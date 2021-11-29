Best late Black Friday / Cyber Monday baby deals – top savings on prams, pushchairs, baby monitors, breast pumps and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We highlight the best Best late Black Friday / Cyber Monday baby deals on offer right now.

There are significant price drops on absolutely everything from breast pumps, baby monitors, and highchairs to baby carriers, baby walkers, and toys.

To make the most of baby deals and bargains, think about the ‘big ticket’ items you’re going to need to buy within the next 12 months. If you’re expecting a baby, hunt for a deal on your pram or pushchair, and snap up a premium baby monitor for a fraction of the usual price.

If your little one will be moving from a Moses basket or bedside crib to a cot or cotbed, it’s worth bagging a bargain before that moment comes if you have space to store the item until you need it. Are they likely to outgrow their car seat and need the next seat up? Are you returning to work after having a baby and considering investing in a better breast pump?

Note down the items you’re likely to need and keep a close eye on this page for updates. We bring you only the best deals on the parenting products we truly rate and recommend snapping up when the prices drop.

Best late Black Friday / Cyber Monday baby deals

These retailers are currently offering brilliant baby deals and bargains:

Shopping for something in particular? Our roundup includes the following best baby deals – jump down the page to the section you need:

Here are the best baby deals live right now.

Best late Black Friday / Cyber Monday baby Monitor deals



You can get a premium monitor for the price of a basic model with these deals.

Tommee Tippee Digital Sound Monitor – £71.99 £59.99 (SAVE £12) | Amazon

With a rechargeable docking station and LCD screen, this monitor has a room temperature display and a long-distance range of 300m. It also has two-way talkback so you can soothe your baby without entering the nursery. View Deal

Motorola MBP50 Video Baby Monitor – £149.99 £119.99 (SAVE £30) | Amazon

This video monitor streams real-time video to the wide colour screen. You can tilt, pan and zoom the camera remotely. It also has night vision and temperature display, and can play lullabies and soothing nature sounds. View Deal