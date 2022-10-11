Save £90 on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the Amazon Prime Day sale

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's the perfect time to pick up an electric toothbrush and improve your oral hygeine - especially as we've spotted a great deal on a Philips Sonicare one in Amazon's extra special event.

The Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) has arrived with plenty of savings in store for the next 48 hours only. As well as big offers on the usual kitchen appliance and household items, many are seeing the sale as an opportunity to save money for Christmas (opens in new tab) by getting ahead with festive shopping - just one of the big benefits of an Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab). We've showcased the best Christmas savings to be had via our Prime Day live blog (opens in new tab) too - picking out the best deals that'll save you pounds.

Christmas aside, the Early Access event has shown unmissable deals on a number of popular beauty products and personal grooming items too, including electric toothbrushes. Boasting performance, plaque reduction and pearly white results - all possible thanks to their innovative 'Sonic' technology - this Philips electric toothbrush is more than worthy of an investment. Especially when currently boasting an incredible £90 off. Take your pick from the sleek black shade, pale pink hue, light blue or white colours and start reaping the rewards today.

You'll have to be quick as the Amazon Prime Early Access event ends (opens in new tab) much quicker than you think - running from Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th October 2022. And, to take advantage of all the deals available you have to sign up for Amazon Prime membership; Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare 4300 Series Sonic Electric Toothbrush (Black) - (Was £139.99) £49.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Fighting plaque, protecting gums and promoting teeth whitening - this toothbrush from Philips Sonicare range is a steal at under £50 this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare 4300 Series Sonic Electric Toothbrush (Black) - (Was £139.99) £49.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) We're fans of this stylish pink shade - that boasts all the same brilliant features as the black. Available with £90 off this Prime Day, it'll be the perfect addition to your bathroom cabinet.

It all starts with the brush head. Using their Advanced Sonic Technology - the bristles vibrates, pushing microbubbles deep in between teeth to provide a thorough clean and additional refreshment. Working hard to clean those hard to reach gaps and corners is just one pro of the product - which has been clinically proven to remove plaque 3x better than a manual brush.

Gums are protected too, with the built-in pressure sensor warning you when you're brushing too hard. It additionally adjusts the vibrations so as not to damage the delicate area too,

Each toothbrush comes with a handy travel case to pack it up for your travels. Plus a user manual and warranty to get the most out of your brush.

The reviews certainly speak for themselves too. With the Philips Sonic Electric Toothbrush 4300 Series having an impressive 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Amazon. That's based on 2,271 global reviews.

"So far so good. A very effective toothbrush. Makes your teeth feel very clean. Can't comment on battery life yet." wrote one 5-star reviewer.

Another satisfied Amazon shopper wrote: "Good quality and works well. Using on low power as high power is very strong. (Good). Only been using for a month or so but not had to charge the brush since it’s original charge. Soft bristle on brush and it seems to be working well. Feels good quality in hand. Replacement brushes approx £10 each bit have seen some for £20+ so not cheap."

