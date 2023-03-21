Is M&Co closing down? Full list of store closures in 2023

170 stores across the UK will be closing down

The front of an M&Co store
Ellie Hutchings
By Ellie Hutchings
published

As another high street chain announces it will be shutting stores, shoppers want to know if M&Co is closing down.

2023 has dealt many blows to high street shopping, as the cost of living crisis, ongoing effects of the pandemic and increased interest in online shopping have all resulted in a severe loss of footfall in stores. The challenging landscape means a number of TK Maxx stores are closing (opens in new tab), along with B&M store closures (opens in new tab) too, while popular stationary chain Paperchase is closing (opens in new tab) all its stores for good.

Now, another chain has announced it will be shutting down. Clothes retailer M&Co - which is one of Scotland's best-know clothing brands - is set to close all of its 170 stores this spring, with the loss of almost 2,000 jobs. The news has left shoppers wondering why M&Co is closing and which sites will be shutting for good.

Is M&Co closing down?

M&Co is closing all of its 170 stores in spring 2023. The news comes after the company - which was previously known as Mackays - appointed administrators for the second time at the end of 2022.

Though the brand has been bought by AK Retail Holdings - which also owns Yours Clothing - the purchase did not include physical stores, meaning the stores will now close down at Easter and almost 2,000 jobs will be lost.

AN M&Co sign above a store

Full list of M&Co stores closing down

  1. Airdrie
  2. Alexandria
  3. Alnwick
  4. Alton
  5. Ashbourne
  6. Attleborough
  7. Ayr
  8. Banff
  9. Beccles
  10. Bathgate
  11. Bellshill
  12. Belper
  13. Berwick
  14. Beverly
  15. Bexhill
  16. Billericay
  17. Billingham
  18. Blairgowrie
  19. Blandford Forum
  20. Bognor
  21. Bridgnorth
  22. Bridlington
  23. Bridport
  24. Brighhouse
  25. Bromsgrove
  26. Broughty Ferry
  27. Bucki
  28. Buckingham
  29. Burgess Hill
  30. Calne
  31. Camborne
  32. Canvey Island
  33. Castle Douglas
  34. Chesham
  35. Chester Le Street
  36. Christchurch
  37. Cleveleys
  38. Clitheroe
  39. Congleton
  40. Cosham
  41. Crewkerne
  42. Cromer
  43. Crowborough
  44. Dartmouth
  45. Deal
  46. Didcot
  47. Dingwall
  48. Diss 
  49. Dorcheshter
  50. Driffield
  51. Dunoon
  52. East Grinstead
  53. East Retford
  54. Egham
  55. Elgin
  56. Exmouth
  57. Fakenham
  58. Farnborough
  59. Faversham
  60. Fleet
  61. Forfar
  62. Formby
  63. Fort William
  64. Garstand
  65. Glenrothes
  66. Gosport
  67. Guisborough
  68. Haddington
  69. Haverhill
  70. Hawick
  71. Helensborough
  72. Henley on Thames
  73. Heswall
  74. Hexcham 
  75. Hitchin
  76. Hove
  77. Hunstanton
  78. Ilkley
  79. Inchinnan OSC
  80. Inverness
  81. Inverurie
  82. Irvine
  83. Isle of Man
  84. Johnstone
  85. Kirkintilloch
  86. Lanark
  87. Largs
  88. Launceston
  89. Lerwick
  90. Lewes
  91. Liskeard
  92. Llandudno
  93. Louth
  94. Malton
  95. March
  96. Market Harborough
  97. Marlow
  98. Marple
  99. Matlock
  100. Melton Mowbray]Midsome Norton
  101. Milngavie
  102. Minehead
  103. Monmouth
  104. Montrose
  105. Musselburgh
  106. Nailsea
  107. Nairn
  108. Nantwich
  109. Newport
  110. Newquar
  111. Newton Mearns
  112. Northallerton
  113. Oban
  114. Orkney
  115. Oswestry
  116. Otley
  117. Paisley
  118. Penarth
  119. Pershore
  120. Perth
  121. Peterhead
  122. Petersfield
  123. Portishead
  124. Rayleigh
  125. Rickmansworth
  126. Ringwood
  127. Ripon
  128. Romsey
  129. Ryde
  130. Saffron Walden
  131. Saltcoats
  132. Sandbach
  133. Seaford
  134. Shaftesbury
  135. Sidmouth
  136. Sittingbourne
  137. Sleaford
  138. Sw Andrews
  139. St Ives
  140. St Neots
  141. Stamford
  142. Stonehaven
  143. Stornoway
  144. Stourport on Severn
  145. Stowmarket
  146. Stroud
  147. Sudbury
  148. Surbiton Tavistock
  149. Teighmouth
  150. Tenby
  151. Tewkesbury
  152. Thornbury
  153. Thurso
  154. Troon
  155. Upminster
  156. Uttoxeter
  157. Warminster
  158. Wells
  159. Welshpool
  160. West Kirby
  161. Wetherby
  162. Whitby
  163. Whitehaven
  164. Whistable
  165. Wick
  166. Wickford
  167. Wishaw
  168. Wutham
  169. Wokingham
  170. Woodbridge

Why are M&Co stores closing down?

M&Co stores are closing because the retailer fell into administration at the end of 2022. The retail giant was put up for sale by administrators Teneo in December with an auction deadline for interested buyers, but the company that bought the brand did not buy its physical stores.

Administrators blame M&Co's collapse on the sharp increase in costs and lower sales caused by tighter household budgets.

The news that M&Co stores would be closing was announced on the chain's social media pages. A statement on Facebook read: "Unfortunately we haven't received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

"As we haven't received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company's stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close."

2022 was not the first time M&Co found itself in this position, after the chain previously went into administration in 2020, when it lost 47 stores and 380 staff. At the time, assets were immediately bought back by the family that built it up.

