Is Paperchase closing down? Full list of stores shutting in 2023

Is your local on the list?

a close up of a Paperchase store with closing down posters displayed in windows
(Image credit: Future/Getty)
published

Here's the latest on the Paperchase stores closing down in the UK in 2023.

February 2023 brings with it the start of a sad goodbye for shoppers of beloved British card chain Paperchase. Many, including Goodto's Heidi Scrimgeour, felt bereft following the surprise January announcement, calling Paperchase's farewell as the end of an era (opens in new tab). Since the news, some customers have been wondering about the future of their local Paperchase store as closing down sales have come into effect across the UK.

It's not the only High Street brand forced to close shops this year with M&S store closures (opens in new tab), New Look store closures (opens in new tab) and the shutting down of B&Q stores (opens in new tab) all having been announced and very much underway. Here's what we know about Paperchase stores affected.

Is Paperchase closing down? Full list of stores shutting down

  1. Altrincham
  2. Arnotts
  3. Basingstoke
  4. Bath
  5. Battersea
  6. Belfast
  7. Berkhamsted
  8. Beverley
  9. Birmingham Grand Central
  10. Birmingham New St
  11. Birmingham Selfridges
  12. Bishopsgate
  13. Bishops Stortford
  14. Bluewater
  15. Bracknell
  16. Braehead
  17. Brighton 
  18. Bristol 
  19. Bromley 
  20. Bury 
  21. Bury St Edmunds
  22. Byres Road
  23. Cambridge 
  24. Canterbury 
  25. Cardiff St Davids
  26. Cheapside
  27. Chelmsford 
  28. Cheshire Oaks
  29. Chester
  30. Chichester 
  31. Chiswick 
  32. Colchester
  33. Cribbs Causeway
  34. Derby 
  35. Dundee
  36. Dundrum 
  37. Durham 
  38. Edinburgh 
  39. Edinburgh Morningside
  40. Exeter
  41. Finchley Road
  42. Forestside
  43. Glasgow Buchanan
  44. Guernsey
  45. Guildford
  46. Harrogate
  47. Henley on Thames
  48. Hereford
  49. Hitchin
  50. Islington
  51. Jersey
  52. Kings Cross Station 
  53. Kingston 
  54. Lakeside
  55. Leamington Spa
  56. Leeds Commercial Street
  57. Leicester 
  58. Lewes
  59. Lincoln 
  60. London Bridge
  61. Maidstone 
  62. Manchester
  63. Marble Arch
  64. Meadowhall 
  65. Merry Hill 
  66. Metro Centre
  67. Newbury 
  68. Newcastle
  69. Next Aintree
  70. Next Birmingham Junction 9 
  71. Next Bolton 
  72. Next Bournemouth 
  73. Next Camberley 
  74. Next Crawley 
  75. Next Enfield 
  76. Next Gloucester 
  77. Next Handforth Dean 
  78. Next Hanley 
  79. Next Ipswich 
  80. Next Kirkcaldy 
  81. Next London Colney 
  82. Next Luton 
  83. Next Maidstone 
  84. Next Manchester Arndale
  85. Next Norwich 
  86. Next Oxford Street
  87. Next Plymouth
  88. Next Selly Oak
  89. Next Shoreham 
  90. Next Solihull 
  91. Next Straiton 
  92. Next Wolverhamptom 
  93. Next York 
  94. Northcote Road
  95. Nottingham 
  96. Oxford
  97. Perth
  98. Peterborough 
  99. Plymouth 
  100. Putney 
  101. Ringwood
  102. Rushdean Lakes
  103. Sailsbury 
  104. Sevenoaks 
  105. Sheffield 
  106. Silverburn 
  107. Solihull 
  108. Southampton 
  109. Staines
  110. St Albans 
  111. St Andrews 
  112. St Pancras Circle
  113. St Pancras Station 
  114. Street Outlet
  115. Swindon 
  116. Taunton 
  117. Telford
  118. Trafford Centre Selfridges
  119. Tunbridge Wells
  120. Victoria Station 
  121. Walton on Thames
  122. Wandsworth
  123. Wattington 
  124. Waterloo Station 
  125. Watford
  126. Whiteley Village
  127. White Rose Leeds
  128. Wimbledon 
  129. Winchester
  130. Windsor
  131. Woking
  132. Worcester
  133. York
  134. York Outlet

Whilst all Paperchase stores are currently open as normal, their future is uncertain with 820 jobs at risk. Since the announcement, several stores have confirmed they will be permanently shutting doors, with closing down sale posters displayed in windows. 

Leicester's branch of Paperchase in Highcross shopping centre has confirmed it's closure to Leicester Mercury (opens in new tab). Similarly Southampton's Paperchase store based in Westquay told the DailyEcho (opens in new tab) their doors will close too.

Derbyshire Live reports (opens in new tab) that an "everything must go" closing down sale has begun at the Derbion Paperchase store. A similar shutting down sale is underway at Lincoln's High Street Paperchase store, says Lincolnshire Live (opens in new tab).

In East Sussex, Paperchases in Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne are all closing down. Further afield in Scotland, Glasgow Live reports (opens in new tab) "High-street stationary chain Paperchase will close a number of Scottish stores - including Glasgow's Buchanan Street store."

As for Paperchase's online store (opens in new tab), the chain has confirmed this will shut for good at midnight on Friday 17 February. 

In the email sent to customers this morning, Paperchase stated that an online sale was currently on for the final 2 days which is offering at least 30% off "almost everything".

In the same email, the card company thanked customers for their support and custom since it first opened in 1968.

"We want to take a moment to thank you for your support and loyalty over the years," the chain said. "Whether you were browsing for the latest notebook or seeking inspiration for your latest project, we are so grateful to have been a part of your journey.

"Thank you for being a part of our special journey. With love, the Paperchase team."

Why are Paperchase stores closing down?

January 31, 2023, brought with it the sad news that card retailer Paperchase had fallen into adminstration. The brand has since been acquired by British supermarket chain Tesco who confirmed that Paperchase stores were not included in the sale.

“Paperchase is a well-loved brand by so many, and we’re proud to bring it to Tesco stores across the UK,” said Jan Marchant (opens in new tab), the managing director of home and clothing at Tesco. 

This suggests that Paperchase will be merged into existing Tesco stores.

When are Paperchase stores closing down?

Whilst Paperchase's stores have launched closing down sales, there's been no official confirmation on when they will shut for good. One shopper online however shared that they received an email stating their local store will close on Saturday 18 February.

Natalie Lafferty tweeted (opens in new tab): "Sad receiving emails from Paperchase shops closing on Saturday, going to miss the shop in Dundee. The decimation of the British high street continues … ongoing erosion of human experiences and connection in physical spaces. Hopefully more local shops will emerge in time."

It's thought doors won't be open for much longer as the expiry date for spending vouchers and gift cards has now passed.

Shoppers were given until end of the day on Feburary 14 to use up any Paperchase gift cards and vouchers. Those buying items from Paperchase during their current closing down sales are also being told that sales are final with no option for a refund. 

Many have taken to social media to share their sadness at Paperchase closing down. "Paperchase has been a favourite store of mine for years, for fun stationary and notebooks, and buying art materials," tweeted Twitter user Gina Blaxill (opens in new tab). "Many happy memories of browsing their shops."

Goodto's Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) also shared her feelings about Paperchase store closures. "The flagship store on Tottenham Court Road was my local branch for many years and I’ve spent many happy afternoons browsing the card racks and meeting friends for coffee in the cafe," she says.

"The thought of it closing reminds me of when Top Shop shut its Oxford Street branch. It’s the end of an era."

