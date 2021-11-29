Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – save 20% on perfumes including Giorgio Armani and Marc Jacobs

Save 20% on top perfumes
The Boots Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale has got some great offers! The high Street favourite has a smashing 20% off all fragrances – don’t miss out!
Buying a perfume can be a real investment, especially if you’re trying to find your signature scent. Are you a Marc Jacobs fan, or is Black Opium perfume more for you? Maybe best seller Vera Wang Princess is your scent? You’ll only know when you have that bottle, and right now the Boots Cyber Monday sale is your best bet for a bargain.
Boots has a huge 20% sale across it’s fragrances, and we’ve done the research for you. From our best Cyber Monday perfume deals to our favourite perfume dupes that smell like designer scents.
These offers are only here for today. So bag yourself a bargain now while Cyber Monday is going strong. See below, we’ve done the leg work for you with our round up of the best fragrance deals across Boots.
Boots Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale – The top perfume deals
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb –
£78 £62.40 (SAVE £15.60)
With over 2300 reviews on the Boots site, this fragrance has been awarded almost 5 stars by fans. With top notes of tea, bergamot and freesia, bookended with base notes of amber, cashmeran and patchouli it’s easy to see why this it a best-seller.
Giorgio Armani Sì –
£78 £62.40 (SAVE £15.60)
With over 74 bottles purchased in the last 24 hours, be quick to bag your bargain! A heady combination of blackcurrant nectar, modern chypre and light musky wood. The fragrance opens with notes of Sicilian Bergamot, Mandarin oil and Liqueur de Cassis. Followed by a burst of Rose May, Neroli and Jasmine
Marc Jacobs Daisy –
£82 £65.60 (SAVE £16.40)
As designer Marc Jacobs said; “A daisy is a friendly flower, not precious, not exotic, but it evokes a spirit in a lot of women.”. This is so the case with this delicious and easy-to-wear scent, with base notes of sandalwood.
Jean Paul Gaultier Classique For Women –
£90£72 (SAVE £18)
A classic scent, beautiful floral oriental fragrance that is both warm and smooth with every spritz. It has the heart of Orange Blossom and ginger and top notes of rose and anise. The bottle is adorned in gold, with a stunning gold-shaded metallic sheen. It’s also endlessly refillable thanks to its refill bottle, so you never go without it, enabling you to enjoy great savings whilst being kind to the environment.
Cacharel Noa Eau De Toilette Spray –
£57 £45.60 (SAVE £11.40)
A timeless and delicate scent. Lightly floral with top notes of white musk peony and freesia. Soft, feminine, and bursting with flowers, Noa is a classic perfume for women perfect for daytime wear.
Estée Lauder Modern Muse –
£74 £59.20 (SAVE £14.80)
Lush, floral and woody. This is the trio of scents you’ll get with every spritz of this sparkling and floral fragrance. Spray onto pulse points to surround yourself with thus lush floral scent.
YSL Elle Eau de Parfum 90ml –
£98 £78.40 (SAVE £19.60)
A great perfume to unwrap on Christmas morning. Vibrantly feminine, fragrance it’s an ultra contemporary creation, fluid and unrestrained. The bottle is beautiful too, cut from metal the colour of gold, highlighted with a vibrant, luminous fuchsia bottle.
Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal A Paris–
£62 £49.60 (SAVE £12.40)
This is a bargain, if only for the sensational bottle. A stripped back scent with just three notes; top is pear, heart is honey and base is jasmine. It’s a scent and half.
Marc Jacobs Dot Eau de Parfum 50ml –
£62 £49.60 (SAVE £12.40)
A fragrance with a chic feminine charm, the top notes captivate a delectable blend of red berries,
succulent dragonfruit, and sweet honeysuckle. The lush floral heart of the fragrance blooms with
addictive jasmine mingled with energising notes of coconut water and orange blossom.
Paco Rabanne Pure XS for Her –
£66 £52.80 (SAVE £13.20)
A floral and oriental fragrance with top notes of Ylang-ylang. Heart notes of hot vanilla & salty-sweet popcorn finishing on base notes of Sandalwood & ambrette seed. A divine fragrance from the first spritz.
Valentino Voce Viva–
£77 £61.60 (SAVE £15.40)
One bottle bough every hour in the last 24 hours. With over 10,000 reviews this fragrance is a five-star winner. One fan said: “What a lively, long-lasting fragrance! Warm, fruity and not too sweet- making it luxurious and mature.”