Why isn't BBC's Beyond Paradise on tonight?
Fans of the popular drama series are wondering why the show is missing from TV schedules
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Fans of BBC drama which is a spin-off from Death in Paradise (opens in new tab) are wondering why isn't Beyond Paradise on tonight?
The new series sees Kris Marshall (opens in new tab) reprise his role as detective Humphrey Goodman after leaving Death in Paradise (opens in new tab) and it is currently part way through its debut season after airing each Friday night on BBC One.
But fans who are looking to catch up on the latest instalment of the show that follows DI Humphrey and his fiancee Martha (Sally Bretton) embark on their new life in Shipton Abbott on the Devonshire coast with most filming in South East Cornwall (opens in new tab), will be disappointed to discover that the show isn't on tonight [Friday, 17th March] as we look a why...
Why isn't BBC's Beyond Paradise on tonight?
BBC's Beyond Paradise isn't on tonight because the broadcaster has agreed to air its annual Comic Relief coverage from 7pm to 10pm therefore Beyond Paradise won't air at 8pm. The big fundraiser is being hosted by a variety of stars including Aj Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.
The official Twitter page for the show tweeted, "We won't be here next week - it's Comic Relief! - but don't worry, Beyond Paradise will be back on BBC One on Friday 24th."
One fan said, "Another great episode tonight. It will be a relief when it's back in two weeks and, hopefully, the BBC will commission more series."
Another viewer was understanding and added, "Aww, next episode looks really really good but Comic Relief is a great cause and we get to see more Tennant."
And a third fan wasn't happy with the decision, they tweeted, "Boo... couldn't it go on the other side?!"
We won't be here next week - it's @comicrelief! - but don't worry, #BeyondParadise will be back on BBC One on Friday 24th.March 10, 2023
When will Beyond Paradise return?
Beyond Paradise will return to screens on Friday, 24th March when the fourth episode will be aired. Fans will see DI Humphrey investigate the death of an unidentified body which is discovered in a centre of a crop circle, leading conspiracy theorists to speculate alien involvement. Meanwhile, Martha's restaurant is reviewed by an influential food critic.
Related BBC Features:
- Where is The Bay Season 4 filmed? (opens in new tab)
- Better (opens in new tab)
- Wild Isles Sir David Attenborough (opens in new tab)
- Who is replacing Ken Bruce on Radio 2? (opens in new tab)
- Where is Sarah Lancashire from, does she have children and who is her husband? (opens in new tab)
Video of the week
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given THIS advice from Oprah Winfrey over attending King Charles’ Coronation
The talk show host has revealed what she thinks the Sussexes should do come May
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
New Bake Off host: Alison Hammond to replace Matt Lucas
If you've been wondering who the new Bake Off host will be, the news has finally arrived that Alison Hammond will be stepping into Matt Lucas' shoes.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published