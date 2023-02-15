Is Paperchase closing down? Full list of stores shutting in 2023

Here's the latest on the Paperchase stores closing down in the UK in 2023.

February 2023 brings with it the start of a sad goodbye for shoppers of beloved British card chain Paperchase. Many, including Goodto's Heidi Scrimgeour, felt bereft following the surprise January announcement, calling Paperchase's farewell as the end of an era (opens in new tab). Since the news, some customers have been wondering about the future of their local Paperchase store as closing down sales have come into effect across the UK.

It's not the only High Street brand forced to close shops this year with M&S store closures (opens in new tab), New Look store closures (opens in new tab) and the shutting down of B&Q stores (opens in new tab) all having been announced and very much underway. Here's what we know about Paperchase stores affected.

Is Paperchase closing down? Full list of stores shutting down

Altrincham Arnotts Basingstoke Bath Battersea Belfast Berkhamsted Beverley Birmingham Grand Central Birmingham New St Birmingham Selfridges Bishopsgate Bishops Stortford Bluewater Bracknell Braehead Brighton Bristol Bromley Bury Bury St Edmunds Byres Road Cambridge Canterbury Cardiff St Davids Cheapside Chelmsford Cheshire Oaks Chester Chichester Chiswick Colchester Cribbs Causeway Derby Dundee Dundrum Durham Edinburgh Edinburgh Morningside Exeter Finchley Road Forestside Glasgow Buchanan Guernsey Guildford Harrogate Henley on Thames Hereford Hitchin Islington Jersey Kings Cross Station Kingston Lakeside Leamington Spa Leeds Commercial Street Leicester Lewes Lincoln London Bridge Maidstone Manchester Marble Arch Meadowhall Merry Hill Metro Centre Newbury Newcastle Next Aintree Next Birmingham Junction 9 Next Bolton Next Bournemouth Next Camberley Next Crawley Next Enfield Next Gloucester Next Handforth Dean Next Hanley Next Ipswich Next Kirkcaldy Next London Colney Next Luton Next Maidstone Next Manchester Arndale Next Norwich Next Oxford Street Next Plymouth Next Selly Oak Next Shoreham Next Solihull Next Straiton Next Wolverhamptom Next York Northcote Road Nottingham Oxford Perth Peterborough Plymouth Putney Ringwood Rushdean Lakes Sailsbury Sevenoaks Sheffield Silverburn Solihull Southampton Staines St Albans St Andrews St Pancras Circle St Pancras Station Street Outlet Swindon Taunton Telford Trafford Centre Selfridges Tunbridge Wells Victoria Station Walton on Thames Wandsworth Wattington Waterloo Station Watford Whiteley Village White Rose Leeds Wimbledon Winchester Windsor Woking Worcester York York Outlet

Whilst all Paperchase stores are currently open as normal, their future is uncertain with 820 jobs at risk. Since the announcement, several stores have confirmed they will be permanently shutting doors, with closing down sale posters displayed in windows.

Leicester's branch of Paperchase in Highcross shopping centre has confirmed it's closure to Leicester Mercury (opens in new tab). Similarly Southampton's Paperchase store based in Westquay told the DailyEcho (opens in new tab) their doors will close too.

Derbyshire Live reports (opens in new tab) that an "everything must go" closing down sale has begun at the Derbion Paperchase store. A similar shutting down sale is underway at Lincoln's High Street Paperchase store, says Lincolnshire Live (opens in new tab).

In East Sussex, Paperchases in Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne are all closing down. Further afield in Scotland, Glasgow Live reports (opens in new tab) "High-street stationary chain Paperchase will close a number of Scottish stores - including Glasgow's Buchanan Street store."

I am genuinely so so sad that Paperchase are closing. This notice board is in my local store and the staff let me take a picture. #favourite #stationary pic.twitter.com/VAtLiM2gCNFebruary 8, 2023 See more

As for Paperchase's online store (opens in new tab), the chain has confirmed this will shut for good at midnight on Friday 17 February.

In the email sent to customers this morning, Paperchase stated that an online sale was currently on for the final 2 days which is offering at least 30% off "almost everything".

In the same email, the card company thanked customers for their support and custom since it first opened in 1968.

"We want to take a moment to thank you for your support and loyalty over the years," the chain said. "Whether you were browsing for the latest notebook or seeking inspiration for your latest project, we are so grateful to have been a part of your journey.

"Thank you for being a part of our special journey. With love, the Paperchase team."

Why are Paperchase stores closing down?

January 31, 2023, brought with it the sad news that card retailer Paperchase had fallen into adminstration. The brand has since been acquired by British supermarket chain Tesco who confirmed that Paperchase stores were not included in the sale.

“Paperchase is a well-loved brand by so many, and we’re proud to bring it to Tesco stores across the UK,” said Jan Marchant (opens in new tab), the managing director of home and clothing at Tesco.

This suggests that Paperchase will be merged into existing Tesco stores.

I am sad to see Paperchase is closing down and would like to personally thank them for their wonderful service to festive wrapping paper *salutes* pic.twitter.com/uPSuclwxuQJanuary 31, 2023 See more

When are Paperchase stores closing down?

Whilst Paperchase's stores have launched closing down sales, there's been no official confirmation on when they will shut for good. One shopper online however shared that they received an email stating their local store will close on Saturday 18 February.

Natalie Lafferty tweeted (opens in new tab): "Sad receiving emails from Paperchase shops closing on Saturday, going to miss the shop in Dundee. The decimation of the British high street continues … ongoing erosion of human experiences and connection in physical spaces. Hopefully more local shops will emerge in time."

It's thought doors won't be open for much longer as the expiry date for spending vouchers and gift cards has now passed.

Shoppers were given until end of the day on Feburary 14 to use up any Paperchase gift cards and vouchers. Those buying items from Paperchase during their current closing down sales are also being told that sales are final with no option for a refund.

I knew Paperchase would be closing, I just didn’t realise it would be immediately 😢 pic.twitter.com/LtxRx3M15RFebruary 2, 2023 See more

Many have taken to social media to share their sadness at Paperchase closing down. "Paperchase has been a favourite store of mine for years, for fun stationary and notebooks, and buying art materials," tweeted Twitter user Gina Blaxill (opens in new tab). "Many happy memories of browsing their shops."

Goodto's Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) also shared her feelings about Paperchase store closures. "The flagship store on Tottenham Court Road was my local branch for many years and I’ve spent many happy afternoons browsing the card racks and meeting friends for coffee in the cafe," she says.

"The thought of it closing reminds me of when Top Shop shut its Oxford Street branch. It’s the end of an era."

