11 most popular beauty products in the Amazon Prime Day sale

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Treat yourself and others to beauty buys from big name brands like Elizabeth Arden, Calvin Klein, St Tropez and more thanks to these Amazon Prime day beauty deals.

Amazon Prime early access day (opens in new tab) couldn't have come at a better time for shoppers - especially those savvy enough to be thinking about using Prime day to help save for Christmas (opens in new tab) shopping. Beauty is always one area of interest that is high on people's wishlist, but often enough, desired products by cult brands come with high prices. That's why it's important to invest when those rare sales do crop up, with this new Prime day the perfect opportunity to do exactly that.

Grab one of the iconic Urban Decay eyeshadow palettes with over £19 off or one up your skincare regime thanks to huge savings on lotions and potions from the likes of Elizabeth Arden, REN and Garnier. Be it perfume, fake-tan or a gift set for mum to unwrap come December 25th - we've rounded up the best buys during the retailer's big event. Plus check out our Prime Day live blog (opens in new tab) for other big Christmas savings to be had too.

11 most popular beauty products in the Amazon Prime Day early access sale

Best make-up deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £46 | Now: £27 | Save: 41% (opens in new tab) Urban Decay eye shadow palettes are a cult beauty item - and in the Amazon Prime Sale, you can snap up one of their most popular editions with £10 off. Naked 'Heat' features 12 smokey and seductive shades - think shimmery browns, deep pinks and burnt orange - that are sure to compliment many complexions.

(opens in new tab) 2. Urban Decay Stay Naked Breathable Liquid Foundation - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £41 | Now: £19.36 | Save: 37% (opens in new tab) There's a second saving with Urban Decay this Amazon Prime Day. Their covetable long-wear liquid foundation (that's up to 24 hours, sweat and waterproof) has over 60% off - and with over 40 shades, you're bound to find the perfect hue for you.

Best skincare deals

(opens in new tab) 3. REN Clean Skincare - Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £40| Now: £26.60 | Save: 34% (opens in new tab) Add a dose of glow to go with this top rated REN Vitamin C moisturiser. It boasts a lightweight formula with that all important star ingredient that promises to deliver brighter, firmer and plumper skin.

(opens in new tab) 4. Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules (30 pods) - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £47 | Now: £31.25 | Save: 34% (opens in new tab) Retinol is a buzzword in many a beauty lover's world - with this powerful form of Vitamin A being integral in fighting off signs of ageing. Bottled up in these fetching Elizabeth Arden capsules, apply it direct to skin after your cleansing and toning regime to help visibly diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

(opens in new tab) 5. Garnier Ampoule Sheet Mask Collection (Set of 3) - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £14.35 | Now: £8.80 | Save: 41% (opens in new tab) Garnier face masks are such a popular beauty buy and the perfect pick me up for a self care and pamper session. Usually costing £4 individually, we think this 3 pack for just over £8 is a real bargain and worth investing in this Prime Early Access Day.

Best hair and body deals

(opens in new tab) 6. Aussie Shampoo SOS Deep Hair Repair For Dry, Damaged Hair - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £9.99 | Now: £6.76 | Save: 32% (opens in new tab) Dry, lack-lustre locks in need of some TLC? Treat them to the one of the best brands in haircare - Aussie - and their SOS Deep Hair Repair, now better than half price.

(opens in new tab) 7. St. Tropez Self Tan Starter Kit - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £12 | Now: £9.96| Save: 17% (opens in new tab) Achieve a salon professional fake tan at home thanks to this incredible saving on St Tropez. The starter kit includes a bottle of their award-winning tan and a tan mitt to seamlessly apply it. A total steal for under £10 currently.

Best perfume deals

(opens in new tab) 8. Vera Wang Rock Princess Eau de Toilette - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £60| Now: £20.59| Save: 66% (opens in new tab) Sweet but with a darker edge, this fragrance has top notes of white peach, bittersweet red raspberry and bergamot. Heliotrope, rose and night-blooming jasmine also feature heavily, contrasting nicely with the bottle's alternative black and white exterior. Grab it today for under £30 for 100ml.

(opens in new tab) 9. Calvin Klein Eternity For Women - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £74| Now: £34.20 | Save: 57% (opens in new tab) One of Calvin Klein's most classic and recognisable fragrances. And it's available in 100ml on Amazon Prime Day with a huge 57% off. Enjoy top notes of green tea, bergamot and cardmom.

Best beauty gift set deals

(opens in new tab) 10. Sanctuary Spa Gift Set Bathtime Bliss Gift - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £18| Now: £14.94 | Save: 17% (opens in new tab) Products in this set are infused with the Signature Sanctuary scent – top notes of bergamot and citrus, mid-notes of rose, jasmine and ylang ylang and base notes of sandalwood and patchouli. You'll find full-sized bottles of their bath float, body butter and hand cream inside. The ultimate accompaniment to your self care soak.

(opens in new tab) 11. REN Clean Skincare Cleanse, Calm & Protect Kit - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: £50| Now: £28.95 | Save: 42% (opens in new tab) There's a huge saving to be had on this REN skincare set - a great introduction to the beauty brand if you haven't tried anything by them before. Cleanse, tone and apply SPF via the three mini bottles found inside.

Video of the Week