Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – save 20% on perfumes including Giorgio Armani and Marc Jacobs

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Save 20% on top perfumes

The Boots Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale has got some great offers! The high Street favourite has a smashing 20% off all fragrances – don’t miss out!

Buying a perfume can be a real investment, especially if you’re trying to find your signature scent. Are you a Marc Jacobs fan, or is Black Opium perfume more for you? Maybe best seller Vera Wang Princess is your scent? You’ll only know when you have that bottle, and right now the Boots Cyber Monday sale is your best bet for a bargain.

Boots has a huge 20% sale across it’s fragrances, and we’ve done the research for you. From our best Cyber Monday perfume deals to our favourite perfume dupes that smell like designer scents.

These offers are only here for today. So bag yourself a bargain now while Cyber Monday is going strong. See below, we’ve done the leg work for you with our round up of the best fragrance deals across Boots.

Boots Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale – The top perfume deals