15 minutes, this recipe, and an air fryer to make the perfect coronation cake (yes, you read that right)

This coronation cake recipe is perfect for celebrating the big day - and it takes just 15 minutes in an air fryer!

The coronation of King Charles III (opens in new tab) is coming around the corner fast, and as people across the UK get ready to watch the ceremony (opens in new tab) and celebrate the event with street parties (opens in new tab) full of buffet food (opens in new tab), everyone is searching for the best recipes to mark the special day.

And one influencer has wowed her followers with a dish that will save both time and effort when it comes to making your coronation day dessert. Food influencer Hari Beavis, who boasts 425 thousand followers on her TikTok (opens in new tab) and 108 thousand followers on Instagram (opens in new tab), recently teamed up with kitchenware brand Lakeland to create a recipe for an air fryer coronation cake.

Named the Heir (Fryer) to the Throne Cake, it uses a classic Victoria sponge cake recipe (opens in new tab) and is decorated with cream, strawberries and blueberries in the shape of a Union Jack - making it a fantastic centrepiece for any coronation celebrations.

Unlike a traditional Victoria sponge recipe, this cake takes just 15 minutes to bake in an air fryer. So, if you've got a whole load of buffet food to sort ahead of your coronation celebrations, then this dessert recipe will make party prep just that little bit easier.

Lakeland's cookware buyer, Kathryn Farrell, said: "However our customers are planning to celebrate, we wanted to offer some really simple but effective ways to get involved and this easy-to-make air fryer bake does just the job to ensure a cake fit for a King."

And it looks like social media users are keen to try the recipe for themselves, with one follower commenting on Hari's video, "Looks so good 😍," while another added, "Oh wow!!!! 🍓".

How to make Heir Fryer to the Throne cake

In the video, Hari films herself making a classic Victoria sponge cake batter, before putting it in a cake tin inside her air fryer to cook for 15 minutes. She adds that this recipe is "so simple and quick to make."

Once the cake comes out of the air fryer, Hari cuts it in half and fills the middle with cream and jam, before decorating the top of the cake with more cream and fresh fruit in the shape of a Union Jack.

Ingredients

200g butter

200g caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

225g self raising flour

Double cream

Strawberry conserve

Fresh strawberries and blueberries

Method

Cream together the butter and sugar. Once the mixture is light fluffy, add in the eggs one by one, mixing after each. Fold in the flour and then drizzle in the vanilla extract. Pour the batter into your greased tin and turn on your air fryer. Put the tin in the air fryer and select the cake setting for 15 minutes. Remove the cake from the air fryer and leave it to cool, while you whip the cream for the filling. Slice the cake in half and layer the cream followed by strawberry conserve on one side of the cake before sandwiching the other on top. Finish with another layer of cream on the top, and decorate with strawberries and blueberries.

While this recipe will work with various models that have a bake or cake setting, Hari used the Lakeland Digital Crisp Air Fryer (opens in new tab) to make her coronation cake. With eight pre-set functions including chips, fish, seafood, pizza, and more, this air fryer can do a lot more than bake cakes.

Goodto Food Editor, Jessica Dady (opens in new tab), put the Lakeland Digital Crisp air fryer to the test. She said: "I really loved the design and look of this machine, despite being bigger than expected. It was super easy to set up as soon as it was out of the box and was really easy to navigate, particularly as it has the digital display and pre-set functions to help you from the get-go. Plus everything I cooked - when following the cooking guide - came out wonderfully."

