finalists. That being said, loyalties were tested and a few recouplings occured after Casa Amour.

Tanya got close to Martin Akinola in the rival villa and chose to bring him back to the main villa instead of sticking with Shaq. The rejected security guard was "lost for words" and claimed that their romance was over for good as a result.

Luckily these two lovers reconnected and have gone from strength to strength since. During their last date of the series, surrounded by flowers, fairy lights and an orchestra, Shaq took the opportunity to ask Tanya to be his girlfriend. Unsurprisingly, she said yes and the two are now favourites to take the Love Island 2023 crown.

4. Tom and Samie

(Image credit: Future/ITV)

Bagging a place in the Love Island final 2023 are couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. The two are currently on a high after enjoying time in the Hideaway together last week.

Kai is an original Love Islander who has been around the block a bit. He first coupled up with Tanyel Revan, before recoupling with Anna-May Robey, Samie Elishi and Olivia Hawkins.

Kai was with Olivia when the two headed off for Casa Amour. It was here that Kai decided to recouple with Sanam. The decision left Olivia furious - despite also choosing to recouple with Maxwell.

Since joining up at Casa Amour, Kai and Sanam have remained together - with the Mancunian proving to be smitten with the Bedford beauty.

4. Tom and Samie

(Image credit: Future/ITV)

Also up for the £50,000 prize are finalists Tom Clare and Samie Elishi. Things certainly haven't been plain sailing for the two, with head-turning Tom having earnt himself the nickname "Terrace Tom".

During his stint, Tom coupled up with Zara Lackenby-Brown, flirted with Olivia Hawkins and turned his attentions towards Ellie Spence. Samie arrived a little later - and after initially coupling up with Kai Fagan - the two were drawn to each other.

Then came the drama of Casa Amour. Tom locked lips with new arrival Lydia Karakyriakou, but later expressed his regret and decided to remain loyal to Samie.

An explosive Movie Night saw Samie come very close to calling it quits with the footballer - but a second chance was offered. Things have settled down between the two since and they now find themselves in the Love Island 2023 final.

Who are favourites to win Love Island 2023?

According to Paddy Power (opens in new tab), Kai and Sanam are currently the favourite couple to win this year's Winter Love Island. The couple are closely followed by other favourites Samie Elishi and Tom Clare and Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall.

Kai and Sanam has risen in popularity with fans and have taken the number one spot as fan favourites after the departure of Jessie and Will in the semi-final.

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan: 2/7

Samie Elishi and Tom Clare: 7/2

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall: 7/1

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad: 50/1

