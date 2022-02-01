Chinese New Year menu: Celebrate with these classic Chinese recipes

Celebrate Chinese New Year, 1st February 2022, with these classic Chinese recipes as part of our Chinese New Year menu.

From spring rolls to duck pancakes, from egg-fried rice to sweet and sour pork, we’ve got plenty of mouthwatering Chinese recipes to choose from. Cooking traditional Chinese food at home is much easier than you may think. Prawn toast takes just 20 minutes to cook, and beef in black bean sauce is ready in two steps. Not forgetting Ching-He Huang’s peanut chicken noodle salad which takes just 10 minutes prep time.

Chinese New Year is a great time to expand your cooking repertoire and learn some new skills in the kitchen. Try a recipe or two from our Chinese New Year menu including how to make wonton soup. Wonton soup is a classic Chinese dish made from seasoned chicken broth with filled wontons – which you can see being made above in our step-by-step video.

Chinese New Year recipes