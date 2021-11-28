We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Feel Unique Advent Calendar worth over £385, including Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, Huda Beauty and Emma Hardie products, is in the Cyber Monday sale now.

It’s almost time to crack open those advent calendars. Whether you’ve gone for traditional chocolate advent calendar, creative toy advent calendar, a yummy food advent calendar this year, there’s just a few days left until you can open the first door.

And while the likes of Cadbury or Thorntons advent calendars will always be nostalgic, non-chocolate advent calendars, like ones filled with beauty treats, are becoming more and more in demand every year.

And, if you’re a beauty fan, you got lucky if you were able to get your hands on one of those extra special Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals. But if you missed out, don’t panic, since Cyber Monday has a plethora of goodies to pick from. Even the Feel Unique Beauty Calendar, with £385 worth of products inside, is in the sale

Feel Unique Beauty Advent Calendar (Worth Over £385), Was £119 Now £83.30 | Feel Unique

This year’s Feel Unique Advent Calendar is worth approximately £385 and features no fewer than 27 luxurious treats. Feel Unique’s special-buy has five full-size items, including a Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Palette, and a luxury mix of new and iconic options from Charlotte Tilbury, Emma Hardie, ELEMIS, Aromatherapy Associates, and more. View Deal

Feel Unique even includes a Molton Brown experience in its Beauty Advent Calendar, with a £10 Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel.

What’s inside the Feel Unique Beauty Advent Calendar?