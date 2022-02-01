We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Staying in became the new going out and it’s a new tradition that has helped people connect more with their loved ones so this Valentine’s Day supermarkets are pulling at customers heartstrings by offering an incredible set of dine-in meal deals to impress for less.

If you’ve yet to buy one of the Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her 2022 then make sure you’re ahead of the game when it comes to cooking the food of love.

Forget the fussy eater, there’s something for everyone too, with both alcoholic and soft drink options, as well as plenty of plant-based plates.

We’ve rounded up the different deals which are running across five main supermarkets.

How much? Every year, M&S celebrates Valentine’s Day with its glorious ‘Dine In’ deal. It’s kicking off on 9th February until Monday 14th February and is £20 for a starter, main, side, dessert, and a bottle of drink or box of chocolates.

What’s included? There’s a bumper deal for 2022 with more than 30 products in the offer you will be spoilt for choice, allowing customers to create over 200 different menu combinations!

The fantastic menu includes Leek & Cheese Soufflé Tarts to start (delicious butter enriched puff pastry filled with leek and creamy extra mature cheddar & red Leicester), Pie Love You for the main (chicken in a creamy white wine sauce, encased in all-butter pastry and topped with a Pie ❤️

You pastry lid), and for dessert, I’m Bananas for You (banana sponge with a caramel blonde chocolate mousse and salted caramel sauce, with a wafer base and topped with a white chocolate heart).

For a fully vegan combination enjoy Plant Kitchen Vegan Duck Croquettes, Plant Kitchen 2 Smokey Saffron Aubergine Steaks, Plant Kitchen Sweet Potato Fries, Plant Kitchen Love Heart Churros and a bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s or even Palentine’s this year– make sure it is in style with the M&S Valentines Dine In for two!

What’s so good about it? Customers can save up to £16.50 on food.

Morrisons Valentine’s meal deals 2022 – £15 | Morrisons.com



How much? The supermarket is offering a three-course dinner with either a bottle of wine or award-winning prosecco or a soft drink thrown in, for just £15 for two. It’s available in stores from 9th February until 14th February and available to order online for delivery between 11th to 14th February.

What’s included? Kick-off the evening with a Camembert Tear & Share Bread, followed by a show-stopping The Best 21 Day Matured Sirloin Steak dowsed in Peppercorn Butter with a side of The Best Green Veg Medley and The Best Chunky Chips. Finish on a sweet note with The Best Raspberry & White Chocolate Profiteroles and wash it all down with a bottle of Morrisons The Best Doc Prosecco.

For more £15 Valentine’s meal options check the menu below.

Starters include The Best Roasted Mushroom Vegan Pate (V), Garlic & Cream Cheese Mushrooms (VG), Scottish Cooked Mussels Chianti Red Wine & Iberico Chorizo Sauce, The Best Scallop and King Prawn Thermidores, or Camembert Tear and Share Bread (V).

For main, choose from The best Vegan Beef-Less Wellington (V), Lasagne, 21 Day Matured Sirloin Steaks With Peppercorn Butter, Beef Wellington, Slow Cooked Coq Au Vin, Pork Fillet Wrapped In Prosciutto or the Rolled Sole with Duo of Smoked Fish (Smoked Haddock & Smoked Salmon) with Barbers Mature Cheddar & Prosecco Sauce.

Morrisons is also offering mouthwatering side dishes, with the best Chunky Chips, Cauliflower Cheese, Carrot & Kale in Orange Dressing, Green Vegetable Medley with Jersey Butter (V), Dauphinoise, Ciabbata Breadsticks, New Potatoes all in the deal.

For pudding, there’s a selection of treats including the best 2 Vanilla Cheesecake Wedges, Raspberry & White Chocolate Profiteroles, Creme Brulee, Macarons 6 pack, Twin Pink Gin Jelly Shots (V) or Vegan Chocolate Brownie Pudding Twin Pack (V).

Wash it all down with a choice of one of the seven alcoholic choices featuring wine and prosecco or for those who would rather skip the booze, mocktails and soft drinks are also included in the deal.

What’s so good about it? There’s a number of plant-based options for vegans with a full vegan option is available which includes a mushroom pate, luxury beef-less wellington, two sides to choose from and two luxurious dessert options.

Tesco Valentine’s meal deals 2022 – £15 | Tesco.com



This retailer’s Valentine’s Day meal deal will launch in-store and online on Sunday 9th February.

How much? Tesco is offering customers a restaurant-quality meal to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes for just £15. With more options than ever, this year there are 32 products in the offering which allows shoppers to choose from more than 76,000 combinations. What’s more, the deal offers even more choice this year as shoppers can now add any TWO sides to complement their main.

What’s included? The deal includes a choice of a starter, main, two sides and a dessert, as well as a full-sized bottle of Tesco Finest Prosecco or wine, a four-pack of Peroni Nastro Azzurro beers, or a non-alcoholic alternative, and with meat, fish, vegetarian and plant-based dishes across the offer, there’s something for every taste.

To kick off the experience, diners can select from brand new scrumptious starters including Tesco Finest Calamari with Chilli Jam and Tesco Finest Feta & Red Pepper Tartlets. Other favourites back by popular demand include the plant-based Wicked Kitchen Crispy Garlic M’shrooms or Finest Italian Antipasti Platter.

Adding to the gourmet feel, decadent dishes for the main event include Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce, Tesco Finest Burger Kit with a Heart Shaped Triple Cheese Melt, and the Wicked Kitchen Wicked Wellingtons, plant-based hand-rolled flaky pastry filled with a tasty seasoned pea protein, onion and garlic sautéed porcini and chestnut mushroom duxelles.

This year, the Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dinner for Two offer includes two sides from the sumptuous selection, including the brand-new Tesco Finest Heart-Shaped Potato Croquettes and also familiar favourites such as the Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Trio, Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise and Wicked Kitchen Potato & Butternut Gratin.

Rounding off the meal, desserts in the offer include Tesco Finest Millionaires Tarts with Red Sprinkled Hearts, Finest Raspberry and Passion Fruit Cheesecake Slices and the decadent Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Love Brownie, all guaranteed to tantalise tastebuds, and go perfectly with any of the range of drinks also included in the offer.

What’s so good about it? There’s a selection of creative new dishes as well as old favourites plus the choice of TWO sides… extra yum for your money!

Asda Valentine’s meal deals 2022 – £15 | ASDA.com



The Valentine’s Day deal for two – which is available from the 3rd to 14th February – includes a free Sky Movies voucher worth £5.49

How much? Asda’s £15 deal includes an Asda Extra Special starter, main, two sides, dessert and a bottle of wine or chocolates.

What’s included? There’s plenty to choose from and a handful of meat-free and vegan options available too.

Extra Special starters on offer include an antipasti platter, French Neufchatel heart with honey and truffle drizzle, runny scotch egg, tempura prawns, or vegan crabless croquettes. For mains choose one of the following: slow-cooked lamb shanks, sirloin steaks, slow-cooked ox cheek, chicken parmigiana, vegan coq-au-vin pie, smoked salmon fillet, pork loins in prosciutto, or steak in red wine. Sides include mash potato, garlic bread, cauliflower cheese, green veg medley, triple cooked chips and more. You can choose two of these. For dessert you can choose from a heart-shaped sticky toffee pudding, lemon and raspberry cheesecake, macaroons or panna cotta. On top of this, you also get a bottle of wine or a box of chocolates.

What’s so good about it? The deal launches much earlier than the others, and the added free Sky Movies voucher worth £5.49 means you don’t have to rely on Netflix to chill with your Valentine.

Aldi Valentine’s meal deals 2022 – from £9.16 | Aldi.co.uk



Launching in-store on 9th February, lobster pasta and Wagyu beef pies are among the offerings this year.

How much? The low-cost supermarket is offering couples a three-course meal with a wine pairing for less than £10. But, instead of selling the meal deal at a set price, Aldi will charge depending on the items shoppers pick from its Specially Selected range.

What’s included? There are four set menus to choose from including fish and vegan options.

For Italian lovers, it has a special heart-shaped meal deal, with three courses for just £5.17, or £9.16 with wine – it includes mini garlic pizza breads, lobster pasta and pancakes – all in love heart shapes – and a bottle of prosecco.

Meat-eaters can enjoy Wagyu pies with triple cooked chips and chocolate profiteroles for £10.47. Adding the wine pairing of Grapevine Argentinian Malbec brings the price to £14.46.

Seafood lovers can tuck into a prawn and scallop thermidor followed by a prawn and white wine salmon wellington. You can add a potato dauphinoise and wash it down with Cambalala Savignon Blanc for a total of £14.16.

The vegan Valentine option is two plant-based burgers, a vegetable medley and a vegan molten middle heart with a bottle of Merlot for £10.16.

But you don’t have to stick to the set menus and you can mix and match dishes if you prefer.

What’s so good about it? Currently the cheapest around!