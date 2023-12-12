The ErgoBaby 3-in-1 Evolve Bouncer is suitable beyond six months and that's just one reason why we love it

We put the ErgoBaby Evolve Bouncer to the test to see how it compares with other similar bouncers.

If you're looking for a baby bouncer with longevity, the ErgoBaby Evolve is a great option. It has a clever, sophisticated design with a neutral colour palette that will blend perfectly into most interiors. As well as getting the thumbs up from style-conscious parents, it has great functionality and can be used from birth, thanks to a padded head support, and up until babies are over a year old.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Alice Zollmann Goodto parent tester For this review, Goodto.com asked Alice Zollmann, one of our parent testers, to try out the ErgoBaby Evolve Bouncer over several weeks with her baby, Clara, who was five months old at the time. She loved how stylish this bouncer was and how effective it seemed at keeping her daughter entertained. "The bouncer is beautiful (for a baby item) and visibly looks very comfortable for my daughter," she told Goodto.com

The ErgoBaby 3-in-1 Evolve is a manual bouncer with a chic, neutral design, dynamic bouncing motion, and a comfortable seat. It has a neck support for newborns but - unlike many other bouncers - can also be used until your baby is at least one. The toy bar needs to be purchased separately but adds extra entertainment for babies as they get older.

This bouncer has been designed so that, as the baby shifts in their seat, they bounce themselves. While it might not be as hi-tech as other baby bouncer seats, this mechanism seems sufficient to soothe babies and means that you don't constantly have to 'bounce' them yourself.

"It makes my baby very happy and that makes me very happy," said our tester, Alice, who also liked the Evolve's neutral aesthetic and curvy shape. "My husband quickly deemed the bouncer 'the Rolls-Royce of baby bouncers'."

Price and availability

The ErgoBaby Evolve Bouncer usually retails at £189.99, but if you're quick Amazon is currently selling for £153, which gives you 16% off the RRP.

Alice felt that it was well-priced, even though it's slightly more expensive than others you can currently buy. She said: "In terms of price point, it’s not much more expensive than other bouncers but I think it's more aesthetically pleasing and it looks much more comfortable, plus it bounces better with more support for my baby’s head and neck."

One thing to note is that the toy bar isn't included in the price. "You need to also buy the toy bar for the full benefits," added Alice.

In general terms, Alice felt that it was a 'luxurious-feeling product that functions very well' and was a good buy that parents wouldn't regret.

Design and features

Weighs: 5.4kg | Age: Birth - 29lbs

Having a baby inevitably means a lot of extra kit in your home and Alice appreciates that the Evolve is an attractive piece of baby gear to have around.

"As soon as the bouncer arrived, it was very clear my excitement for it was warranted," she said. "Admittedly, I am very into how things look, particularly when it comes to interiors and toys, and the bouncer is gorgeous, as is the toy bar that you can buy as an added extra."

She noticed that Clara used the bouncer differently as the weeks went on and that new things interested her as she became more aware of her surroundings.

"As she has got older, she has become more interested in going in the bouncer and playing with the added toys," said Alice. "As she has gotten bigger, we’ve slightly adjusted the bouncer and she’s just as comfortable as she’s ever been."

Alice found that Clara was always happy for a bounce in the Ergobaby Evolve and it genuinely kept her entertained: "It is a true lifesaver, sometimes giving me invaluable 'hands-free' moments to eat, wash or go to the bathroom! As a new, first-time mum anything that can do that for me is a prized possession."

While Clara is still small, Alice has already tested it out on an older child and was impressed by the results: "I really feel we’ll be able to use it for a long time - my friend successfully used it for her one-year-old when she came to visit us."

How we tested

Assembled the baby bouncer and noted how easy it is to put together

Tested out the baby bouncer for several weeks

Used all the different features including adjusting the harness to see how it operates

Things you won't find on the box

When the ErgoBaby Evolve first arrived, Alice immediately noticed the difference between it and the bouncer they had been using previously. "We had borrowed another very popular bouncer brand from a friend, which our baby had been using up until that point, and she was much happier in the ErgoBaby bouncer," she said.

As Alice tested the Evolve over several weeks, as Clara grew, she was able to adjust the settings accordingly. "Her position in it has changed over time but she has always been able to use it comfortably," added Alice. "As soon as we placed her in it, she began happily kicking and was obviously positioned comfortably with minimal adjustments."

Who's it best for

Alice said she'd certainly recommend the ErgoBaby Evolve Bouncer to friends. "My baby clearly loves it and it buys me invaluable 'hands-free' time which is such a luxury for mums of babies."

She thought, because of its good looks and dynamic design, it would especially suit "someone who likes stylish products but also cares about functionality".

"I would definitely give the Ergobaby Evolve bouncer five stars," she added.

