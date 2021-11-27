Best Black Friday baby deals 2021: top savings on prams, pushchairs, baby monitors, breast pumps and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We highlight the best Black Friday baby deals on offer during the biggest sale of the year.

This year’s Black Friday baby deals are cracking. There are significant price drops on absolutely everything from breast pumps, baby monitors, and highchairs to baby carriers, baby walkers, and toys. The price-slashing is will continue all the way into Cyber Monday and both high-street retailers and small, independent brands are offering big discounts and price-matching.

To make the most of Black Friday baby deals and bargains, think about the ‘big ticket’ items you’re going to need to buy within the next 12 months. If you’re expecting a baby, now is the time to buy your pram or pushchair, and snap up a premium baby monitor for a fraction of the usual price.

If your little one will be moving from a Moses basket or bedside crib to a cot or cotbed, it’s worth bagging a bargain during Black Friday. Are they likely to outgrow their car seat and need the next seat up? Are you returning to work after having a baby and considering investing in a better breast pump?

Note down the items you’re likely to need and keep a close eye on this page for updates. We’re bringing you only the best deals on the parenting products we truly rate and recommend snapping up throughout Black Friday 2021 and into Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday baby deals

These retailers are offering brilliant Black Friday baby deals and bargains:

Shopping for something in particular? Our roundup includes the following best Black Friday baby deals – jump down the page to the section you need:

Here are the best Black Friday baby deals for 2021.

Pram deals

Suitable from birth, these prams deals are worth taking advantage of if you’re expecting a baby or thinking of upgrading a worn-out set of wheels.

Strada Complete Pushchair Bundle – £1,439 £849 (SAVE £590) | Mamas & Papas

This complete pushchair bundle consists of nine different items including the rocking carrycot and the award-winning Aton 5 Car Seat plus the car seat base – a total bargain for everything you need for your baby. View Deal

Candy Lime Pushchair and Carrycot – £675 (SAVE £75) £750 | Amazon

This bundle includes the pushchair and carrycot plus a matching change bag and the Duo Pod footmuff – everything you need to take you from birth to toddlerhood and beyond. It folds compactly for easy storage and has an integrated ride-on board for a toddler. View Deal

Silver Cross Wayfarer – £695 (SAVE £295) £400 | Amazon

This premium pram comes with a bamboo-lined carrycot suitable for occasional overnight sleeping. It’s suitable from birth and converts to a pushchair for little ones weighing up to 22kg, with a reclinable, reversible seat. It’s compatible with the Silver Cross Dream and Simplicity Plus car seats to create a travel system. View Deal Graco Transform 2-in-1 – £200 (SAVE £40.05) £159.95 | Amazon

This is a super versatile pram that converts to a pushchair with no need to store a bulky carrycot once your baby outgrows it. It’s the perfect pushchair if you’re looking for something super affordable or a spare buggy for occasional use. View Deal

Mamas & Papas Flip XT2 – £1,080.00 (SAVE £70.04) | Amazon

Pre-order this travel system bundle and you’ll have everything you need ready for when your 2022 baby arrives. We love the dual-position pushchair seat – so you can choose which way your baby faces – and the reclining seat. View Deal

Pushchair deals

With comfy seats and nippy wheels, these pushchair deals are perfect for curious toddlers keen to take in the world around them

Giggle Quad Travel System Bundle – £699.95 £349.95 (SAVE £350) | Cosatto

Prams and pushchairs don’t get more colourful than Cosatto and the brand always fares well in our consumer reviews. This is a mega bundle deal so be quick if you fancy it. You get the pushchair, carrycot, carrycot mattress, and raincover all included. View Deal

Ocarro Shadow Grey Pushchair Bundle Including Cloud Z Car Seat – £1,730 £1,079 (SAVE £651) | Mamas & Papas

A cracking deal on an award-winning pushchair that wowed our reviewer in our recent consumer test. Her verdict? It looks, feels, and handles like a luxury item. And now it’s a bargain price! View Deal

My Babiie MBX4 Billie Faiers Signature Range Pushchair – £149.99 £89.95 (SAVE £60.04) | Online4Baby

We love this lightweight stroller designed by Billie Faiers – and we love this price! It has all-round suspension and a seat with multiple recline positions. It also folds compactly so it’s great for travel use. View Deal

Maclaren Quest lightweight compact umbrella stroller – Amazon | £250 £109 (SAVE £141)

The perfect holiday pushchair. It’s suitable from birth until your baby weighs 25kg, and has a 4-position reclinable position seat, an extendable UPF 50+ hood with viewing window, and all-wheel suspension. Grab it while there’s 56% off! View Deal

Silver Cross Reflex – £275 £184.95 (SAVE £90.05)| Amazon

Suitable from birth until your baby weighs 25kg, this compact pushchair has a roomy seat, a memory foam head cushion, and an ergonomic backrest to support your baby’s neck and spine. It’s ideal for extra comfort when travelling or if you need a lighter set of wheels for a growing toddler. View Deal

Bedside crib / Moses basket deals

If you’re preparing for a new arrival, get their sleeping arrangements sorted with these offers.

SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Cot – £1145 (SAVE £458) £687 | Happiest Baby

If you’ve had your eye on this smart crib, now is your chance to snap it up with a whopping discount. In our recent consumer test, our reviewer said the Snoo changed her life because it helped her daughter sleep for longer. View Deal

Nuby Sleep by Me Crib – £125 £100.31 (SAVE £24.69) | Amazon

Suitable from birth until your baby is around six months old, this bedside crib has 20% off for Black Friday. Zip away the side panel cosleeping. It also stores compactly for travel use. Musical features include lights, lullabies, white noise, and soft vibration to help soothe your little one to sleep. View Deal

Chicco Next2Me Air Bedside Crib – £189 £139 (SAVE £50) | Boots

A safety harness is included to attach this crib securely to your bed. It has six height settings and can be used as a side-sleeper when you zip away the side panel. Or zip it up and use it as a standalone crib. Swivel wheels make this easy to move from room to room. View Deal

Moses Basket and Stand £144.90 £124.95 (SAVE £19.95) | The Little Green Sheep

We highlighted this as the best budget buy in our roundup of the best Moses baskets, each tried and tested by parents. And now you can get the bundle with the stand included for an even better price. View Deal

Car seat deals

You can’t put a price on safety but there’s no need to pay over the odds for your child’s next car seat with these Black Friday car seat deals.

Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus Baby Car Seat Group 0+ – £199 £149 (SAVE £50) | Amazon

This ever-popular iSize infant carrier car seat is suitable from birth until your baby is around one-year-old. It’s compatible with several Maxi Cosi car seat bases and also with Maxi Cosi and Quinny pushchairs to create a travel system. We love the baby-hugg inlay to support newborn babies. View Deal

Britax Romer BABY-SAFE 2 i-Size Infant Carrier – £200 £149 (SAVE £51) | Uberkids

Suitable from the day your baby is born, this infant car seat is R129 i-SIZE compliant so you can keep your baby in the safest rear-facing position until they are around 15 months old. View Deal

Joie Stages Baby to Child Car Seat – £150 £109 (SAVE £41) | Mamas & Papas

With side-impact protection to support your baby’s head, back and hips, this car seat can be used rear and forward-facing from birth until your child is seven years old, so it’s excellent value for money. View Deal

Silver Cross Balance i-Size Car Seat – Amazon £225 £163.99 (SAVE £61.01)

This multistage iSize car seat is suitable for toddlers from around 15 months old all the way up to age 12. With an adjustable headrest and four recline settings, it’s a brilliant buy if you’re looking for a car seat to last until your child no longer needs to use one. View Deal

Cosatto All in All + Baby to Child Car Seat – £275 £184.95 (SAVE £90.05) | Amazon

This is an extended rear-facing car seat that’s suitable from birth all the way up to 36kg – or when your child is around 12 years old. At this price, it’s incredible value for money for the only car seat you’ll ever need. View Deal

Breast pump deals

Baby gear can get seriously expensive so bag a Black Friday bargain and treat yourself to something special with the cash you save!

Lansinoh 2-in-1 Double Electric Breastpump £165 £129.99 (SAVE £35.01) |Amazon



A versatile hospital-grade double electric pump that can be used as either a single or double pump. It has three different pumping modes and eight suction levels so you can adjust it for maximum comfort and efficiency. View Deal

Philips Avent Natural Comfort Breast Pump and Bottle – £40 £18.49 (SAVE £21.51) – Amazon

This is brilliant value for a manual breast pump from a trusted brand. If you’re expecting a baby, this is a good buy to pop in the cupboard – no matter how you plan to feed. And if you’re breastfeeding and want to express now and then, this pump is the perfect, affordable option. View Deal

Medela Swing Flex Single Electric Breast Pump – £50.85 £89.14 (SAVE £107) | Amazon

A cracking price on one of the top-performing electric breast pumps. It’s a compact and highly portable pump that mimics a baby’s natural sucking rhythm to make for a comfortable experience. It has variable phases and vacuum levels so you can get the settings just right. View Deal Tommee Tippee Single Electric Breast Pump – £135 £79.95 (SAVE £55.05) | Online4Baby

With five massage modes and nine express settings to help make expressing breastmilk more comfortable, this electric breast pump is light and compact so it’s ideal for using at work or taking on holiday. View Deal

Baby Monitor deals



There’s no better time to buy a baby monitor than Black Friday. You can get a premium monitor for the price of a basic model with these deals.

Owlet Duo – Cam and Smart Sock 3 – £389 £272 (SAVE £117) | Amazon

We recently reviewed this smart baby monitor for our guide to the best baby monitors. It seriously impressed our consumer tester. Gadget lovers will find this fascinating – it can track your baby’s heart rate, oxygen level, and sleep trends. The data is streamed in real-time to your phone using the free app. (Read our Owlet Duo review.) View Deal

Baby carrier deals

Cybex Platinum Yema Tie Baby Carrier £149.95 £34.95 (SAVE £115) | Online4Baby

We named this the best overall baby carrier in our baby carrier buying guide and now it’s an absolute steal. A cross between a wrap sling and a traditional carrier, it grows with your baby so it’s the only baby carrier you’ll need from birth until your baby is around two years old. View Deal

Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier – £154.90 £119.90 (SAVE £35) | Mamas & Papas

This versatile premium baby carrier is one of the best carriers you can buy. It has four carrying positions and it’s suitable for use from birth until your baby weighs 20kg. It also has a tuck-away sun protection hood so you can breastfeed with your baby in the carrier. View Deal

Best Black Friday sterilizer deals

Whether you’re preparing for a new arrival or upgrading your feeding kit, these steriliser deals are worth getting excited about.

NUK First Choice+ Baby Essentials for Newborn – £115.99 £77.09 (SAVE £38.90) | Amazon

Included in this set is everything you need for feeding a newborn – the Vario Express steriliser, four bottles, the Thermo Express warmer, a brush for cleaning your bottles, and a dispenser for storing formula milk. You can sterilise up to six baby bottles at a time in just six minutes. View Deal

Tommee Tippee Advanced Steri-Dry Electric Steriliser and Dryer – £89.99 £47.99 (SAVE £34.99) | Amazon

This steam steriliser kills viruses and 99.9% of bacteria without the use of chemicals. It has three different settings to choose from and can hold up to six baby bottles – they don’t have to be Tommee Tippee ones, either. It also keeps your items sterile for up to 24 hours if you keep the lid closed. View Deal

Best Black Friday highchair deals

Someone’s hungry! If it’s time to think about weaning, it’s time to think about choosing a highchair.