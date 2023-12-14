A highchair for newborns? Meet Stokke's Tripp Trapp newborn set

We tested out the Stokke Tripp Trapp newborn set to see what it offered that was different to similar highchair designs on the market.

The big selling point of this newborn set is that it's been designed so that newborns can sit up at the table with their parents and other siblings. It has a supportive design and five-point harness to ensure that they are safe at all times. Like all Tripp Trapp designs, it also grows with your baby, so you'll get plenty of use out of it.

If you're looking for the best highchair for your baby, this product is a worthy contender. But if you're really after something a little cheaper, you may prefer the Mamas & Papas Juice highchair.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Anna Goodto parent tester For this review, Goodto.com asked one of our parent testers, Anna, to try out the Tripp Trapp newborn set for two weeks with her baby, Freddie.

"It’s so lovely that Freddie can join us around the table at eye level - especially when we have friends and family over, because they all want to see as much of Freddie as possible," Anna told Goodto.

The Tripp Trapp newborn set is a new version of Stokke's famous highchair.

"I’ve always loved the Tripp Trapp - it’s such a classic and iconic design. I love how it grows with your child and can be used literally from birth to adulthood. It's been so ahead of the times for sustainability," said Anna.

The newborn Tripp Trapp allows you to sit your baby up at the table, via a clever five-point harness.

"The seat needs to be completely flat for babies aged 0 months - but can easily be inclined when they reach 2 months. You just squeeze the lever, which is positioned behind the foot-rest," added Anna.

"Freddie is our only child, but I can imagine this would be even more useful if you had other children and wanted to keep up any routine you might have with sitting around the table," added Anna.

Price & availability

Stokke's Tripp Trapp newborn set is currently selling on Amazon for its RRP of £348. This is a premium product and it doesn't come cheap but is it worth the investment? Anna thought so.

"You're paying for years of use," she said. "Stokke has designed this highchair so it can be used from birth through toddlerhood and even into adulthood. It's a steep initial layout but then you'll never have to buy another chair ever again."

It's also a stylish, well-made piece of wooden furniture that complements most decors and colour palettes. "This is a beautiful crafted piece of baby kit," added Anna.

(Image credit: Stokke)

Design & features

Weighs: 6.47kg | Age: Birth - adulthood



The Tripp Trapp newborn set consists of the classic Tripp Trapp chair with a newborn insert seat. "I was a bit nervous about using this when Freddie was very tiny and worried about fitting it safely - but it couldn’t be easier. It just slots on the back of the chair - and the colour indicators on both sides let you know if it's positioned correctly (green) or not (red)," said Anna.

"The five-way harness (with two adjustable shoulder straps, two around the hips and one between the legs) make her feel very safe and secure."

Once she'd got over her initial reservations, Anna found she even missed the chair when she didn't have it.

"When we’ve visited people and we didn’t have this with us, Freddie’s sat on my lap - which is fine, but not ideal, or, on the floor in her car seat - so she felt really excluded and I didn’t want to leave her there for too long, especially if she dozed off," said Anna. "But she’s very happy and safe sitting and sleeping in the newborn set (especially as it reclines for naps)."

(Image credit: Stokke)

How we tested

Tested the Tripp Trapp newborn set for two weeks with a newborn.

Noted which innovations were genuinely useful and which were gimmicks.

Things you won't find on the box

Anna found that Stokke has added some nice little additions to the Tripp Trapp newborn set.

"The attachment for toys has also been really useful, and has helped keep Freddie entertained while we’ve been busy eating (and chatting). Having the mobile above her is genius, as any other toys we’ve given her have ended up on the floor in seconds - so this ensured she’s always got something to play with right in front of her," said Anna.

As newborns aren't the neatest of creatures, Anna also found the fact that the newborn set is washable really useful. "It’s also so handy that the liner and the straps can all be removed and washed at 40 C."

In terms of negatives, Anna could only think of one (minor) thing: "I struggled to think of a downside," she said. "The only problem I could think of was storing it for another baby - as it’s a pretty awkward size and shape to box up. It would be great if it came with a storage bag and/or a carry bag in case you wanted to visit someone else with a Tripp Trapp."

Who's it best for

Anna thought that this newborn set would suit someone who wasn't on a budget and wanted "a chic design that would blend in with their adult furniture".

It is also a useful highchair if you have older children and want your newborn to be included at mealtimes. "As this high chair can be adapted as your baby grows, this chair would also suit someone looking for longevity from their highchair design."

