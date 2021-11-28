The Feel Unique Advent Calendar worth over £385, including Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, Huda Beauty and Emma Hardie products, is in the Cyber Monday sale now.
It’s almost time to crack open those advent calendars. Whether you’ve gone for traditional chocolate advent calendar, creative toy advent calendar, a yummy food advent calendar this year, there’s just a few days left until you can open the first door.
And while the likes of Cadbury or Thorntons advent calendars will always be nostalgic, non-chocolate advent calendars, like ones filled with beauty treats, are becoming more and more in demand every year.
And, if you’re a beauty fan, you got lucky if you were able to get your hands on one of those extra special Black Friday beauty advent calendar deals. But if you missed out, don’t panic, since Cyber Monday has a plethora of goodies to pick from. Even the Feel Unique Beauty Calendar, with £385 worth of products inside, is in the sale
Feel Unique Beauty Advent Calendar (Worth Over £385), Was £119 Now £83.30 | Feel Unique
This year’s Feel Unique Advent Calendar is worth approximately £385 and features no fewer than 27 luxurious treats. Feel Unique’s special-buy has five full-size items, including a Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Palette, and a luxury mix of new and iconic options from Charlotte Tilbury, Emma Hardie, ELEMIS, Aromatherapy Associates, and more.
Looking for more incredible beauty bargains? There are now a lot of Cyber Monday Molton Brown Bath and Shower Gels deals available, as well as some fantastic gift bundles.
Feel Unique even includes a Molton Brown experience in its Beauty Advent Calendar, with a £10 Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel.
If you’re still hunting for gift ideas after this, have a look at the other wonderful deals we’ve found, including incredible Clinique deals and Black Friday Urban Decay deals with over 40% off at Look Fantastic.
What’s inside the Feel Unique Beauty Advent Calendar?
- Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Rich Palette Full Size – Worth £27
- ELEMIS Oxygensising Night Cream 15ml – Worth £34.50
- Grown Alchemist Enzyme Exfoliant: Papin & Amino Complex Full Size – Worth £52
- Laura Mercier Rouge Essential Silky Lip Creme Stick in A La Rose 1.2g – Worth £8.90
- Charlotte Tilbury Eye Cream 3ml – Worth £8.40
- Clarins Beauty Flash Balm 15ml – Worth £9.90
- Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Rollerball 10ml – Worth £22
- TAN-LUXE Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum 10ml – Worth £15
- Korres Wild Rose Night Brightening Sleeping Facial 16ml – Worth £15
- BY Terry Baume de Rose Flaconnette Liquid Lip Balm 2.3g – Worth £14
- Emma Hardie Protect & Prime 15ml – Worth £13.80
- Delilah Eyeshadow Brush Full Size – Worth £20
- Rodial Pink Diamond Mask Full Size – Worth £12
- Wishful V Chin Lift Mask Full Size – Worth £8
- Lixirskin Universal Emulsion 30ml – Worth £17.40
- Sol De Janeiro Bom Dia Cream 25ml – Worth £10
- Molton Brown Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel 100ml – Worth £10
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer 40ml – Worth £10.40
- We Are Paradoxx Game Changer Hair Mask 75ml – Worth £12.50
- Nuxe HP Body Oil Multi Purpose 30ml – Worth £11.50
- Balance Me Vitamin C Repair Serum 7ml – Worth £10
- Filorga Scrub & Detox 15ml – Worth £9.90
- Prai Throat and Decolletage Creme 15ml – Worth £9
- AHAVA Mineral Hand Cream 40ml – Worth £8
- Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse 40ml – Worth £7
- First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 28.3g – Worth £5
- Lazartigue Repair Hair Mask 50ml – Worth £4