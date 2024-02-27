Biscuit cakes are the next best thing - and here's how to make them with the kids

What’s better than biscuits? Biscuit cakes of course. Biscuits that are baked, crushed, or folded into cakes, brownies, and fridge cakes. These simple recipes are delicious, look impressive, and are great for making with your kids.

If you're looking for a birthday cake for kids alternative, our biscuit cakes are an excellent choice. They are easier to transport and slice than a traditional layered cake and require much less decorating.

"Brownies are always a great choice if you’re looking for some sweet kid's party food ideas," says Food Editor, Jessica Dady. "They are easy to prepare and can be sliced into neat portions for the buffet food spread or wrapped up for party bags. Top with biscuits and you've got two treats in one."

Bourbon lovers will be delighted to see we have three different recipes that all feature the classic British biscuit and there are recipes for the Custard Cream fans too, as well as many more tempting choices. Think Jammy Dodgers, Party Rings, Digestives, KitKats... the list goes on.

Easy biscuit cakes

(Image credit: Future)

1. Pink cake bar

Serves: 15 | Total time: 25 mins, plus chilling

Given this recipe requires some chilling time, it’s a great one to make a couple of days before the birthday party and is an easy one to tick off your to-do list. You could also make the base ahead and then as an activity at the party, you could let the kids decorate the top with chocolate, biscuits, and sprinkles. It will have set by the time everyone is ready to head home and you can wrap the slices up as a treat for the party bags.

We’ve used Party Ring biscuits because who doesn’t love them? But you can customise it with your kids’ favourite sweets and treats.

Get the recipe: Pink cake bar

(Image credit: Future)

2. Chocolate biscuit cake

Serves: 16 | Total time: 10 mins, plus chilling

Chocolate, biscuit, and cake - have you heard three more perfect words in a sentence? This is such an easy recipe as it’s all made in a single pan. Once the butter mixture has melted you can let the kids take the lead with the mixing and assembling of the cake. If you don’t want to press the mixture into a tin, you can spoon it into muffin cases instead.

You can also make it vegan-friendly by using margarine instead of butter and your choice of milk replacement. Check the biscuits you are using are vegan but many brands of digestive biscuits are fine.

Get the recipe: Chocolate biscuit cake

(Image credit: Future)

3. No-bake Custard Cream cheesecake

Serves: 8 | Total time: 2 hours 30 mins

This is a real show-stopper and it’s prepared in only 30 minutes. Using custard powder in the creamy filling is an ingenious way to replicate the flavours of a Custard Cream and we think you’ll be impressed with the final taste.

If you’d like a little hint of chocolate, consider adding a little cocoa powder to the filling or marble through some melted milk chocolate once it is poured into the tin. The cheesecake takes around 2 hours to chill but it would be best made the night before so you can be sure it is set.

Get the recipe: No-bake Custard Cream cheesecake

(Image credit: Future PLC)

4. Biscuit brownies

Serves: 12 | Total time: 55 mins

When you can’t decide if you need a biscuit or a brownie, this bake is the next best thing. It uses nine ingredients and you can choose whichever biscuits you want for the top. Serve with ice cream for an easy dessert at the birthday party, or cut into squares and stick a candle on top of the tower as an alternative for cake.

However you serve them, we recommend making a double batch or hiding a couple of squares away for yourself so you don’t miss out.

Get the recipe: Biscuit brownies

(Image credit: Future)

5. Giant KitKat Chunky with peanut butter

Serves: 12 | Total time: 25 mins, plus setting

Giant treats are guaranteed to impress kids (and adults to be honest) and this nutty take on a KitKat tastes as great as it looks. Plus, you only need three ingredients to make it.

This bar needs around two hours to set, so it’s another good one to make ahead. You could make a selection of KitKat-themed treats to display around this centrepiece like cookies and brownies with broken bits of the chocolate bar inside or cupcakes with mini KitKats on top.

Get the recipe: Giant KitKat Chunky with peanut butter

(Image credit: Future)

6. Biscoff brownies

Makes: 16 | Total time: 35 mins, plus chilling

Biscoff and chocolate are a match made in heaven and these brownies take only 35 minutes to bake. We’ve used a combination of Biscoff spread and Lotus biscuits for the ultimate flavour hit but if you can’t find the spread you can leave it out or swap for smooth peanut butter.

You make the batter in one pan so there’s minimal washing up and kids can help measure and stir together all of the ingredients. For the easiest slicing experience and neatest squares of brownie, we recommend chilling them for at least two hours.

Get the recipe: Biscoff brownies

(Image credit: Future)

7. Caramel biscuit cake

Serves/makes: 8 | Total time: 55 mins

This is an excellent recipe if you fancy a twist on a classic Victoria Sponge recipe. We decorate the sponge with delicious cream cheese icing and then cover it with a selection of broken biscuits, wafers, and waffles.

If you don’t have time to bake the sponges from scratch, buy a plain sponge cake and then cover it in icing. A round or loaf cake will work well and Food Writer Jessica Ransom says: “Consider using a ginger cake as the base for this caramel biscuit cake. The flavours of caramel and ginger will go together brilliantly. Chocolate cake is another obvious but delicious choice.”

Get the recipe: Caramel biscuit cake

(Image credit: Future)

8. Giant Bourbon biscuit

Serves: 20 | Total time: 30 mins, plus cooling

Another impressive giant bake that’s easier than you might think to make. In this recipe, you bake two big slabs of chocolate biscuit and then sandwich them together with a Bourbon biscuit spread but you can use buttercream if you like.

Instead of spelling out Bourbon on the top of the biscuit, you could write “Happy Birthday” or your little one’s name or age. This is a great option for parties because it’s easy to cut into portions and will happily sit at room temperature without deteriorating in quality or appearance.

Get the recipe: Giant Bourbon biscuit

(Image credit: Future)

9. Lemon and ginger biscuit cheesecake

Serves: 12 | Total time: 15 mins, plus chilling

The zingy combination of lemon and ginger will have everyone asking if there are any leftovers for them to take home from the party. This recipe only takes 15 minutes to prepare but it is best chilled overnight so it’s another one for the make-ahead crew.

You only need six ingredients and the method is very simple, so if you want to get the kids involved with the baking, there’s plenty they can help with.

Get the recipe: Lemon and ginger cheesecake

(Image credit: Future)

10. Bourbon brownies

Serves: 15 | Total time: 1 hour

With only six ingredients, these brownies are a simple but delicious addition to any party spread. You can serve them as a sweet option on the buffet table, arrange as a tower for an alternative to birthday cake or wrap up portions and give them away in goodie bags at the end.

Ideally, the brownies should be completely cool before slicing. Otherwise they will be a little gooey and won’t hold their shape. However, if you want to serve them warm with a scoop of ice cream for dessert, we are sure you’ll be a very popular party host.

Get the recipe: Bourbon brownies

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “I have made the biscuit brownies, or variations of them, on several occasions and the response to them when people see them never gets old! It’s such a simple recipe but looks very effective and is perfect if you’re looking to make a personalised foodie gift for your loved one. Sometimes I use a combination of biscuits and their favourite chocolate bars chopped up for the top.”

Our chocolate cake recipe is another great one to bake for parties or if you simply want to get the kids into the kitchen. These Frozen birthday cake ideas are a great place to start if your children have requested an Elsa theme but they might prefer these Bluey birthday cake ideas .