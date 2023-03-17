Fans of BBC drama which is a spin-off from Death in Paradise (opens in new tab) are wondering why isn't Beyond Paradise on tonight?

The new series sees Kris Marshall (opens in new tab) reprise his role as detective Humphrey Goodman after leaving Death in Paradise (opens in new tab) and it is currently part way through its debut season after airing each Friday night on BBC One.

But fans who are looking to catch up on the latest instalment of the show that follows DI Humphrey and his fiancee Martha (Sally Bretton) embark on their new life in Shipton Abbott on the Devonshire coast with most filming in South East Cornwall (opens in new tab), will be disappointed to discover that the show isn't on tonight [Friday, 17th March] as we look a why...

Why isn't BBC's Beyond Paradise on tonight?

BBC's Beyond Paradise isn't on tonight because the broadcaster has agreed to air its annual Comic Relief coverage from 7pm to 10pm therefore Beyond Paradise won't air at 8pm. The big fundraiser is being hosted by a variety of stars including Aj Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

The official Twitter page for the show tweeted, "We won't be here next week - it's Comic Relief! - but don't worry, Beyond Paradise will be back on BBC One on Friday 24th."

One fan said, "Another great episode tonight. It will be a relief when it's back in two weeks and, hopefully, the BBC will commission more series."

Another viewer was understanding and added, "Aww, next episode looks really really good but Comic Relief is a great cause and we get to see more Tennant."

And a third fan wasn't happy with the decision, they tweeted, "Boo... couldn't it go on the other side?!"

We won't be here next week - it's @comicrelief! - but don't worry, #BeyondParadise will be back on BBC One on Friday 24th.March 10, 2023 See more

When will Beyond Paradise return?

Beyond Paradise will return to screens on Friday, 24th March when the fourth episode will be aired. Fans will see DI Humphrey investigate the death of an unidentified body which is discovered in a centre of a crop circle, leading conspiracy theorists to speculate alien involvement. Meanwhile, Martha's restaurant is reviewed by an influential food critic.

Related BBC Features:

Video of the week